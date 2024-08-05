DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photo Features First Official Look At Hugh Jackman In The Mask

Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of himself fully suited-up as the iconic mutant alongside Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy.

Even if you haven't seen the movie yet, there's a good chance you've at least caught a glimpse of the cowl in the promo art that's been doing the rounds online for the past couple of months. Even so, this image counts as our first officially released shot of Jackman donning Wolverine's classic comic-accurate mask.

Logan only masks-up towards the end of the movie, but most fans seem to be more than satisfied with the respect (maybe reverence is more accurate) the moment is given.

As Wolvie and the Merc With a Mouth prepare to fight their way through the Deadpool Corps to Madonna's "Like a Prayer," we get a slow-motion shot of Jackman reaching back and pulling on the mask. He keeps it on for quite a while, and we get one amazing shot of both heroes jumping through a pane of glass as Logan strikes a classic pose from the comics.

If Jackman does make another appearance as Wolverine (and we'd say at least one more movie is inevitable), we can't imagine that he wouldn't wear the mask again after the response to its live-action debut. Check out the photo at the link below.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.