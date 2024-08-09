DEADMAN Animated Series Rumored To Be In Early Development At DC Studios

DEADMAN Animated Series Rumored To Be In Early Development At DC Studios

A new rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that an animated series focusing on Boston Brand, aka Deadman, is in early development at DC Studios...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 09, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadman

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn promised that Creature Commandos would be the first of many DCU-based animated projects, and we may now know which character the next one will focus on.

According to Nexus Point News, an animated series centred around Deadman is in the early stages of development, though the site notes that no writers or scripts are currently in place and the show has yet to receive an official green light.

This wouldn't be the first time Deadman appeared in animated form, and the supernatural hero almost made his live-action debut on a couple of occasions. A CW series was in the works way back in 2011 before being shelved, and the character would have been part of the Justice League Dark roster in M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone's now defunct movie along with Swamp Thing, Constantine, and Zatanna.

"There was a lot of the conversations and jostling I had with the guys," the filmmaker told Screen Rant in a recent interview, "because they were like, 'Constantine's the main character.' I was like, 'No, Constantine's kind of the coolest character. But Zatanna is really the main character.' Because she's discovering her magical powers for the first time. But it was fun, man. The characters all went to hell to get Zatanna's dad."

Johnstone's script was only about halfway complete when he got word that the studio had decided not to move forward with the project.

"It was just a tough time for DC, I think. It was just like Justice League came out, didn't do what they wanted it to do. Suicide Squad didn't do what they wanted to do. And so I was just told that they don't want to spend money on another new movie with a bunch of characters no one's heard of, and I understand that. It was a shame."

Introduced in the pages of Strange Adventures back in the '60s, Boston Brand was a circus trapeze artist with the stage-named Deadman who was murdered during a performance by a mysterious assailant known as the Hook. Brand's spirit was then given the power to possess any living being by the Hindu god Rama Kushna, and he set about attempting to solve the mystery of his murder and bring his killer to justice.

Assuming this project comes to fruition, whoever ends up voicing Deadman will likely play the character in live-action if he ever does make the jump to the big screen.

Related:

Deadman Getting His Own Television Show!
Recommended For You:

Guillermo Del Toro Doing Deadman Before The Hobbit
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/9/2024, 10:14 AM
Gunn’s plan:

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/9/2024, 10:22 AM
THIS should be a film or live action TV series.

Also: it's impossible to get excited about any DC animated project when their quality control is in the BIN.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 8/9/2024, 10:26 AM
I’m a Deadman fan, but he’s one of those characters where writers tend to stray into whacky territory
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/9/2024, 10:33 AM
@SuperJefe @ObserverIO - I am not familiar with this content, do either of you have a recommended starting point?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/9/2024, 10:27 AM
The last Deadman article was 2011, lol.
User Comment Image

Hope they do the origin and some of the Neal Adams stuff and try to do some of the Kelley Jones stuff. Hope the show is both dark AF and light AF.
User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/9/2024, 10:33 AM
He is a cool character, but doesn't really feel like DC has an actual plan. Just doing a bunch of random projects, which is fine if they are good, but if the idea is to create a cohesive interconnected universe maybe not the best idea.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/9/2024, 10:40 AM
Cool!!.

Deadman’s an underrated character so introducing him via animation so then he can cross over into live action is a good idea..

My picks for the role are either Michael Rosenbaum , Aaron Paul or Wes Bentley

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder