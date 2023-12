DEADPOOL 3 Promo Art May Hint At Another X-MEN Cameo Appearance - Possible SPOILERS

Fans were hoping for a new still, but Total Film Magazine's Deadpool 3 tease turned out to be a brief write-up and what appears to be some new promo art from the MCU-set threequel which may hint at yet another X-Men cameo appearance.

Possible spoilers follow.

Rumors have been swirling about various characters who may or may not show up in the Merc With a Mouth's next big-screen outing for quite a while, but so far, we've only seen two (Sabertooth and Toad) with our own eyes thanks to some leaked set photos.

However, it seems there's a chance a certain winged mutant from the original team might also put in an appearance.

The artwork features Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) alongside Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and a mysterious silhouetted character taking flight in the sky above. Could this be Warren Worthington III, aka Angel/Archangel?

They don't look like Angel's wings (either natural or after Apocalypse was done with him), but he does seem like the most likely possibility (we're gonna go ahead and assume it's not Sam Wilson/Captain America).

Check out the artwork below and let us know what you think.

Other cameos that have reportedly been lined up for Deadpool 3 include several X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also expected to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

Plot details also remain a mystery for now, but Wade and Wolvie are expected to find themselves (trapped?) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent report claimed that Loki's TVA, including Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Miss Minutes, will be involved. We have also been led to believe that Wade's MCU debut will be far more integral to Phase 5 and beyond than we first realized.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, which is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.