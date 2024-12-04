James Gunn Says PEACEMAKER Season 1 & THE SUICIDE SQUAD Are "Light Canon;" Elaborates On Justice League Retcon

James Gunn has elaborated on his recent clarification that only one particular aspect of Peacemaker season 1 would not be considered canon with the new DCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 04, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently clarified some confusing comments he made earlier this year about the first season of Peacemaker, which he said he didn't view as being canon with the new DCU despite the upcoming second season being firmly established as part of the burgeoning shared movie and TV universe.

As expected, the comedic sequence featuring members of the Justice League showing up way too late to save the day in the season finale is the one aspect that will not carry over to the second season or the wider DCU.

While speaking to THR about the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series (premiering tomorrow), Gunn was asked if fans should consider Peacemaker season 1 and The Suicide Squad to be "prologues to the DCU."

"Yeah, they’re light canon," he responded. "Peacemaker is pretty straightforward, with the exception of the appearance by a certain group [the former DCEU’s Justice League] at the end. (Laughs.) They don’t exist yet. But the rule is: If we mention [something from the past] in one of the new DCU shows [and movies], then it happened. So that’s the way we’re dealing with it."

That "yet" obviously suggests that Gunn does plan on introducing another version of the superhero team in the DCU at some point, but it's probably going to be quite a while before the new League assembles.

As for how Gunn intends to retcon the League's appearance in Peacemaker, we might have a pretty good idea thanks to some season 2 set photos.

Though the photo has since been removed, a mural was spotted on set earlier this year featuring Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher's late brother, Keith.

We do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and the characters somehow finding themselves in a different part of the DC Multiverse would explain Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending the Justice League cameos didn't happen, Gunn might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality.

In related news, Gunn has announced a new DCU podcast, which should be worth keeping an eye on for potential updates.

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it," reads the season 1 synopsis.

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

Peacemaker is set to return to our screens for its second season next August.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/4/2024, 1:17 PM
I have a feeling the average viewer will be confused
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 12/4/2024, 1:20 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I think enough time has passed that it won't be much of an issue. They just won't bring up the JL cameos.
RedFury
RedFury - 12/4/2024, 1:43 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - to be fair the average viewer is generally confused about continuity and timelines as it is. So even if this is confusing for them, it probably doesn't matter that much. I know a lot of folks that have seen every MCU flick, and they still don't really know what's going on haha.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/4/2024, 2:14 PM
@RedFury - Truth
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/4/2024, 1:20 PM
peak MCU
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/4/2024, 1:21 PM
Gunn could have just said, "look, my wife is a nexus being, get over it".
TheyDont
TheyDont - 12/4/2024, 1:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg - User Comment Image
asherman93
asherman93 - 12/4/2024, 1:27 PM
So the DCEU stuff is currently in a schrodinger's canon that the Netflix shows were with the MCU pre-Echo - assume its canon until its proven otherwise.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/4/2024, 1:30 PM
We have gone from the Arrowverse to the Peacemakerverse...that is just lovely!...and the Arrowverse is ahead when it comes to costume design.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/4/2024, 1:30 PM
Either keep everything or throw out everything, this middle ground approach rarely works.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/4/2024, 2:30 PM
@TheJok3r - Do you have any examples of this approach being used and not working out?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/4/2024, 2:33 PM
@Clintthahamster - The new 52 comes to mind when thinking about DC. Some characters got rebooted, some didn't, others were a mix of the two.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 12/4/2024, 2:37 PM
@TheJok3r - Yeah the new52 got a little messy and while I liked Rebirth I don't think it did the best job of cleaning up what came before
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/4/2024, 2:38 PM
@TheJok3r - I didn't follow that too closely, but wasn't that like 52 books, all telling overlapping stories in a very short timeline? I don't know that that's the same thing as, say, Corenswet's Supes encountering Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/4/2024, 1:32 PM
'all my stuff is canon'
Super12
Super12 - 12/4/2024, 2:14 PM
@BraveNewClunge - seriously, it's so pretentious. I'm not a Gunn hater at all but its so disrespectful and egocentric to throw away everything from the old DCEU (including things a LOT of people really loved like Gal Gadot) but to keep all of your contributions. All the other actors and directors be damned, your stuff was SO good it HAS to be included, even though it makes zero sense to do so and will only confuse general audiences. It's so tacky.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/4/2024, 1:37 PM
"They’re light canon," he responded. "If we mention [something from the past] in one of the new DCU shows [and movies], then it happened. So that’s the way we’re dealing with it." Derpy. Derp. Derp. Spoken like a ten year old.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/4/2024, 1:41 PM
[frick] off with this shit. Just reboot
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/4/2024, 1:43 PM
Gunn making this way too complicated for the average viewer, at this point it might as well just be deemed a throw away joke.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 12/4/2024, 2:39 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - He saw how Fox handled their X-men universe and just chuckled saying "Amateurs"
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/4/2024, 1:45 PM
Canon was NEVER light! He was always heavy!

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/4/2024, 1:46 PM
I didn't care for any DCEU movies except for Man of Steel, The Batman, The Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman. I trust Gunn will do amazing things, simply because he was in the Marvel machine for so long. Replicate that formula in certain ways, and he'll become the savior for Warner Bros.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 12/4/2024, 1:56 PM
Should've just wiped the slate clean.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 12/4/2024, 2:02 PM
Both MCU and DCU should reboot fully. MCU now fully owns everyone except Spidey and MCU doesn't need Spidey to be successful. MCU made a mistake by making Netflix verse and FoX-Men canon (wait and see)

DCU needs to scrap everything from snyder verse and do full on reboot

Pick and choose doesn't work plus actors are getting old af


MCU needs T'Challa, Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, and Clint Barton with young actors

DCU needs proper Superman, Batman in his prime, a good actress portraying Wonder Woman, Martian-Manhunter, Green Lantern and the blond Flash to differentiate from other live action Flash versions
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/4/2024, 2:09 PM
Gunn on why the Peacemaker show will "jump" from the DCEU to the DCU:

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/4/2024, 2:09 PM
I'm just gonna pretend any pre-Creature Commandos thing doesn't exist and anything they mention is new canon. Kinda like how Bloodsport mentioned shooting Superman. I didn't see it, yet I have to believe it happened.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 2:11 PM
@bkmeijer1 - yep , just go with the flow

User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 12/4/2024, 2:10 PM
This is so confusing. Should have wiped it clean and start from scratch. What he’s basically saying is the events of the suicide squad and peacemaker season 1 happened in the DCU in its own way which is a similar to what took place in the DCEU so it’s like a spiritual prologue to the DCU. Like 2 timelines running side by side the events of SS and Peace season 1 happened similarly to the DCU like the DCEU. It’s a stupid lazy way of not rebooting, which is what he should have done.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/4/2024, 2:11 PM
That doesn’t make any sense but ok.
Toecutter
Toecutter - 12/4/2024, 2:21 PM
User Comment Image

This is already more [frick]ed than the Fox-verse.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 12/4/2024, 2:22 PM
Yall way over think this canon stuff. These are comic book movies. I hope yall bring the same energy to actual comics with all the continuity questions that occur on a yearly basis...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2024, 2:25 PM
I don’t think it’s as confusing as others have made it out to be…

Basically it’s a soft reboot more or less which might not be ideal for everyone but given how successful Peacemaker was especially , I can understand Gunn & especially the higher ups wanting it to still be in canon in this universe to an extent which means TSS would be too

Anyway , can’t wait for Creature Commandos and thus the DCU to officially begin!!.
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 12/4/2024, 2:28 PM
For the people who don't get it:

When Rick Flag Sr says "you killed my son" in Peacemaker S2, feel free to imagine it happened in the same way that it did in The Suicide Squad.

That's what he means by "If we mention [something from the past] in one of the new DCU shows [and movies], then it happened."

Anything that isn't directly mentioned in the new DCU stuff either didn't happen in this universe (like the Justice League showing up in Peacemaker) or is yet to be addressed. So just forget about it.

This way they can keep certain plot lines running without having to waste money on flashbacks or go too heavy on the exposition because most of the fans will already know the context. Would it have been easier just to to a hard reboot? Sure, but Gunn put a lot of time and effort into those projects and if he thinks they can slot into the DCU, why not? When you watch Superman meet Hal Jordan for the first time are you really going to be worrying about the end of Peacemaker 1? It's such a minor thing
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/4/2024, 2:32 PM
Sounds kinda like literally every other story telling "universe." Once something happens, or is referenced, then it's part of canon. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

