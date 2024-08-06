DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Could Have Featured Some FANT4STIC Cameos

Deadpool and Wolverine did end up featuring a handful of surprise cameos (though most of them actually turned out to be minor supporting roles), but nothing compared to the amount of characters that were rumored in the build-up to the movie's release.

Director Shawn Levy has said that some fake information was released in order to throw the scoopers off, which may account for the lack of original X-Men and the Fantastic Four (minus Chris Evans' Johnny Storm).

Whether Evans' cast-mates were ever considered is not clear, but star Ryan Reynolds has now revealed that the version of Marvel's First Family we met in the notorious 2015 Fantastic Four (usually stylized as Fant4stic) reboot were!

"Yeah, that was a part of it," Reynolds tells Collider. "But like that, you're never going to get the mislead with like, Chris Evans, you know, with him doing it and the kind of license to thrill after that, with Chris. So you know, and also, we were trying to be mindful of the budget. We were trying to make the movie. We always understood it's rated R, you know. It isn't a blank check, and part of our responsibility is to return the investment that they're making in us. So I never want a budget that I don't feel like I can make good on. And the more kind of toys you start asking for and the more kind of characters you start wanting to license, the deeper in that sort of point of no return becomes."

Despite the movie flopping and being torn to shreds by critics, the movie was part of 20th Century Fox's Marvel legacy, and some shots did make it into D&W's mid-credits montage.

"We wanted that tribute reel to be reflective of the entirety of the Marvel-Fox legacy, so that meant hits, flops and everything in between," Levy said in a separate interview with the New York Times.

"Ryan and myself and our co-editors toiled over that for months and said to all our teammates, 'What sticks with you, regardless of where these movies sit on Rotten Tomatoes or cumulative box office?' Once we had an edit of that reel, thus began a multimonth process of getting person-by-person permission to use each and every one of those hundred-plus clips."

