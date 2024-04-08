CinemaCon: New Posters For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And More Revealed - Will We See Something From SUPERMAN?

This year's CinemaCon is now underway at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, and while we're not expecting any major reveals or trailers until tomorrow, we do have a look at some new(ish) posters from the event.

The Deadpool and Wolverine banner is new, but it's basically just the first officially released still featuring the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) with some additional silhouettes and title artwork.

We also have posters for Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, Twisters, The Fall Guy, and more.

As for the trailers we could see, insider Daniel Richtman has shared what he believes to be the line-up - although he stresses that not all of these are expected to be released online, and may only screen for those in attendance.

Warner Bros.: - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Furiosa, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, Joker: Folie a Deux, and "Something from James Gunn."

Paramount Pictures - A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator 2, Transformers One, and IF.

Disney - Inside Out 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Mufasa: The Lion King.

If Gunn is indeed lining something up, there's obviously a pretty good chance that it's Superman-related. We're not expecting a trailer, of course, but the director may have cut together some kind of behind-the-scenes featurette, or may even debut a first look at David Corenswet in the Super-suit.

Wishful thinking? Maybe, but the movie has been filming for a while, and rather than have our first glimpse of the new Man of Steel shared online via set photos, Gunn might decide to get the jump on the leakers with an official image.

Be sure to keep an eye on CBM over the next few days to see what CinemaCon has in store.