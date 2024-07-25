DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Bloody Hilarious Title Sequence May Have LOGAN Fans Up In Arms - SPOILERS

Deadpool and Wolverine opens with a gruesome, hilarious title sequence. But funny as it may be, we can see some hardcore Logan fans taking issue with what happens...

Remember when Ryan Reynolds promised that Deadpool and Wolverine wouldn't disrespect the legacy of James Mangold's beloved Logan in any way during the movie's press tour?

Yeah... he was lying his ass off.

Spoilers follow.

Although Deadpool and Wolverine doesn't technically alter the events of Logan (at least, not by resurrecting that movie's version of the mutant hero), Wade Wilson makes a point of desecrating the memory of Wolverine's noble sacrifice by dancing on his grave... literally.

The opening title sequence sees the Merc With a Mouth dispatching a group of TVA Agents with Wolverine's adamantium skeleton after first digging up the corpse to see if his healing factor kicked-in and somehow kept him alive. Wilson busts out some moves to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" while using the bones to brutally hack, slash and dismember his foes.

At one point, he even sticks his own hands through Wolvie's forearms and pops his claws.

If this all sounds very disrespectful, well, that's kinda the point - but it also happens to be one of the funniest moments in a consistently hilarious movie.

If you've been to see the movie, what did you make of this scene? Did you find it off-putting, or did you see the funny side? Let us know in the comments section.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 153 reviews counted.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/25/2024, 4:02 PM
I think it's fine and drives home the point that the one from that movie is never coming back. Also, might be the greatest intro in MCU history.
User Comment Image
SauronthePower
SauronthePower - 7/25/2024, 4:13 PM
In other news that doesn’t conform to Cassidy’s ‘journalistic’ narrative:

https://nypost.com/2024/07/25/business/gina-carano-scores-victory-against-disney-after-mandalorian-firing/

🤷‍♂️
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/25/2024, 4:18 PM
@SauronthePower - 🤷🤷🤷🤯🤯🤯 🖕
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/25/2024, 4:21 PM
@SauronthePower - good for her. On the article....yeah DP SHIT on Logan in the nicest way possible.

He was stroking a dead man's thigh bone whilst dismembering some npc's...lol.. well at least 'Jackman' was in on the joke. 😅
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/25/2024, 4:56 PM
@SauronthePower - delete this NOW.
Gina is not a good actress neither a good person , she denied a global tragedy so please do not use this board to support her .
I.dont want to tag this Cassidy guy you are talking please
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/25/2024, 4:17 PM
Yeah i f*cking hate it for it, all i was thinking was "I thought they said they were gonna leave Logan (the movie) alone and not tarnish its legacy but guess that was a f*cking lie..."


All for what? Some gags? Sigh...

But hey, in my headcanon, it's an alternate timeline, a copy of Logan.

Logan is set after Days of Future Past but for me it's an alternate future and the story ends with DOFP.

Headcanon helps! :)
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/25/2024, 4:36 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Yeah lets just say thats canon. Thats not our logan, logan.

I think youre second point is canon

DOFP is its own universe
Logan is a elseworld (Though the wolverine at least takes place in some form)
Deadpool is its own universe
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/25/2024, 4:42 PM
@Doomsday8888 - exactly. Any multiverse stories need to be categorised and treated as alternative outcomes of a reoccurring event. Not necessarily canon but exists within the grand design of the multiverse. As a fan we can choose to ignore some stories over others.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/25/2024, 4:22 PM
Logan is probably my favourite CBM and I was fine with this... It's funny, that's all that matters in a comedy. I'm surprised so many people are taking it so seriously.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/25/2024, 4:27 PM
@MarkCassidy - it was a ballsy opener which I loved, but yesh they quite literally danced all over logans grave.

Dp's timeline is mess up though more than the rest of Fox men, so to me it was another alternate. No way is logan mutant hating world where xaviar killed the xmen happening in the same universe where an non Cudmoore variant of colossus exist.

I can get past it.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/25/2024, 4:59 PM
@UniqNo - Deadpool doesn't do things by halves 😂 I think the utter disrespect just added to the "I can't believe they're doing this" factor. Anyway, I'm very glad Jackman did return because he was amazing.
Cass
Cass - 7/25/2024, 4:27 PM
Just got back from seeing it. I really enjoyed it and I’m surprised at some of the negativity. Thought the jokes and cameos were really fun. Some story elements were a bit rushed and the villain was throwaway, but overall it was still a really fun ride.
grif
grif - 7/25/2024, 4:45 PM
logan sucked anyway

TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/25/2024, 4:47 PM
@grif - Whatever you say
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/25/2024, 4:57 PM
@grif - can you point where this Logan guy sucked you?

