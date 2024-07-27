DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Blake Lively And Taylor Swift Show Support With Heartfelt IG Posts - SPOILERS

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Blake Lively And Taylor Swift Show Support With Heartfelt IG Posts - SPOILERS

Both Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have taken to Instagram to show their support for Deadpool and Wolverine, with the former also recalling her time working on Green Lantern...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 27, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine is now in theaters, and two very famous women who have been rumored to be involved with the movie for quite some time, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, have taken to social media to show their support and encourage fans to buy tickets.

Spoilers ahead.

As it turns out, Lively was the one who provided the voice for Lady Deadpool/Ladypool, while Swift didn't end up appearing at all despite speculation that she might have been cast as Dazzler.

In Lively's post, the Gossip Girl star recalls meeting her husband, Ryan Reynolds, while working on the ill-fated Green Lantern movie, and the actor first mentioning the Merc With a Mouth to her and their co-star Taika Waititi. Reynolds said he'd love to bring the character to life on the big screen, but didn't think it was ever going to happen.

Reynolds did get the chance to play a version of Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but it wasn't until that leaked test-footage - which the actor has now admitted having a hand in - resulted in a huge swell of fan support that he was finally able to suit-up as the real Deadpool, and the rest is history.

Check out the posts below.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 247 reviews counted, but it has a near-perfect audience score of 97%.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's CinemaScore Revealed As First R-Rated MCU Movie Gears Up To Break Box Office Records
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's CinemaScore Revealed As First R-Rated MCU Movie Gears Up To Break Box Office Records
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Returning Marvel Actor Talks Cameo And Patching Things Up With [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Returning Marvel Actor Talks Cameo And Patching Things Up With [SPOILER]
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/27/2024, 8:06 AM
That's bonkers. The groovy clockwork of the universe.
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/27/2024, 8:18 AM
''while Swift didn't end up appearing at all despite speculation that she might have been cast as Dazzler''

@ObserverIO - you weren't wrong in the other article that the ''will she or won't she be Dazzler'' narrative was gonna start now lol.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/27/2024, 8:21 AM
Glad she not in movie she can be in other marvel except Deadpool
gambgel
gambgel - 7/27/2024, 8:36 AM
Blake just put the voice or was she the one actually playing the character in that suit, action and all?

Im confused now. who was that actress on set then?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/27/2024, 8:37 AM
@gambgel - Taylor Swift.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder