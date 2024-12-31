Casting Old DCEU Actors In New Roles For The DCU To Follow In Momoa's Footsteps

If you haven’t heard, Jason Momoa has been officially cast as Lobo in the DCU and will reportedly make his debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which I wrote about here. It’s exciting news as fans have said Momoa is the perfect choice with some even comparing the appropriateness of the casting to Robert Downey Junior’s Iron Man. Gunn has said he was open to casting old DCEU actors in roles for the DCU and has made good on his word. Now that the door is open, let’s take other actors from the DCEU and cast them in the fresh DCU.

Ray Fisher - Cyborg

Give the man another shot. He absolutely deserves it. His role in Justice League was cut down exponentially for the theatrical cut. In fact, so much was cut or changed that Ray Fisher even said there was only a single scene he was in where he didn’t have to reshoot anything. If you followed the controversy at the time, you’ll remember Ray Fisher accused Joss Whedon, Walter Hamada, and others of racism on set. Clearly, his experience with Warner Brothers was horrible, but he could make a return. He was the heart of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and he could be that again.

Asher Angel - Robin

Asher Angel played Billy Batson in Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods and was great in both films. I thought he stole the show, and I now believe he would be perfect as one of the DCU’s Robins. Depending on how old they decide to make the characters, he could truly play any of them. Dick Grayson feels less likely as we know that both Nightwing and Red Hood are active in the DCU, but he could play Jason Todd. He’s also certainly fit to play Tim Drake, but may be a bit too old to play Damien Wayne in The Brave and the Bold.

Patrick Wilson - Aquaman

If anyone looks exactly like Aquaman does in the comics, it’s Patrick Wilson. This would, of course, be a bit odd as he played Ocean Master, Aquaman’s brother in Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but he could play the character well. I enjoyed Momoa’s take on Aquaman, but he lacked some of the stoicism the comics portray him with. Patrick Wilson could bring a reverence to the role that we didn’t see from Momoa. Maybe the two of them could even meet in the DCU and give the audience a little wink.

Gal Gadot - Talia Al Ghul

Why James Gunn booted Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman out of the DCU, I will never understand. While Wonder Woman 1984 wasn’t a great movie, Wonder Woman was, well, wonderful and Patty Jenkins created a great movie. But that’s for another time. The Brave and the Bold is supposed to center around the relationship between Batman and his son, Damien, and Talia, Damien’s mother, will likely have some sort of role in the movie. Gal Gadot would be a perfect Talia Al Ghul for The Brave and the Bold whenever that movie finally picks up steam. She has the acting chops to portray a complex character and we know she can pull off the stunts.

Ben Affleck - Jonah Hex

If Perry White wasn’t already cast in the DCU, this would have been my top choice. Affleck almost perfectly resembles the character, and I feel as if his inherent anger would serve Perry well. However, the second option is Jonah Hex, who was played by Josh Brolin in a movie many people wish they could forget. Affleck has the grizzled, pissed off, leave-me-alone kind of vibe down perfectly, and that mixes just the right way with Jonah Hex. I doubt Affleck would even consider coming back to DC or any comic role at all, but if he did, I think this role would fit him well.

Henry Cavill - Deathstroke

If he can’t be a hero, maybe he can be a villain. My first thought for Henry Cavill was Hal Jordan, but that role’s been taken by Kyle Chandler. My second thought was Batman, but it would be too jarring to see him jump from the Man of Tomorrow to the Dark Knight. Then, I thought of Deathstroke. Henry Cavill could bring a physicality to the role that would make the Terminator a serious threat to anyone he came across. Gunn has confirmed there are plans for Deathstroke in the DCU, so maybe Cavill can fill that role.

What do you think of these castings? Were there any obvious choices I missed? Let me know!