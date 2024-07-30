DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Actor Breaks Silence On MCU Debut: "I Thought I'd Lost [SPOILER] Forever"

We're sure the majority of you have seen Deadpool and Wolverine at this stage, but just in case, be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

When Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) are banished to the Void by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), they discover that a group of Multiverse Variants have joined forces to make a stand against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

The team is made up of characters who had their time in the sun (Wesley Snipes' Blade), who never really got a chance to shine (Jennifer Garner's Elektra and Dafne Keen's Laura/X-23), and one who never even got to make his big-screen debut.

Channing Tatum was all set to play Gambit in a solo X-Men spin-off, but the project was scrapped when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets. In Deadpool and Wolverine, the Fly Me To the Moon actor finally gets to suit-up as the Ragin' Cajun, sporting a comic-accurate costume and Creole accent ("who was your dialect coach... the Minions?")

Tatum has now broken his silence on his surprise role as Remy LeBeau, thanking Reynolds and director Shawn Levy for the opportunity.

"I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy."

Could we see Tatum as Gambit in the MCU down the line? It's possible, but this really felt like more of a one-off.

Check out Tatum's post in full below.

These pictures are almost 10 years apart to the day. I sat in the audience when Ryan Reynolds showed his first peek of Deadpool 1 to the world and I think I ran back stage right after and found him and I think I just hugged him and was like holy shit you did it man. It’s perfect.… pic.twitter.com/B5viY2f7nl — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) July 30, 2024

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.