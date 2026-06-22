DC Studios' Dynamic Duo Is Actually A Robin vs. Red Hood Movie; First Look At My Adventures With Green Lantern

DC Studios' Dynamic Duo Is Actually A Robin vs. Red Hood Movie; First Look At My Adventures With Green Lantern

Dynamic Duo isn't necessarily what we expected when it was first announced, as newly revealed plot details point to the animated movie pitting Robin (Dick Grayson) against Red Hood (Jason Todd).

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 22, 2026 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

DC Studios and Swaybox's Dynamic Duo will feature a combination of miniatures, models, puppetry, animatronics and computer animation. It may or may not be set in the DCU, but is expected to be a standalone, out-of-continuity adventure similar to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Much has been said about the movie revolving around both Dick Grayson and Jason Todd potentially being Robin at the same time, especially as it contradicts their respective comic book arcs. 

(500) Days of Summer writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber were tapped to rewrite the script last September, and we now have a better idea of what direction they're taking Dick and Jason in...and it isn't what we initially expected.

According to Discussing Film, Warner Bros. Animation revealed at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival that the Dynamic Duo "follows Jason [and] Dick as [a couple] of street rats who name themselves the 'dynamic duo.'" Eventually, they go their separate ways, with Dick joining Batman as Robin and Jason becoming a member of the Red Hood gang.

So, Robin vs. Red Hood? It certainly sounds that way, though this means Jason won't be suiting up as the Caped Crusader's Boy Wonder.

The Wrap adds, "There was one beautiful test shot of the Red Hood walking through a subway car; as 'Dynamic Duo' director (and Swaybox founder and co-CEO) Arthur Mintz said, when Todd looks in the shiny, reflective Red Hood helmet, he sees himself. When Dick Grayson looks at the helmet, he sees something very different."

No footage or images have been officially released, but we do have insights into how Batman and the Red Hood gang will be portrayed in Dynamic Duo:

In related news, a DC Animation slate banner reveals a first look at My Adventures with Green Lantern lead Jessica Cruz. Moana star Auli'i Cravalho voices Jessica, and the series is set to explore what happens when a Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses the "shy and kind-hearted high school student Jessica Cruz" to be its new champion.

An official logline adds, "Things get even worse when more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives — along with their alien foes. To protect the Earth, Jess will have to overcome her fears, anxieties, and your typical teenage drama to lead a new Lantern Corps. against a terrifying foe."

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/22/2026, 9:51 AM
I'm betting closer to TDK Batman rather than absolute. Absolute Batman has been awesome btw
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/22/2026, 10:16 AM
@ModernAudience - It’s pretty great
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/22/2026, 10:05 AM
Sweet!
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 6/22/2026, 10:08 AM
So is Dynamic Duo canon or elseworlds?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2026, 10:09 AM
Cool , nice & diverse lineup of animated projects on that banner there imo…

The Dynamic Duo footage & premise sounds intriguing and I’m definitely interested in checking it out when it releases (I was hearing a 2028 release but not sure if that’s confirmed tbh).

Also really gotta catch up on My Adventures with Superman before checking out GL!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/22/2026, 10:12 AM

Pass. Give us a live action DCU Batman.

With as long as it's taking, we'll probably get the new DCU Batman headlining the new DCU V3 after they dump goofy Gunn.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/22/2026, 10:15 AM
An interesting alternate take. It seems like the most obvious ending would be Dick getting himself mortally wounded protecting Jason during a final fight between Batman and the Hoods. Then Jason becomes Robin at the end.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/22/2026, 10:16 AM
What's George Floyd's favourite DC character.,......,............................................. ...............................Robin
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/22/2026, 10:38 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - Come on.
He's been drug and crime free for 6 years now!

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/22/2026, 10:36 AM
If MAWGreen Lantern is near as good as the Superman one, then we're in for a real treat.

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