DEADPOOL 3: Wolverine And The Merc With A Mouth "Bond" In Latest Set Photos - Possible SPOILERS

Deadpool 3 (though we know that won't be the official title) recently resumed production in the UK after taking a hiatus during the strikes, and some more photos from the set have now found their way online (via People).

The photos show the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) taking a stroll through a field, and Wade Wilson has clearly decided that the pair have bonded to the point that Wolvie won't object to giving him a piggyback.

Though we don't see what happens next, something tells us Deadpool won't be on Wolverine's back for long.

The shots also give us another look at Logan's comic-accurate costume, although there's still no sign of the mask (in live-action, at least).

Hugh Jackman Suits Up as Wolverine to Fight Ryan Reynolds on the Set of 'Deadpool 3' https://t.co/qGxG2H7DNC — People (@people) January 23, 2024 Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on set for 'DEADPOOL 3' ⚔️



(via: @people) pic.twitter.com/Vm5QVDo6Vo — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) January 23, 2024

In related - and potentially spoiler-y news - Jackman shared a photo of some pizza to his Instagram stories.

What's the big deal? Well, you may recall a rumor which claimed that the final scene in the script was a play on the Avengers' Shawarma sequence, with Logan, Wade (and possibly some other characters) sharing a few slices.

Of course, director Shawn Levy may simply have ordered some pizza in for his hungry cast and crew, so this one could be a bit of a stretch!

Hugh Jackman’s new IG story🍕 pic.twitter.com/CSoebtophc — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) January 23, 2024

Cameos that have reportedly been lined up include several X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit. A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed.

Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also expected to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps (the former is rumored to play Cassandra Nova, however).

A rumored synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024. The first trailer is rumored to debut during the Super Bowl next month.