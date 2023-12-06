DEADPOOL 3: Exciting New Details On Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Mask Revealed

X-Men fans have been clamouring to see Wolverine in his distinctive costume for many years, but the closest Hugh Jackman ever came to suiting-up in Logan's comic book duds was the character taking a quick glimpse at the outfit in the extended cut of James Mangold's The Wolverine.

Our first official look at Deadpool 3 confirmed that Jackman will sport a (mostly) comic-accurate take on the classic blue and yellow suit, but there was no sign of the mask.

We have heard rumors that Logan will wear his full costume in the movie, however, and CWGST - who has shared plenty of accurate details about the threequel in the past - claims that Wolvie's iconic mask will be "perfectly accurate," right down to the white eye lenses.

Made an edit to clearly reflect what I’m trying to get at:



Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine mask is perfectly accurate from the comics WITH white lenses. It works so well that it hopefully will inspire the DCU’s Batman to have white lenses too. — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) December 7, 2023

The white lenses in superhero costumes debate pops up frequently, with some of the opinion that it simply wouldn't make sense for most of these characters to have them in a live-action setting, and others feeling that they should be added to make the outfits as accurate to the source material as possible.

Hopefully, it won't be too long before we get a look at Wolverine's mask for ourselves.

It sounds like quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

Plot details also remain a mystery for now, but Wade and Wolvie are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report claimed that Loki's TVA, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will be involved. We have also been led to believe that Wade's MCU debut will be far more integral to Phase 5 and beyond than we first realized.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.