DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photo Features First Official Look At Hugh Jackman In The Mask

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photo Features First Official Look At Hugh Jackman In The Mask

Hugh Jackman has taken to social media to share a first official look at Logan donning his classic comic-accurate mask in Deadpool and Wolverine...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 05, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of himself fully suited-up as the iconic mutant alongside Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy.

Even if you haven't seen the movie yet, there's a good chance you've at least caught a glimpse of the cowl in the promo art that's been doing the rounds online for the past couple of months. Even so, this image counts as our first officially released shot of Jackman donning Wolverine's classic comic-accurate mask.

Logan only masks-up towards the end of the movie, but most fans seem to be more than satisfied with the respect (maybe reverence is more accurate) the moment is given.

As Wolvie and the Merc With a Mouth prepare to fight their way through the Deadpool Corps to Madonna's "Like a Prayer," we get a slow-motion shot of Jackman reaching back and pulling on the mask. He keeps it on for quite a while, and we get one amazing shot of both heroes jumping through a pane of glass as Logan strikes a classic pose from the comics.

If Jackman does make another appearance as Wolverine (and we'd say at least one more movie is inevitable), we can't imagine that he wouldn't wear the mask again after the response to its live-action debut. Check out the photo at the link below.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Deleted Scene Sees Hugh Jackman Say Wolverine's Most Iconic Line From The Comics
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE "Deleted Scene" Sees Hugh Jackman Say Wolverine's Most Iconic Line From The Comics
Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On JUSTICE LEAGUE Star [SPOILER]'s DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo
Recommended For You:

Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On JUSTICE LEAGUE Star [SPOILER]'s DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/5/2024, 8:32 AM
"He's like Batman, except he can move his neck."
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/5/2024, 8:33 AM
wolverine is the best hugh Jackman
User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/5/2024, 8:35 AM
I love that mask. I never want to see a Wolverine, Hugh or otherwise, going forward without it.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/5/2024, 8:37 AM
It's great! Still not 100% convinced on the white eyes but I like it.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/5/2024, 8:42 AM
@DeadClunge - Yeah... there is still something about it that looks a bit off and I can't quite pinpoint what.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/5/2024, 8:38 AM
Suddenly we are getting lotta bts pics with Jackman (or stuntmen) wearing the Wolvie costume WITH the cowl...ya know, after the movie was released, almost as if they wanted to keep the secret.

F*ck you Herman and your dumbass that was saying otherwise...
JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/5/2024, 8:40 AM
What do you mean “first official look? “

We saw the movie that was as official as it gets.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/5/2024, 8:44 AM
@JobinJ - I mean first officially released look. Aside from the movie, obviously.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 8/5/2024, 8:46 AM
I keep seeing clips of the Deadpool Corps fight and it still hasn't lost its awesomeness from when I saw it in the theater. Missed opportunity not using the mask all these years but what a huge payoff when they did.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder