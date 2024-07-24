DC Studios Expected To Break Some News During San Diego Comic-Con Despite Skipping Hall H

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's SAG-AFTRA strike, San Diego Comic-Con is finally set to host its first regular convention in five years this weekend.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” says chief communications and strategy officer David Glanzer (via Variety). “We’ve learned to always expect the unexpected but, in the end, try to produce the type of show we want to attend. I think it will be a really good show. Finally, we’ll be back to normal.”

“It’s been a challenge,” he adds. “We knew that if there was ever some kind of a catastrophic event, we would be able to withstand a year without conventions. We never thought that it would last more than one year.”

Marvel Studios will hold two panels in Hall H: one for this weekend's Deadpool & Wolverine on July 25, and Marvel's chief creative officer Kevin Feige will also be on hand on July 27 to (hopefully) share first looks at the likes of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four.

With James Gunn busy working on Superman and Peacemaker season 2, the DC Studios co-CEO will not be in attendance - but that doesn't mean we won't get some DCU announcements.

According to Variety's report, "the upcoming HBO series The Penguin with Colin Farrell and the Max animated shows Harley Quinn and spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah! are scheduled to appear, and an insider says DC Studios still plans to break some news."

How big this news will be remains to be seen, but there's been speculation that Gunn might put together a pre-recorded message to make at least one major announcement. Some fans also remain convinced that we will get a glimpse of some footage from Superman, but the filmmaker has denied this a number of times.

In related news, Gunn has taken to social media to share some updates on his Man of Steel reboot. It seems Nicholas Hoult has wrapped his scenes as Lex Luthor, but the movie has a "few days left of shooting." He also reiterates that Luthor is the "primary villain."

Assuming we do get some significant DCU announcemnets during SDCC, what news do you think is likley to break? Let us know in the comments section down below.