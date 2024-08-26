Mike Flanagan On Potentially Directing A DC Studios Project: "That Is A Universe I Would Love To Be A Part Of"

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan has been linked to a Clayface movie in the past, and the filmmaker has now admitted that he would love to helm a project in the DCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 26, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Mike Flanagan, who has established himself as one of the most consistent and celebrated horror directors working today, has weighed in on the rumors that he might be in talks with DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran about potentially helming a project in the DCU.

Back in March of last year, Deadline reported that Flanagan had approached the studio with an idea for a solo Clayface feature. Details were few and far between, but it was said that "the character wouldn't be depicted as a villain" in the pitch. 

Flanagan has been vocal about wanting to be involved in a Clayface project in the past, describing his hypothetical take as a “standalone horror/thriller/tragedy.”

WB weren't interested at the time, but rumors have persisted that The Fall of the House of Usher director has maintained discussions with Gunn and Safran. We're not sure if this is accurate, but Flanagan did seem to choose his words carefully when asked about the reports during a panel at the Toronto FanExpo.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of James Gunn as a person and filmmaker, and that is a universe I would absolutely love to be a part of.”

Deadline's report also mentioned that Clayface was expected to be "a big addition" to Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, although they also noted that nothing is set in stone just yet as the script is "constantly changing."

We have no idea how a character like Clayface would factor into Reeves' relatively grounded interpretation of the Dark Knight's world, but we assume his shape-shifting abilities would be dropped and Basil Karlo (if that's who they go with) would be significantly reimagined.

Plot details for the sequel have remained a well-kept secret, so we have no idea if Clayface is still going to feature. 

As for Flanagan, there are numerous other characters he'd be a perfect fit for once the DCU moves further into and beyond its "Gods and Monsters" phase, including the likes of John Constantine, Deadman, or a Justice League Dark team-up movie.

What do you think? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 12:09 PM
I mean , he was recently spotted with Peter Safran and Kumail Nanjiani (who is rumored to be Booster Gold) at the Olympics so I feel like something might be in the works…

User Comment Image

His Clayface take sounds cool as an “Elseworlds” esque project like Joker..

However, if he is to do a DCU movie or show then I think Swamp Thing or Etrigan could work.

Hell , just give him the JLD corner of that universe haha!!.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/26/2024, 12:32 PM
What the hell would even a grounded clayface be? An actor with a deformed face whose really good at makeup or masks or something?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2024, 12:38 PM
@SATW42 - yeah or they could just go with the original design & take..

Even something like how Caped Crusader did which was a mix of both.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 8/26/2024, 12:36 PM
Taylor Sheridan and Mike Flanagan are the best writers in the business. Mike should do it.

