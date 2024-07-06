DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Face-Off On New International Posters

As the movie's premiere date approaches, three new Thai international posters for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine have been released...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 06, 2024 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

A trio of new international posters for Deadpool and Wolverine have been released, and they spotlight Wade Wilson and Logan in various Thailand-inspired outfits and scenarios.

The Muay Thai artwork features Deadpool in a modified version of his costume that somewhat resembles his fellow Marvel Comics hero, Iron Fist.

Image

Image

Image

The latest box office estimates were recently shared online, and The Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut is expected to take in at least $160 million to $165 million domestically over the July 26-28 weekend. This would not only give the film the best opening of 2024 so far, but the biggest launch ever for an R-rated title - a record still held by the first Deadpool movie, which amassed $133.7 million domestically when it hit theaters back in 2016.

The prospect of seeing Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Logan is clearly a huge draw, which was already evident from ticket sale numbers.

Marvel will obviously be hoping these estimates prove to be accurate, as the studio really needs a box office win after a run of disappointing movies, including the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels - which actually emerged as the lowest-grossing film in the history of the MCU.

Do you plan on seeing Deadpool and Wolverine on the big screen opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Chinese Trailer Makes A BIG Change To One Key Scene In The Movie
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 7/6/2024, 6:10 PM
I'm mad that we won't see these in the movie
grouch
grouch - 7/6/2024, 6:29 PM
@Mrtoke - makes me think of Dr Strange 2 being called the multiverse and we saw nothing but a quick montage of them all.
Origame
Origame - 7/6/2024, 6:30 PM
@Mrtoke - wouldn't it be cool if he jumps the multiverse and ends up in the rrr universe?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/6/2024, 6:11 PM
Hope movie is dope that is all
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/6/2024, 6:42 PM
@0bstreperous -

No way man. I hope the movie is great!
ShamusG
ShamusG - 7/6/2024, 6:12 PM
How do you know?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/6/2024, 6:22 PM
@ShamusG - he knows
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/6/2024, 6:22 PM
Any of them posters celebrating white culture? Like Wolverine changing his fire alarm batteries?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/6/2024, 6:24 PM
That’s pretty cool , especially the Muay Thai one!!.
grouch
grouch - 7/6/2024, 6:29 PM
that plot synopsis is so [frick]ing cringe. i can picture soy redditors forcing them to laugh out loud to it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/6/2024, 6:31 PM
These are really cool. Wolvies face in that last one is priceless.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/6/2024, 6:33 PM
I'm very excited for this as much as anyone else. But, dang. Those are terrible looking and just plain over-the-top stupid.
grouch
grouch - 7/6/2024, 6:49 PM
no cowl even in drawings. top zozzle.

