CinemaCon: New Posters For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And More Revealed - Will We See Something From SUPERMAN?

CinemaCon: New Posters For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And More Revealed - Will We See Something From SUPERMAN? CinemaCon: New Posters For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And More Revealed - Will We See Something From SUPERMAN?

CinemaCon is now underway, and while the real fun doesn't begin until tomorrow, we do have a look at some posters from the event as well as details on which trailers we could see...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 08, 2024 07:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

This year's CinemaCon is now underway at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and while we're not expecting any major reveals or trailers until tomorrow, we do have a look at some new(ish) posters from the event.

The Deadpool and Wolverine banner is new, but it's basically just the first officially released still featuring the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) with some additional silhouettes and title artwork.

We also have posters for Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, Twisters, The Fall Guy, and more.

As for the trailers we could see, insider Daniel Richtman has shared what he believes to be the line-up - although he stresses that not all of these are expected to be released online, and may only screen for those in attendance.

Warner Bros.: - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Furiosa, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, Joker: Folie a Deux, and "Something from James Gunn."

Paramount Pictures - A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator 2, Transformers One, and IF.

Disney - Inside Out 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Mufasa: The Lion King.

If Gunn is indeed lining something up, there's obviously a pretty good chance that it's Superman-related. We're not expecting a trailer, of course, but the director may have cut together some kind of behind-the-scenes featurette, or may even debut a first look at David Corenswet in the Super-suit.

Wishful thinking? Maybe, but the movie has been filming for a while, and rather than have our first glimpse of the new Man of Steel shared online via set photos, Gunn might decide to get the jump on the leakers with an official image.

Be sure to keep an eye on CBM over the next few days to see what CinemaCon has in store.

SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals DCU Reboot's Comic Book Influences During Screening Appearance
Related:

SUPERMAN Star David Corenswet Reveals DCU Reboot's Comic Book Influences During Screening Appearance
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Possible Spoilers Emerge About The Merc With The Mouth's New Costume
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Possible Spoilers Emerge About The Merc With The Mouth's New Costume
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 4/8/2024, 7:14 PM
That poster is rather lazy
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/8/2024, 7:19 PM
@OptimusCrime - Agreed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 7:16 PM
Are those Deadpool & Wolverine posters suppose to be homaging/parodying these?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

If so then that’s funny because those posters were [frick]ing weird lol.
valmic
valmic - 4/8/2024, 7:19 PM
Looks like they took those leaked images and used it for a"'poster"
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/8/2024, 7:21 PM
Providing we survive the Ecuador/Mexican war, this movie will be nuts
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 4/8/2024, 7:30 PM
@Malatrova15 - I'm sorry...what?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 7:21 PM
Also , I’m interested in John Krasinski’s IF…

Seems like it could be a nice family film even if it feels very Fosters Hone for Imaginary Friends-esque.

?si=D_LaBW_15xA1AF99
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/8/2024, 7:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe that was the inspiration. But I also am looking forward to it, he's changing completely of genre here too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 7:50 PM
@NinnesMBC - perhaps but I doubt it

I do like him changing genres completely though , shows he has range.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/8/2024, 7:36 PM
I doubt anything from Superman will be shared at all. Just Joker 2. Maybe good ol' Zaslav will reappear and tells us it's the greatest sequel comic book movie of all time and that he's already watched it a million times for us to buy the hype.

Also, so those Shadow teasers of his silhoutte hovering over locations were actual Sonic 3 marketing teasers for real? XD

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder