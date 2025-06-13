SUPERMAN: James Gunn Shares New BTS Look At Metamorpho And The 'Justice Gang'

A new social media post from Superman director James Gunn reveals a new behind-the-scenes look at Guy Gardner and the rest of the 'Justice Gang'.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 13, 2025 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

The release of Superman is just around the corner and director James Gunn and Warner Bros. are beginning to ratchet up the film's marketing campaign.

Gunn has revealed a new behind-the-scenes look at Guy Gardner, Mister Terrfiic, Hawkgirl and Metamorpho. Though it appears that Rex Maxon starts out as a prisoner of Lex Luthor in Superman, what are the odds that he joins the Justice Gang by the end of the film?

In a recent interview, Gunn explained Superman's dynamic with the Justice Gang, stating, " I approached it like Clark Kent has his work friends and his play friends. I tend to think his work friends are the Justice Gang and his play friends are the Daily Planet gang."

Guy Gardner actor Nathan Fillion added that the Justice Gang and their LordTech Industries sponsorship, "answers the question, How do superheroes make their money? Corporate sponsorship seems pretty in line with what I would imagine. There's really no paycheck for being a superhero, but you gotta pay rent, right?

He also revealed that the 'Justice Gang' has just formed in Superman. "There are boxes in the background that they're clearly unpacking, so it's like they're getting things set up. t seems like this is a new arrangement, that it's all starting, and Guy Gardner is extremely happy about it."

Superman is slated for release on July 11, 2025, marking the inaugural film in James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Gunn not only directs but also penned the screenplay for this highly anticipated movie, which was formerly titled Superman: Legacy.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

  • David Corenswet takes on the dual role of Kal-El/Clark Kent.
  • Rachel Brosnahan portrays the intrepid reporter Lois Lane.
  • Nicholas Hoult embodies Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

A contingent of other heroes and notable figures includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Supporting the main cast are:

  • Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.
  • María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.
  • Terence Rosemore as Otis.
  • Wendell Pierce as Perry White.
  • Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.
  • Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Clark Kent's adoptive parents, Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Martha 'Ma' Kent, respectively. Additionally, Milly Alcock is set to debut as Supergirl in this film before headlining her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

DC Studios Reveals First Look At New MISTER MIRACLE Animated Series - Will Include Darkseid And Big Barda
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/13/2025, 3:15 PM
James Gunn probably lobbied within an inch of his life for the film to be called "JAMES GUNN'S SUPERMAN".
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 6/13/2025, 3:21 PM
@Lisa89 - weird thing to say lol
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/13/2025, 3:24 PM
@foreverintheway - Did you just wake from a long coma? Jimmy has put himself front and center in every single piece of marketing possible. It is an absolute MIRACLE that he didn't insist on his face or voice being put in the damn trailers.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/13/2025, 3:26 PM
@Lisa89 -
Like it or not he is a legitimate brand. He has a following and people generally like him, as evidenced by his box office performance, for the most part.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 6/13/2025, 3:28 PM
@Lisa89 - Not really? This is a BTS photo he shared on his twitter - not really marketing, not with any marketing dollars behind it anyway. It's not like he's in the trailers - he's been in like 4 promo shoots which is very common for directors. I think YOU want this movie to be called James Gunn's Superman so you can have a "real reason" for all this hate.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/13/2025, 3:31 PM
@Goldboink - If so, WBD probably seriously considered allowing the title "JAMES GUNN'S SUPERMAN".
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/13/2025, 3:37 PM
@foreverintheway - Everything is marketing, whether it costs money or not. I'm guessing you've only seen 8 promo shots if you think he's only been in 4. Pointing something out is not "hate", it's just pointing something out. Do your comments express unbridled adoration? As a lifelong DC fan, I've got my tickets to see this film just like most of us.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/13/2025, 3:39 PM
@Lisa89 - That's some snark as there is a serious AntiGunn contingent here. I'm sure folks have thier reasons, ya know, humor and a positive outlook and all that. If he manages to score a box office hit, and that is entirely likely at this point, WBD will all name thier kids after him and change the name of the company to James Gunn's WBD.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/13/2025, 3:45 PM
@Goldboink - If this film fails, it will mean the reset button is hit once again on big screen DC. So, I'm hoping the film is fantastic and beloved by all. I can feel this way and still lampoon Gunn's massive ego at the same time. We all can, if we so wish.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/13/2025, 3:47 PM
@Lisa89 - that doesnt sounds half bad
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/13/2025, 3:47 PM
@Lisa89 -
Feel free to have fun with it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/13/2025, 4:13 PM
@Lisa89 - I wouldn't say he's as egotistical as Tarantino or Cameron, not even close. You just have a hate boner for him and that's just fine. He was hired because every one of his movies have great critical and audience scores. Everything he does is mostly beloved, too bad Marvel couldn't see that
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 4:21 PM
@Lisa89 - I respect your persistence in making the same jab 9 times per Superman article.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 4:22 PM
@Lisa89 - "so I'm hoping the film is fantastic"



None of us believe you, bud.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/13/2025, 4:28 PM
@bobevanz - Your “love boner” for Gunn seems to have erased ‘Super’ (2010) and ‘Movie 43’ (2013) from his resumé. 🤣😂🤣
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/13/2025, 4:31 PM
@McMurdo - Having multiple accounts doesn’t make you an “us”, lady.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 4:39 PM
@Lisa89 - super rich coming from the dude named Lisa lol
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/13/2025, 4:41 PM
@McMurdo - Be a good girl and simmer down, McMurdo.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 6/13/2025, 3:17 PM
2nd!
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/13/2025, 3:19 PM
Fifth!
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/13/2025, 3:20 PM
Front and centre as always 😩😩
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/13/2025, 3:21 PM
Obviously it was going to be a superman film in name only
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/13/2025, 3:22 PM
Costumes looking pretty good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 3:43 PM
Cool!!.

Given Fillion and/or Gunn have said that this “team” is apparently newly formed and we have seen them trying to get more members in the Peacemaker S2 trailer , I wouldn’t be surprised if Metamorpho joins them by the end of this once he’s freed from Lex’s control.

Anyway , looking forward to seeing this “Justice Gang” (not a great name , Guy)!!.

User Comment Image
Fanmar16
Fanmar16 - 6/13/2025, 4:02 PM
This movie is going to be a disaster, literally is SQ kill the justice league
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 4:27 PM
@Fanmar16 - delusional take
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/13/2025, 4:09 PM
User Comment Image
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/13/2025, 4:10 PM
@MisterBones - Chad goals
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/13/2025, 4:14 PM
@Pictilli - Jimmy “I need more than one” Olsen
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/13/2025, 4:31 PM
@MisterBones - a man after my own dick
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/13/2025, 4:10 PM
Love it!!! Hail James Gunn!!
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/13/2025, 4:33 PM
I’m the movie theater, everybody’s looking up

