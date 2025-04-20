THE LAST OF US Season 2 Adapts The Game's Most Controversial Moment...But Makes One Big Change - SPOILERS

Those of you who have played The Last of Us Part II will have been well aware that this was on the way, and episode 2 does indeed adapt that particularly horrifying moment...with at least one big change.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2025 10:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Last of Us

The Last of Us season 2's premiere didn't kill Joel, but tonight's second chapter does. Yes, HBO didn't back down from adapting The Last of Us Part II's most controversial, harrowing moment, and Pedro Pascal's patriarch is no more. 

The action-packed episode sees a horde of infected attack the Jackson settlement, all while Joel and Dina attempt to make their way home. Abby, meanwhile, wanders off from the base her group have set up and finds herself on the run from infected who have got smart enough to use their dead to hide themselves. 

She's pursued and trapped behind a fence, but is saved by Joel (not knowing who he is until Dina refers to him by name). She encourages her two saviours to come back to the lodge her people are in, where the truth is finally revealed. She's the daughter of the Firefly surgeon he gunned down in cold blood. 

They drug Dina so she won't have to see what happens, and Joel takes a shotgun blast to the knee from Abby. She proceeds to beat him savagely with a golf club and her bare fists, though much of this happens off-screen. That proves to be a much better approach than what we saw in The Walking Dead when Glenn died, for example.  

Ellie, meanwhile, has left the settlement to find Joel and eventually tracks him down, where she too is disarmed. She tearfully pleads for Joel's life, but as he bleeds out on the floor (seemingly aware that Ellie is nearby), Abby finishes her father's killer by stabbing Joel through the back of the neck with the broken golf club. 

That's a big difference from the game where she delivered one final blow with a club, and blood started spurting from his head. Why the change? It's no more or less savage, but either way, Joel is dead, and Ellie vows to kill them for what they've done. 

The episode ends with Ellie, Dina, and Tommy dragging Joel's wrapped-up body back to Jackson. Is this the last we've seen of Pascal in the series? You'll have to wait and see. 

In our The Last of Us season 2 review, we concluded with, "Pedro Pascal is a force to be reckoned with in The Last of Us, and with Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced matching him beat for beat, season 2 is a powerful, rousing triumph that cements this series as the best video game adaptation ever."

The Last of Us season 2's returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

Other announced new additions include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara also guest stars.

What did you think about The Last of Us's season 2 premiere?

HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/20/2025, 10:02 PM
"You'll have to wait and see"

That's a yes then, I presume
TheyDont
TheyDont - 4/20/2025, 10:08 PM
@HagridsHole1 - I mean, they do resurrect him in one of the endings, so...
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/20/2025, 10:10 PM
@TheyDont - Your name is unbelievably apt.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/20/2025, 10:04 PM
Because the show is an adaption with some differences. The same way Game of Thrones is with the books and show. Not sure why this is surprising.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/20/2025, 10:07 PM
Poor actress should stay offline.
User Comment Image

RealTurner
RealTurner - 4/20/2025, 10:08 PM
Phew, it finally happened. Now all the "nudge nidge wink wink" comments can stop. "Feel like a round of golf Pedro?" "See what the normies think when he hits the links!" "Oooh hint hint at a massive touch point in modern pop culture that bascially everyone knows but I'll treat it like a secret only me and the tens-of-millions who played that game know about!"

The reviews I've seen from sources who somehow *didn't* know this was coming seem confused, perplexed, and unhappy with it. This isn't GoT where you can (kinda) get away with big unexpected cast clearouts and still have a story. Most narratives don't choose the "suddenly kill the most most popular character" (and in this case, the actor holding your show together) because they simply can't be structured to survive it.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 4/20/2025, 10:25 PM
Well that was brutal
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/20/2025, 10:26 PM
User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/20/2025, 10:29 PM
So the only "difference" is that he dies by a stab from the broken golf club while in the game it wasn't broken? Ok lol. It pretty much is the same thing: shotgun to the knee, beaten up then as Ellie watches and tries to get up but is futile and Abby gets the final blow with a weapon. It's the same.

Let's see if there is a loss of viewers now or not.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/20/2025, 10:36 PM
@NinnesMBC - did Game of Thrones lose viewers after Ned Stark? I don't think so..
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/20/2025, 10:44 PM
@bobevanz - Because it followed the books closely back then and it didn't divide the entire fanbase such as how this event did. Afterwards though when they began to do whatever the hell they wanted like raping Sansa, have Stannis let Melisandre burn his daughter Shireen, that's when it began.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 4/20/2025, 10:55 PM
Can't believe this season only had one (1) episode. That's so crazy.
maxx
maxx - 4/20/2025, 11:01 PM
IMHO, Bella Ramsey as the lead character and Pedro Pascal, via flashbacks, are not enough to keep the show going successfully. My guess is viewership will drop off a cliff — ala Glenn and TWD. I was thinking this sequence should have played out in the 2nd or 3rd episode of the final season — 3 seasons max.

