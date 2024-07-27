DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Blake Lively And Taylor Swift Show Support With Heartfelt IG Posts - SPOILERS

Deadpool and Wolverine is now in theaters, and two very famous women who have been rumored to be involved with the movie for quite some time, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, have taken to social media to show their support and encourage fans to buy tickets.

Spoilers ahead.

As it turns out, Lively was the one who provided the voice for Lady Deadpool/Ladypool, while Swift didn't end up appearing at all despite speculation that she might have been cast as Dazzler.

In Lively's post, the Gossip Girl star recalls meeting her husband, Ryan Reynolds, while working on the ill-fated Green Lantern movie, and the actor first mentioning the Merc With a Mouth to her and their co-star Taika Waititi. Reynolds said he'd love to bring the character to life on the big screen, but didn't think it was ever going to happen.

Reynolds did get the chance to play a version of Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but it wasn't until that leaked test-footage - which the actor has now admitted having a hand in - resulted in a huge swell of fan support that he was finally able to suit-up as the real Deadpool, and the rest is history.

Check out the posts below.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 247 reviews counted, but it has a near-perfect audience score of 97%.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.