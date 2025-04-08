RUMOR: Jesse Plemons "Has The Offer" To Play The Villain In Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie

RUMOR: Jesse Plemons &quot;Has The Offer&quot; To Play The Villain In Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Movie

Though this is very much just a rumor at this point, we're hearing that Jesse Plemons has been offered the role of the unnamed villain in Shawn Levy's mysterious Star Wars movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 08, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

A recent rumor claimed that Jodie Comer (28 Years Later, Killing Eve, The Bikeriders) might be in talks for an undisclosed role alongside Ryan Gosling in Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy's untitled Star Wars movie, and we're now hearing that Lucasfilm may have zeroed in on an actor to play the villain.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Civil War) "has the offer" to play the mysterious film's big bad.

A separate rumor is claiming that Plemons is also being eyed to play a young Plutarch Heavensbee in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, so it'll be interesting to see if he winds up in one or both (unlikely) of these roles.

Plemons is no stranger to villainous roles, and was actually said to be in the running to play Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens prior to Adam Driver landing the part.

Apparently, the movie will "have a significantly smaller budget" than the previous Disney-era films, and is described as "a more contained" story. Gosling's unnamed lead is also said to be accompanied by a younger character who is a Jedi Padawan.

This had led to speculation that the movie could be set in an era when the Jedi were still active (likely before the events of A New Hope), but Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy has since confirmed that it will actually be a post-The Rise of Skywalker story.

Levy has been developing the script with Jonathan Tropper (This Is Where I Leave You, The Adam Project) since 2022, and is also set to produce via 21 Laps, along with Lucasfilm president (though for how much longer) Kathleen Kennedy.

Plot and character details are still under wraps, but we do know what - and who -  the story won't focus on, as it's been confirmed that the film will be a standalone adventure that isn’t connected in any way to the Skywalker Saga.

Following the massive success of Deadpool and Wolverine, Levy is reportedly viewed by Disney as "a must-have, must-keep" director, so there's a good chance he will have a significant amount of creative control over the movie. Gosling's involvement is expected to fast-track the project, with production tentatively scheduled to get underway In the UK later this year.

"I'll say that the experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about that question," Levy said last year when asked what he hopes to bring to the table with his trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away. "Because there's only so many times that Star Wars movies can revisit the same section of the timeline, and so it's really forced me - because I don't want to do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie."

"I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters, so I think that there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves. And the way that that can make us powerful, those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfilment, that's Star Wars to me."

Lucasfilm also has Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey-focused movie, James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi (probably not the official title), and Dave Filoni's "Mandoverse" crossover event in the works.

STAR WARS: Jodie Comer Rumored To Be In Talks To Join Ryan Gosling In Shawn Levy's Mysterious Movie
Related:

STAR WARS: Jodie Comer Rumored To Be In Talks To Join Ryan Gosling In Shawn Levy's Mysterious Movie
John Boyega Slams Racist STAR WARS Fans: Once We Touch Their Heroes, [It's] 'Pandering'
Recommended For You:

John Boyega Slams Racist STAR WARS Fans: "Once We Touch Their Heroes, [It's] 'Pandering'"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 4/8/2025, 2:05 PM
Dang they are certainly casting this movie well so far. To be seen if this is going to be something special, but it’s certainly the most exciting sounding upcoming Star Wars movie that’s been announced.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/8/2025, 2:06 PM
Big if they can land him. What an incredible actor
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/8/2025, 2:06 PM
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/8/2025, 2:07 PM
I see the vision. Accentuate his pale features and give him some sith eyes and then you're cooking
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/8/2025, 2:09 PM
Its funny how he and Bill Burr are the only Breaking Bad alumni that had a real career
ThorArms
ThorArms - 4/8/2025, 2:17 PM
I do not trust Levy to make a good Star Wars film
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/8/2025, 2:18 PM
he white
User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 4/8/2025, 2:24 PM
What a solid actor.

I think he'd be pretty cool in person and I mean this with no sarcasm, he effectively makes me hate every character he plays. And he has the most punchable face in Hollywood.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2025, 2:25 PM
Dudes a good actor so I would be down for him as the villain in this SW film!!.

Ryan Gosling and possibly , Jodie Comer & Jesse Plemons…

User Comment Image

If the story is indeed set post TROS , I could see him as a former First Order officer/warlord now though that might be too reminiscent of the post ROTJ era that’s been explored in Mando etc.

If not that then perhaps a wealthy gangster type such as Dryden Vos in Solo.
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/8/2025, 2:26 PM
What’s up with Hulu just dropping the animated Predator movie trailer? Looks fantastic!!
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 2:28 PM
Gave up on Star Wars after the 6th one.

So dont care.

However, good for Jesse as he is an amazing actor.

For [frick]s sake

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder