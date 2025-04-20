New SUPERMAN Merchandise Gives An Unexpected Name To The Movie's Superhero Team - Possible SPOILERS

More new Superman merchandise appears to give the movie's superhero team - made up of Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific - a name, but this can't really be what they'll go by in the DCU can it?

By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2025 05:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We've known for some time now that Superman will feature a superhero team. So far, that appears to be comprised of Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific, with all signs pointing to them working for Maxwell Lord in some capacity. 

If so, this is likely DC Studios' take on the Justice League International. However, the team we see in theaters this summer may still be a very early iteration of the group...a group that might not even be called the Justice League. 

That name carries a lot of baggage thanks to the DCEU, with Joss Whedon's 2017 movie and the 2021 Snyder Cut both making headlines, often for the wrong reason. So, could Superman cheekily refer to this trio as...the Justice Gang? 

That's a popular theory currently doing the rounds after an Imaginext playset was officially revealed as the "Justice Gang Multipack." 

"Collectors will appreciate this six-character set featuring heroes and villains from the upcoming film," read the official description. "The 3-inch scale figures include Superman, Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Krypto, and the Kaiju. Each superhero figure features iconic details and posable limbs designed for small hands (except for the Kaiju, whose limbs remain stationary)."

The costumes worn by these heroes all appear to have a "JL" logo on the front, so it's hard to say why "Justice Gang" has been used for this set. We'd imagine that's how they're referred to at some point to explain this, as it still makes more sense to use "League" than "Gang" for merchandise, given how well-known the team is even beyond previous live-action appearances. 

For what it's worth, James Gunn has previously said the team doesn't exist...yet.

"Yeah, they’re light canon. Peacemaker is pretty straightforward, with the exception of the appearance by a certain group [the former DCEU’s Justice League] at the end," the filmmaker explained. "They don’t exist yet. But the rule is: If we mention [something from the past] in one of the new DCU shows [and movies], then it happened. So that’s the way we’re dealing with it."

We'll see what happens, but when the Justice League does assemble in the DCU, Gunn will surely want to put Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman front and centre. As we write this, the latter two have yet to be officially cast. 

You can check out this newly revealed Superman playset by following the link in the Reddit post below. 

Mattel’s merchandise line for ‘Superman’ includes a “Justice Gang Multipack”
byu/starshipandcoffee inDCULeaks

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

