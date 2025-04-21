LANTERNS Stuntman Shows How Hal And John Will Take Flight; SUPERMAN Tie-In Highlights Hammer Of Boravia

Here's a couple of quick DCU updates for longtime DC Comics fans this evening.

First up, a video from Lanterns stunt coordinator Justin Reiner has shown off how Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan will take flight in the upcoming HBO drama that has been described as True Detective but with superheroes.

Stunt coordinator Justin Reiner gives a sneak peek at how Hal and John take flight in LANTERNS!



A grounded series doesn’t mean the show won’t have any wonder in it.



Coming to HBO in 2026 pic.twitter.com/CVWupFWEPD — Green Lantern DCU Updates (@LanternUpdates) April 21, 2025

Up next, a cover for a tie-in Superman children's novel has been revealed and it provides a new look at the mysterious Hammer of Boravia. With the cover highlighting Superman's 'Friends and Foes', it seems that Hawkgirl is the friend and the Hammer would be the foe.

A new children’s book set in the world of ‘SUPERMAN’! A great new look at the HAMMER OF BORAVIA pic.twitter.com/Rd7EmLRqNt — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) April 21, 2025

Unless there's a surprise reveal under that helmet, the Hammer of Boravia appears to be a new character created for the upcoming film. The cinematic version of the character was recently revealed in the behind-the-scenes featurette released on Superman Day. Though a mechanized fighter, the armor is distinctive from what's worn by the LexCorp foot soldiers.

The Hammer Of Boravia pic.twitter.com/IFz3cdW1rZ — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) April 21, 2025

In the behind-the-scenes featurette, a shot of a Daily Planet news article written by Clark Kent reveals that the Hammer of Boravia will apparently attack Metropolis at some point in the movie. Based on the fact that CK wrote an article, it's probably safe to assume that Superman comes out victorious in their scuffle.

Lanterns is expected to arrive on HBO in early 2026. The series boasts a powerful cast, with Chandler stepping into the emerald boots of Hal Jordan and Pierre embodying the unwavering John Stewart. Adding a spark of familiar energy, Nathan Fillion is confirmed to appear as the irrepressible Guy Gardner.

The stellar supporting cast includes Ulrich Thomsen as the menacing Sinestro, Kelly Macdonald as the enigmatic Sherrif Kerry, Garret Dillahunt as William Macon, Poorna Jagannathan as Zoe, Nicole Ari Parker bringing to life John Stewart's mother, Bernadette, Jason Ritter as Billy Macon, and Sherman Augustus portraying John Stewart's father, John Sr.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU.

The film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.