Casting Old DCEU Actors In New Roles For The DCU To Follow In Momoa's Footsteps

Casting Old DCEU Actors In New Roles For The DCU To Follow In Momoa's Footsteps

Now that Jason Momoa has officially been cast as Lobo in the DCU, there are other actors that are ripe for roles in the new universe.

Editorial Opinion
By ChandlerMcniel - Dec 31, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

If you haven’t heard, Jason Momoa has been officially cast as Lobo in the DCU and will reportedly make his debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which I wrote about here. It’s exciting news as fans have said Momoa is the perfect choice with some even comparing the appropriateness of the casting to Robert Downey Junior’s Iron Man. Gunn has said he was open to casting old DCEU actors in roles for the DCU and has made good on his word. Now that the door is open, let’s take other actors from the DCEU and cast them in the fresh DCU.

Ray Fisher - Cyborg

Give the man another shot. He absolutely deserves it. His role in Justice League was cut down exponentially for the theatrical cut. In fact, so much was cut or changed that Ray Fisher even said there was only a single scene he was in where he didn’t have to reshoot anything. If you followed the controversy at the time, you’ll remember Ray Fisher accused Joss Whedon, Walter Hamada, and others of racism on set. Clearly, his experience with Warner Brothers was horrible, but he could make a return. He was the heart of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and he could be that again.

Asher Angel - Robin

Asher Angel played Billy Batson in Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods and was great in both films. I thought he stole the show, and I now believe he would be perfect as one of the DCU’s Robins. Depending on how old they decide to make the characters, he could truly play any of them. Dick Grayson feels less likely as we know that both Nightwing and Red Hood are active in the DCU, but he could play Jason Todd. He’s also certainly fit to play Tim Drake, but may be a bit too old to play Damien Wayne in The Brave and the Bold.

Patrick Wilson - Aquaman

If anyone looks exactly like Aquaman does in the comics, it’s Patrick Wilson. This would, of course, be a bit odd as he played Ocean Master, Aquaman’s brother in Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but he could play the character well. I enjoyed Momoa’s take on Aquaman, but he lacked some of the stoicism the comics portray him with. Patrick Wilson could bring a reverence to the role that we didn’t see from Momoa. Maybe the two of them could even meet in the DCU and give the audience a little wink.

Gal Gadot - Talia Al Ghul

Why James Gunn booted Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman out of the DCU, I will never understand. While Wonder Woman 1984 wasn’t a great movie, Wonder Woman was, well, wonderful and Patty Jenkins created a great movie. But that’s for another time. The Brave and the Bold is supposed to center around the relationship between Batman and his son, Damien, and Talia, Damien’s mother, will likely have some sort of role in the movie. Gal Gadot would be a perfect Talia Al Ghul for The Brave and the Bold whenever that movie finally picks up steam. She has the acting chops to portray a complex character and we know she can pull off the stunts. 

Ben Affleck - Jonah Hex

If Perry White wasn’t already cast in the DCU, this would have been my top choice. Affleck almost perfectly resembles the character, and I feel as if his inherent anger would serve Perry well. However, the second option is Jonah Hex, who was played by Josh Brolin in a movie many people wish they could forget. Affleck has the grizzled, pissed off, leave-me-alone kind of vibe down perfectly, and that mixes just the right way with Jonah Hex. I doubt Affleck would even consider coming back to DC or any comic role at all, but if he did, I think this role would fit him well. 

Henry Cavill - Deathstroke

If he can’t be a hero, maybe he can be a villain. My first thought for Henry Cavill was Hal Jordan, but that role’s been taken by Kyle Chandler. My second thought was Batman, but it would be too jarring to see him jump from the Man of Tomorrow to the Dark Knight. Then, I thought of Deathstroke. Henry Cavill could bring a physicality to the role that would make the Terminator a serious threat to anyone he came across. Gunn has confirmed there are plans for Deathstroke in the DCU, so maybe Cavill can fill that role. 

What do you think of these castings? Were there any obvious choices I missed? Let me know!

Ben Shwartz Comments On PLASTIC MAN Film, Compares The Character To DEADPOOL
Related:

Ben Shwartz Comments On PLASTIC MAN Film, Compares The Character To DEADPOOL
CLAYFACE Movie Moving Forward At DC Studios With DOCTOR SLEEP's Mike Flanagan Penning The Script
Recommended For You:

CLAYFACE Movie Moving Forward At DC Studios With DOCTOR SLEEP's Mike Flanagan Penning The Script

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/31/2024, 12:02 PM
Ezra miller was fun watch as flash in justice league movie but in solo movie he was kinda boring it was cameos that made it for me and other justice league members with interacting other hero’s but alone boring movie
JobinJ
JobinJ - 12/31/2024, 12:06 PM
Dumb list
The1st
The1st - 12/31/2024, 12:09 PM
@JobinJ - Rushed to production without a finished script.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/31/2024, 12:10 PM
@JobinJ - Asher Angel as Robin? If it weren't for this dude's article history I'd think he's trolling.
Cass
Cass - 12/31/2024, 12:06 PM
I’d like to see the last Deathstroke actor get another shot. I thought he looked awesome and all interviews seemed to indicate he knew his material.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/31/2024, 12:09 PM
@Cass - Manganiello seemed fine from what we had seen of him in the role and while I do feel bad for him that he never properly got to play a character he seemed genuinely so invested , he also wasn’t a choice that particularly excited me either so I’m cool with moving on from him personally.

My pick would be Timothy Olyphant.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/31/2024, 12:10 PM
@Cass - dude can't act
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/31/2024, 12:11 PM
@Cass - I wouldn’t mind him as DCU Ares though.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/31/2024, 12:08 PM
Chandler officially has the dumbest takes in the history of this website.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/31/2024, 12:09 PM
I like the character swaps. I'd probably swap out Affleck for another role, but everything else is on point.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 12/31/2024, 12:20 PM
@KennKathleen - i think affleck could work as two face maybe. Weird, asshole charm as harvey then just brooding cold (like his batman) when he switches to two face
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 12/31/2024, 12:21 PM
@CaptainFlapjaks - Oh that's a good one. He was hard to place.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/31/2024, 12:12 PM
Appreciate the effort on the article but

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/31/2024, 12:22 PM
Patrick Wilson would be a great Aquaman imo but probably is too old now (though that will depend on the direction they want to go in or not)

User Comment Image

Also depending on the age they go for with Dick ,Asher Angel could fit Nightwing if he’s in like his early 20’s.

User Comment Image

Affleck could maybe fit Hex aswell but I doubt he would do another cbm given his experience on them hasn’t been great.
ChandlerMcniel
ChandlerMcniel - 12/31/2024, 12:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yeah that's the only one I feel like I really nailed. I think he'd be awesome as any of the Robin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/31/2024, 12:24 PM
No to Gal as Talia though , that’s Claudia Doumit’s role to take imo…

User Comment Image

Her being someone like Cheetah could be fun though!!.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/31/2024, 12:32 PM
Henry Cavill should be Superman...full stop!

User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 12/31/2024, 12:33 PM
@Forthas - bizarro would be cool
Forthas
Forthas - 12/31/2024, 12:42 PM
@Nonameforme - No! It would not!
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 12/31/2024, 12:46 PM
@Forthas - He sucked.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/31/2024, 12:55 PM
@RitoRevolto - Well that makes about ten people that believe that!
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 12/31/2024, 12:32 PM
Patrick Wilson looked more Aquaman than actual Aquaman User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 12/31/2024, 12:33 PM
No
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/31/2024, 12:38 PM

Gadot as Talia is very intriguing.

Fisher is poisonous garbage and wasn’t the heart of anything.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 12/31/2024, 12:46 PM
Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson are the only ones I don't mind coming back. Everyone else can find other jobs and never return, Gal Gadot especially.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder