SUPERMAN Rumor Claims To Reveal The Movie's "Final Boss" - Possible SPOILERS

SUPERMAN Rumor Claims To Reveal The Movie's &quot;Final Boss&quot; - Possible SPOILERS

A new Superman rumour has landed today, claiming to reveal fresh intel on who will be the DCU reboot's "final boss." Will the Man of Steel battle Lex Luthor, The Engineer...or someone else entirely?

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is suddenly right around the corner, and there's a surprising amount we still don't know about the movie (despite the odd plot leak). For example, what's that orb in the sky and who is the movie's big bad?

Yes, we know the Man of Steel will match wits with Lex Luthor, but what about the hulking figure dressed all in black who has been spotted in set photos with a "U" on his chest? It's previously been reported that he's Ultraman, a character with a complicated comic book history. 

Today, we bring word from scooper @MyTimeToShineH who has shared, "I can now 100% confirm that the Superman clone and final boss for the Superman movie is indeed Ultraman." 

We've been hearing that about Superman clone being beneath the mask for a while, with many fans convinced that James Gunn is putting a new spin on Bizarro. We'll see about that, but for now, it seems Ultraman will take centre stage during the movie's final battle, not a power suit-clad Lex. 

Introduced in 1964's Justice League of America #29, Earth-Three's Ultraman relies heavily on Kryptonite to increase his powers, often gaining new abilities with each exposure. 

Unlike what we're now expecting to see in Superman, this Ultraman hailed from a different reality and a couple of decades after he was first introduced, Ultraman found a new ally in Lex Luthor. Well, two of them, to be precise. Versions of the villain from Earth-One and Earth-Two joined forces with Ultraman to destroy their respective worlds' Superman.

There have been other iterations - including one who led the Crime Syndicate - and we're sure Gunn will borrow what he chooses from each of them when it comes to shaping Superman's take on the character. 

It's interesting that the filmmaker hasn't gone down the Bizarro route (given that fans are desperate to see him on screen), but there's plenty of time for that and we're sure he can tell an interesting story with the Man of Tomorrow's doppelganger. 

Are you excited to see Superman go toe-to-toe with Ultraman? 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

New SUPERMAN Merchandise Gives An Unexpected Name To The Movie's Superhero Team - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

New SUPERMAN Merchandise Gives An Unexpected Name To The Movie's Superhero Team - Possible SPOILERS
DISCUSSION: Which One Will Do Better At The Box Office — SUPERMAN Or THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS?
Recommended For You:

DISCUSSION: Which One Will Do Better At The Box Office — SUPERMAN Or THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 4/20/2025, 5:15 PM
I really despise James Gunn but this movie is looking more promising than Fantastic Four. I could see people connecting to Corenswet more than the Fantastic Four cast. It still has issues but it just looks more interesting than FF at this point.
prettynucIear
prettynucIear - 4/20/2025, 5:21 PM
@PartyKiller - I have a feeling the new Fantastic Four is going to follow the same path as Dark Phoenix—recycling the plot of a previous iteration
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/20/2025, 5:22 PM
@PartyKiller - yeah for sure. Krypto plus a hopeful supes, over a more dour looking Fantastic Four film with characters not a whole Lotta people connect with?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/20/2025, 5:26 PM
Let's make Jurassic Park 7 ans Superman higher grossers than woke fan film Fantastic Bore.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 4/20/2025, 5:29 PM
Ironic how the DCEU ended with The Flash, where Ezra Miller literally fought himself — and now the new DCU kicks off with David Corenswet doing the same thing.

DC just refuses to learn from its own mistakes.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 4/20/2025, 5:37 PM
@CaptainDC - Corenswet isn't a problematic weirdo freak like Ezra
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 4/20/2025, 5:36 PM
They are as reliable as trusting a fart when you have diarrhea
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/20/2025, 5:55 PM
I like the idea of Ultraman being a clone that starts to breakdown a bit and turn into a Bizarro
Repian
Repian - 4/20/2025, 6:16 PM
@PatientXero - Perhaps the clone degenerates until it dies. Something similar to the replicants in Blade Runner. So the clone dies, but it's always possible to create another one as long as there's a sample of Superman's blood.
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/20/2025, 5:57 PM
Well, weather it’s Ultraman or Lex,let’s just get a good movie and keep Alex alive for the sequel.

Because [frick]ing hell if he dies we will riot.

For [frick]s Sake
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/20/2025, 5:59 PM
Finally new villian if it’s true

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder