DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Actor Breaks Silence On MCU Debut: "I Thought I'd Lost [SPOILER] Forever"

A certain actor who makes a surprise appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine has broken their silence on finally getting to suit-up in the MCU...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2024 01:07 PM EST
We're sure the majority of you have seen Deadpool and Wolverine at this stage, but just in case, be warned of major spoilers from this point on.

When Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) are banished to the Void by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), they discover that a group of Multiverse Variants have joined forces to make a stand against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

The team is made up of characters who had their time in the sun (Wesley Snipes' Blade), who never really got a chance to shine (Jennifer Garner's Elektra and Dafne Keen's Laura/X-23), and one who never even got to make his big-screen debut.

Channing Tatum was all set to play Gambit in a solo X-Men spin-off, but the project was scrapped when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox's assets. In Deadpool and Wolverine, the Fly Me To the Moon actor finally gets to suit-up as the Ragin' Cajun, sporting a comic-accurate costume and Creole accent ("who was your dialect coach... the Minions?")

Tatum has now broken his silence on his surprise role as Remy LeBeau, thanking Reynolds and director Shawn Levy for the opportunity.

"I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy."

 Could we see Tatum as Gambit in the MCU down the line? It's possible, but this really felt like more of a one-off.

Check out Tatum's post in full below.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Battinson
Battinson - 7/30/2024, 1:02 PM
The costume was beyond perfect and so was Channing!! We need an official solo movie now
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/30/2024, 1:19 PM
@Battinson - he played a charicature of Gambit more than he played Remy.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 7/30/2024, 1:21 PM
@Battinson - i love how they made fun of how his cajun accent was not that good, because that was the main issue channing had with gambit when he got the role years ago
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/30/2024, 1:04 PM
Gotta admit...he wasn't that bad.

I still think Taylor Kitsch coming back would've been better, but Tatum didn't hurt the movie.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/30/2024, 1:11 PM
@Nomis929 - I do think Kitsch was better for the role, despite how bad Origins was. He just has the look and feel of Gambit better for me. Tatum did good though and, since this was likely a one off, I’m totally ok with him getting it over Kitsch.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/30/2024, 1:18 PM
@mountainman - Oh, Don't get me wrong, seeing Tatum as Gambit in full on Comic accurate costume had me embarrasing giddy ...but with the movie bringing back all the pevious Fox comic book cast memebers Jenifer garner and Wesley Snipes, I just thought if they were going to go that way, Taylor would've been a better fit.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/30/2024, 1:04 PM
I think i hurt my heart by using flouxetine.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/30/2024, 1:06 PM
@Malatrova15 - Have a plum.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/30/2024, 1:08 PM
@Nomis929 - you mean the fruit?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/30/2024, 1:10 PM
@Malatrova15 - Yes.

And Not any of the Urban Dictionary meanings.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/30/2024, 1:20 PM
@Malatrova15 - Mal flouxetine don't you high girl
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/30/2024, 1:20 PM
@Nomis929 - LOL 🤣
Mixedsuperman
Mixedsuperman - 7/30/2024, 1:06 PM
I thought he was great! His face was little fat in the headpiece lol but I like how he kinda OVER did the accent for comedic purposes. HOWEVER, I was a little disappointed that Blade and Wolverine didn't have any major interactions together. That pair just seemed like they would be great with each other or against each other. The gruff macho stand off would have been epic!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/30/2024, 1:08 PM
@Mixedsuperman - because jackman and snipes were not in the same room on all scenes, harder to edit if they interact
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/30/2024, 1:06 PM
Glad he got a chance and happy to say I liked what I saw.
User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/30/2024, 1:08 PM
Seeing Tatum finally suit up as Remi Lebeau was a cool moment and one of the many highlights of the film. Fox dropped the ball with a solo spinoff but eight years later Disney delivers with the goods in fan service. Nice touch.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 7/30/2024, 1:10 PM
Is it not implied that those four were killed? But now that I’ve said that, X23 was sitting at the table with everyone. Anyone have insight on that?
mountainman
mountainman - 7/30/2024, 1:14 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - Maybe Nova’s goons thought they killed her and she healed later.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/30/2024, 1:17 PM
@ProudPatriot76 - Deadpool asked that TVA lady if she could restore those people (Elektra, Blade, X-23, and Gambit) to their universes as a favor. She said it would be done.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 7/30/2024, 1:14 PM
I don't purchase discs anymore. But, something tells me the Blu-Ray for this movie is going to be packed with features worth it to purchase.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/30/2024, 1:16 PM
He could even end up being the MCU version, he was never part of a Fox movie, so the old debate that people could be confused wouldn't stand.

As if casting RDJ as Doom isn't confusing at all, heh.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/30/2024, 1:21 PM
@Doomsday8888 - nah we need a better actor who can pull off the accent
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/30/2024, 1:23 PM
@McMurdo
I always fancast Matt Bomer but he's getting kinda old...
User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/30/2024, 1:17 PM
I wonder if his dialect coach was the minions? 😂😅
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/30/2024, 1:17 PM
People going gaga over cameos that were just edited to make it look like they were together.

Indicative of how adhoc the writing is and Marvel relying too mich on these cameos to lift the film.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/30/2024, 1:19 PM
The Gambit action sequences were out of this world. That's how X-Men should be fighting. Unbelievable. Wouldn't mind at all if they brought him in on the MCU reboot. My only issue with him was that he's a little stockier than I think Gambit should be. Needs a leaner face. But I could look past it. Also I'm pretty sure my wife still wants to leave me for him so maybe it's best if he doesn't.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 7/30/2024, 1:22 PM
He was pretty good, some of the accent and dialogue stuff bordered just a tad bit much for comic relief... especially the stuff about his dad busting his nuts all up in his mama...that's more deadpools bag, not him lol but I got past it.
dracula
dracula - 7/30/2024, 1:28 PM
wonder if they ever talked to tyler kitsch
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 7/30/2024, 1:29 PM
We got Kelsey's Beast
Hugh's Wolverine
Tatum's Gambit

Can someone put a photo of them all together? I got a astrong feeling we 're getting the 90's X-Men brought to the big screen.
dracula
dracula - 7/30/2024, 1:33 PM
@TheRationalNerd - doubt it will be those actors if we do

maybe a cameo in secret wars I guess, reunite the og x men cast in more classic style costumes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 1:30 PM
Gambits one of my favorites and as someone who has grown to like Tatum in the role but was unsure about him as Remy LeBeau , I thought he did well!!.

The character was written and his accent was exaggerated a bit for comedic purposes but they still gave him that swagger which I appreciated aswell…

Plus he had a badass little action sequence aswell!!.

User Comment Image

