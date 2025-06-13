SUPERMAN: James Gunn Shares New BTS Look At Metamorpho And The 'Justice Gang'

The release of Superman is just around the corner and director James Gunn and Warner Bros. are beginning to ratchet up the film's marketing campaign.

Gunn has revealed a new behind-the-scenes look at Guy Gardner, Mister Terrfiic, Hawkgirl and Metamorpho. Though it appears that Rex Maxon starts out as a prisoner of Lex Luthor in Superman, what are the odds that he joins the Justice Gang by the end of the film?

At the first costume test with our nascent super “heroes”, Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho. #Superman



March 12, 2024. pic.twitter.com/ByYrG7Iow7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 13, 2025

In a recent interview, Gunn explained Superman's dynamic with the Justice Gang, stating, " I approached it like Clark Kent has his work friends and his play friends. I tend to think his work friends are the Justice Gang and his play friends are the Daily Planet gang."

Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion added that the Justice Gang and their LordTech Industries sponsorship, "answers the question, How do superheroes make their money? Corporate sponsorship seems pretty in line with what I would imagine. There's really no paycheck for being a superhero, but you gotta pay rent, right?"

He also revealed that the 'Justice Gang' has just formed in Superman. "There are boxes in the background that they're clearly unpacking, so it's like they're getting things set up. t seems like this is a new arrangement, that it's all starting, and Guy Gardner is extremely happy about it."

Superman is slated for release on July 11, 2025, marking the inaugural film in James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Gunn not only directs but also penned the screenplay for this highly anticipated movie, which was formerly titled Superman: Legacy.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

David Corenswet takes on the dual role of Kal-El/Clark Kent.

Rachel Brosnahan portrays the intrepid reporter Lois Lane.

Nicholas Hoult embodies Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

A contingent of other heroes and notable figures includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Supporting the main cast are:

Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.

María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

Terence Rosemore as Otis.

Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Clark Kent's adoptive parents, Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Martha 'Ma' Kent, respectively. Additionally, Milly Alcock is set to debut as Supergirl in this film before headlining her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.