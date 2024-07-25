DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Bloody Hilarious Title Sequence May Have LOGAN Fans Up In Arms - SPOILERS

Remember when Ryan Reynolds promised that Deadpool and Wolverine wouldn't disrespect the legacy of James Mangold's beloved Logan in any way during the movie's press tour?

Yeah... he was lying his ass off.

Spoilers follow.

Although Deadpool and Wolverine doesn't technically alter the events of Logan (at least, not by resurrecting that movie's version of the mutant hero), Wade Wilson makes a point of desecrating the memory of Wolverine's noble sacrifice by dancing on his grave... literally.

The opening title sequence sees the Merc With a Mouth dispatching a group of TVA Agents with Wolverine's adamantium skeleton after first digging up the corpse to see if his healing factor kicked-in and somehow kept him alive. Wilson busts out some moves to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" while using the bones to brutally hack, slash and dismember his foes.

At one point, he even sticks his own hands through Wolvie's forearms and pops his claws.

If this all sounds very disrespectful, well, that's kinda the point - but it also happens to be one of the funniest moments in a consistently hilarious movie.

If you've been to see the movie, what did you make of this scene? Did you find it off-putting, or did you see the funny side? Let us know in the comments section.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 153 reviews counted.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.