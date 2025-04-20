SUPERMAN Rumor Claims To Reveal The Movie's "Final Boss" - Possible SPOILERS

Superman is suddenly right around the corner, and there's a surprising amount we still don't know about the movie (despite the odd plot leak). For example, what's that orb in the sky and who is the movie's big bad?

Yes, we know the Man of Steel will match wits with Lex Luthor, but what about the hulking figure dressed all in black who has been spotted in set photos with a "U" on his chest? It's previously been reported that he's Ultraman, a character with a complicated comic book history.

Today, we bring word from scooper @MyTimeToShineH who has shared, "I can now 100% confirm that the Superman clone and final boss for the Superman movie is indeed Ultraman."

We've been hearing that about Superman clone being beneath the mask for a while, with many fans convinced that James Gunn is putting a new spin on Bizarro. We'll see about that, but for now, it seems Ultraman will take centre stage during the movie's final battle, not a power suit-clad Lex.

Introduced in 1964's Justice League of America #29, Earth-Three's Ultraman relies heavily on Kryptonite to increase his powers, often gaining new abilities with each exposure.

Unlike what we're now expecting to see in Superman, this Ultraman hailed from a different reality and a couple of decades after he was first introduced, Ultraman found a new ally in Lex Luthor. Well, two of them, to be precise. Versions of the villain from Earth-One and Earth-Two joined forces with Ultraman to destroy their respective worlds' Superman.

There have been other iterations - including one who led the Crime Syndicate - and we're sure Gunn will borrow what he chooses from each of them when it comes to shaping Superman's take on the character.

It's interesting that the filmmaker hasn't gone down the Bizarro route (given that fans are desperate to see him on screen), but there's plenty of time for that and we're sure he can tell an interesting story with the Man of Tomorrow's doppelganger.

Are you excited to see Superman go toe-to-toe with Ultraman?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.