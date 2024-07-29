DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE BTS Photos Unmask Another Member Of The Deadpool Corps - SPOILERS

As we await a first official look at the movie's really juicy cameos, Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to reveal who was under the mask of a certain member of the Deadpool Corps known as "Welshpool."

Spoilers follow.

Fans of FX's Welcome To Wrexham were on the lookout for a few Easter eggs, and the most obvious was a quick glimpse of a Deadpool Variant wearing the team's Welsh colors and national dragon symbol as the Corps march towards a third-act showdown with the Merc With a Mouth (Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman).

As it turns out, Welshpool was played by Wrexham AFC striker Paul Mullin.

Welshpool is cut down by our dynamic duo along with the rest of the Deadpool Corps, but - unlike poor Nicepool - most of the Variants regenerate. Before round two can begin, however, "Peterpool" (Rob Delaney) arrives on the scene and convinces the Corps to stand down and allow Wade Wilson and Logan to follow Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) to the time-shredder.

You may have noticed one member of the Deadpool Corps was far deadlier than the rest. WELSHPOOL. @PMullin7 @Wrexham_AFC #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/NY06jmEgwA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2024

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.