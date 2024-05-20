DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Get VERY Close In New NSFW Teaser As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine are now on sale, and Marvel Studios has marked the announcement with a new teaser and poster.

The minute-long promo for Wade Wilson's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut only features a few new shots (Wolverine's mask is still nowhere to be seen), but there is a funny, if typically juvenile, gag right at the end, as the Merc With a Mouth asks Logan to "hold still" while he finishes... pulling his sword out.

The poster spotlights Wade and Wolvie locked in combat. It's a pretty cool one-sheet, but again, it seems like the studio has decided to keep the iconic mutant's full costume under wraps until audiences are sitting down to watch the movie.

This would usually be a smart strategy, but the impact will be lessened somewhat by the fact that we've already seen so much promo art spotlighting the mask. Maybe Marvel should take Deadpool and Wolverine's advice and say "let's f*cking go" on that mask reveal?

Have a look at the new teaser and poster below, and let us know what you think in the comment section.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.