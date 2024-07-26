DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photo Reveals One Cameo That Didn't Make The Cut - SPOILERS

Back in May, we got word that Ryan Reynolds' Welcome to Wrexham partner Rob McElhenney had filmed a cameo for Deadpool and Wolverine, but if you've seen the movie, you may have noticed that his character didn't appear on screen (or if he did, he was behind a mask).

Now, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor has taken to social media to confirm that he didn't make the cut, revealing who he played in the process.

As many correctly assumed after catching a glimpse of McElhenney arriving to set in an episode of Welcome to Wrexham, he did indeed play a TVA Agent. We're not sure what's going on with the claws, but he may simply have borrowed them to pose for the photo - unless his character managed to get the deceased Logan's forearms away from the Merc With a Mouth at some point (if you're lost, click here).

With any luck, McElhenney's scene will feature on the Blu-ray release.

I traveled 6 thousand miles to shoot my cameo. I hope you enjoyed it because the theater I was watching in had mistakenly cut it out. Since I KNOW Ryan wouldn’t do me like that, I look forward to catching the movie and my cameo again today! #DeadpoolandWolverine pic.twitter.com/0yhZqLuiLz — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 26, 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 247 reviews counted, but it has a near-perfect audience score of 97%.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.