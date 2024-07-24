DC Studios Expected To Break Some News During San Diego Comic-Con Despite Skipping Hall H

Although DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn won't be attending San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, DC Studios is still expected to make some big announcements...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2024
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's SAG-AFTRA strike, San Diego Comic-Con is finally set to host its first regular convention in five years this weekend.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” says chief communications and strategy officer David Glanzer (via Variety). “We’ve learned to always expect the unexpected but, in the end, try to produce the type of show we want to attend. I think it will be a really good show. Finally, we’ll be back to normal.”

“It’s been a challenge,” he adds. “We knew that if there was ever some kind of a catastrophic event, we would be able to withstand a year without conventions. We never thought that it would last more than one year.”

Marvel Studios will hold two panels in Hall H: one for this weekend's Deadpool & Wolverine on July 25, and Marvel's chief creative officer Kevin Feige will also be on hand on July 27 to (hopefully) share first looks at the likes of Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four.

With James Gunn busy working on Superman and Peacemaker season 2, the DC Studios co-CEO will not be in attendance - but that doesn't mean we won't get some DCU announcements.

According to Variety's report, "the upcoming HBO series The Penguin with Colin Farrell and the Max animated shows Harley Quinn and spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah! are scheduled to appear, and an insider says DC Studios still plans to break some news."

How big this news will be remains to be seen, but there's been speculation that Gunn might put together a pre-recorded message to make at least one major announcement. Some fans also remain convinced that we will get a glimpse of some footage from Superman, but the filmmaker has denied this a number of times.

In related news, Gunn has taken to social media to share some updates on his Man of Steel reboot. It seems Nicholas Hoult has wrapped his scenes as Lex Luthor, but the movie has a "few days left of shooting." He also reiterates that Luthor is the "primary villain."

Assuming we do get some significant DCU announcemnets during SDCC, what news do you think is likley to break? Let us know in the comments section down below.

narrow290
narrow290 - 7/24/2024, 5:26 PM
Does that mean we get Brainiac??
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/24/2024, 5:26 PM
Jimmy Olsen spin-off...calling it
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/24/2024, 5:29 PM
@CyberNigerian - Jimmy Olsen is perfectly cast imo! so, Lets GOOO
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/24/2024, 5:28 PM
Also, anyone that plans on attending Comic-Con this weekend want to pick me up on their way< I live in Kentucky just hit me up. Or at least pick up a Mezco Iron Fist for me please
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/24/2024, 5:32 PM
@narrow290 - Of course hehehe. We will get to uh......comic con or whatever

User Comment Image
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/24/2024, 5:28 PM
That is a amazing gift. Hoult seems to be a great guy, really happy that he got the Lex role a way better fit for him than Superman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 5:36 PM
It’s crazy that Superman is almost done filming since it feels like it just started though it has been in production since Feb , time is flying.

Also in regards to the news DC studios could drop this week , I can see it being Supergirl or Lanterns casting news…

Perhaps even a trailer for Creature Commandos?.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/24/2024, 5:43 PM
Hopefully they are being sold and James Gunn is beimg fired! It would be the greatest news they could make!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 7/24/2024, 6:03 PM
Without absolutely no one physically there it won't be worthy at all.

The only thing cool to actually look forward is the full final trailer for S4 of Superman & Lois which actually at least will bring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch to talk about it.

Can't believe how Gunn fumbled this. Last year it couldn't be helped because of the strikes but the original plan was to introduce David Corensweat and Rachel Brosnahan at least to the fans at Comic Con for their first-ever DCU panel. And now that they've got the whole cast and have almost shot everything and can actually go there to meet the fans, show them an exclusive sneak peek of footage or concept art, signs autographs with official DCU marketing, interviews and take pictures...he skips it.

Whatever.

Nice gift from Nicholas Hoult BTW.

