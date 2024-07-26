DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photo Reveals One Cameo That Didn't Make The Cut - SPOILERS

Deadpool and Wolverine features a lot of cameos, but one actor has now shared a behind-the-scenes photo which reveals the character they would have played... if their scene hadn't been cut!

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 26, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Back in May, we got word that Ryan Reynolds' Welcome to Wrexham partner Rob McElhenney had filmed a cameo for Deadpool and Wolverine, but if you've seen the movie, you may have noticed that his character didn't appear on screen (or if he did, he was behind a mask).

Now, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor has taken to social media to confirm that he didn't make the cut, revealing who he played in the process.

As many correctly assumed after catching a glimpse of McElhenney arriving to set in an episode of Welcome to Wrexham, he did indeed play a TVA Agent. We're not sure what's going on with the claws, but he may simply have borrowed them to pose for the photo - unless his character managed to get the deceased Logan's forearms away from the Merc With a Mouth at some point (if you're lost, click here).

With any luck, McElhenney's scene will feature on the Blu-ray release. 

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 247 reviews counted, but it has a near-perfect audience score of 97%.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: 10 Awesome Easter Eggs And References You Need To See
dracula - 7/26/2024, 1:25 PM
Deadpool 4 should be Deadpool and Bob Agent Of HYDRA
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/26/2024, 2:15 PM
@dracula - with T-Ray as the villain
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/26/2024, 1:26 PM
I wonder if he really irritated by that, shit who could blame him if he is
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/26/2024, 1:28 PM
@MyCoolYoung - of course not dude, he's one the tva agents we don't see the face, also he's just joking
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/26/2024, 1:49 PM
@braunermegda - didn’t even notice the tva outfit. Honestly, I just glanced at the picture thought he was meant to be a wolverine variant based on the claws.

Thanks for clearing it up
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 7/26/2024, 2:42 PM
@braunermegda - @MyCoolYoung @MarkCassidy

Yeah, I think McElhenney's joking. Reynolds made the joke first in one of the final episodes of Welcome to Wrexham that he was going to cut him from the movie (so Rob would have known if this was true) and he is still listed as a TVA Soldier on IMDB.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/26/2024, 1:27 PM
What does Lomi thinks about Deadpool killing these agents he struggled to save and ended up calling them.Family?
Guess nothing ..Feige forgot to.connect this universes a long time ago
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/26/2024, 1:28 PM
holy [frick] look at hugh's biceps there
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 7/26/2024, 1:31 PM
Question (with SPOILERS)




How did Wade was able to be with Happy! I mean, Was he the whole time in the MCU universe?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/26/2024, 1:37 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - yeah I was wondering about that. I think we're just supposed to assume he used Cable's machine to go there... Somehow.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/26/2024, 1:55 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - I just assumed it was the Happy and Avengers of his universe not Prime MCU.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/26/2024, 1:56 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - First Deadpool movie had a helicarrier so we already knew SHIELD expiated in Deadpool’s universe.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/26/2024, 2:03 PM
@mountainman - No he was in 616
mountainman
mountainman - 7/26/2024, 2:28 PM
@McMurdo - Eh at this point I just don’t care about time travel or multiverse rules. Loki S2 gave us a ton of explanation behind it and that was just quasi-science gobbly hook. Let’s just ride out this stupid multiverse saga and F with the rules.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/26/2024, 2:30 PM
@MarkCassidy - cable's contraption was supposed to be for time travel and not muktiversal.

As mentioned by someone, mom did a lot of hype on america being one of the rare people to travel the multiverse.

And now this.

For each set up, marvel makes another one that either ignores the first one or makes it more confusing.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/26/2024, 2:48 PM
@vectorsigma - America Chavez has the power to travel the multiverse by her own volition. But technically every time somebody travels backwards in time they enter a new timeline, so time travel = multiversal travel.

Also, the Avengers time machine allows them to return to an unchanged future which is jumping dimensions.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/26/2024, 1:35 PM
I saw Marvel Studios Deadpool and Wolverine it was good but not great. 4 Stars / 5 Stars for me and only one viewing is required.

One Thumbs Up movie not two :)

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/26/2024, 1:40 PM
The Hulk Scene was so FAST I almost missed it. When released on Disney Plus I will need to check it out again in slow motion.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/26/2024, 2:04 PM
@AllsGood - the Hulk scene was a disappointment honestly. Show them brawling.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/26/2024, 1:44 PM
Mac tacked on too much mass and they didn't want him to outshine Hugh Jackman.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/26/2024, 2:04 PM
@IAmAHoot - he isn't gay
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/26/2024, 2:38 PM
@McMurdo - What?
sheisthekey
sheisthekey - 7/26/2024, 1:45 PM
All this cameo fever is starting to feel a little bit overrated
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/26/2024, 2:35 PM
So, the fandom went gaga over Superman killing the maniacal zod in mos.

I like mos but im not a snyder cultist.

So are we to ignore how dp mangled a bunch of innocent tva guys - not bad guys, just doing their job - in violent fashion just for the entertainment?

Ok.

