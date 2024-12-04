James Gunn Says PEACEMAKER Season 1 & THE SUICIDE SQUAD Are "Light Canon;" Elaborates On Justice League Retcon

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently clarified some confusing comments he made earlier this year about the first season of Peacemaker, which he said he didn't view as being canon with the new DCU despite the upcoming second season being firmly established as part of the burgeoning shared movie and TV universe.

As expected, the comedic sequence featuring members of the Justice League showing up way too late to save the day in the season finale is the one aspect that will not carry over to the second season or the wider DCU.

While speaking to THR about the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series (premiering tomorrow), Gunn was asked if fans should consider Peacemaker season 1 and The Suicide Squad to be "prologues to the DCU."

"Yeah, they’re light canon," he responded. "Peacemaker is pretty straightforward, with the exception of the appearance by a certain group [the former DCEU’s Justice League] at the end. (Laughs.) They don’t exist yet. But the rule is: If we mention [something from the past] in one of the new DCU shows [and movies], then it happened. So that’s the way we’re dealing with it."

That "yet" obviously suggests that Gunn does plan on introducing another version of the superhero team in the DCU at some point, but it's probably going to be quite a while before the new League assembles.

As for how Gunn intends to retcon the League's appearance in Peacemaker, we might have a pretty good idea thanks to some season 2 set photos.

Though the photo has since been removed, a mural was spotted on set earlier this year featuring Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher's late brother, Keith.

We do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and the characters somehow finding themselves in a different part of the DC Multiverse would explain Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending the Justice League cameos didn't happen, Gunn might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality.

In related news, Gunn has announced a new DCU podcast, which should be worth keeping an eye on for potential updates.

Introducing DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast. Your one-stop destination for all things @DCOfficial and DC Studios. pic.twitter.com/aei38ZsThA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 3, 2024

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it," reads the season 1 synopsis.

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

Peacemaker is set to return to our screens for its second season next August.