DC Studios' Dynamic Duo Is Actually A Robin vs. Red Hood Movie; First Look At My Adventures With Green Lantern

DC Studios and Swaybox's Dynamic Duo will feature a combination of miniatures, models, puppetry, animatronics and computer animation. It may or may not be set in the DCU, but is expected to be a standalone, out-of-continuity adventure similar to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Much has been said about the movie revolving around both Dick Grayson and Jason Todd potentially being Robin at the same time, especially as it contradicts their respective comic book arcs.

(500) Days of Summer writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber were tapped to rewrite the script last September, and we now have a better idea of what direction they're taking Dick and Jason in...and it isn't what we initially expected.

According to Discussing Film, Warner Bros. Animation revealed at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival that the Dynamic Duo "follows Jason [and] Dick as [a couple] of street rats who name themselves the 'dynamic duo.'" Eventually, they go their separate ways, with Dick joining Batman as Robin and Jason becoming a member of the Red Hood gang.

So, Robin vs. Red Hood? It certainly sounds that way, though this means Jason won't be suiting up as the Caped Crusader's Boy Wonder.

The Wrap adds, "There was one beautiful test shot of the Red Hood walking through a subway car; as 'Dynamic Duo' director (and Swaybox founder and co-CEO) Arthur Mintz said, when Todd looks in the shiny, reflective Red Hood helmet, he sees himself. When Dick Grayson looks at the helmet, he sees something very different."

No footage or images have been officially released, but we do have insights into how Batman and the Red Hood gang will be portrayed in Dynamic Duo:

First look at Batman and the leader of the Red Hood gang in ‘DYNAMIC DUO’ were shown at #AnnecyFestival.



They have similar designs to the below images. pic.twitter.com/2sTzqxZbxm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 22, 2026

In related news, a DC Animation slate banner reveals a first look at My Adventures with Green Lantern lead Jessica Cruz. Moana star Auli'i Cravalho voices Jessica, and the series is set to explore what happens when a Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses the "shy and kind-hearted high school student Jessica Cruz" to be its new champion.

An official logline adds, "Things get even worse when more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives — along with their alien foes. To protect the Earth, Jess will have to overcome her fears, anxieties, and your typical teenage drama to lead a new Lantern Corps. against a terrifying foe."