DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Get VERY Close In New NSFW Teaser As Tickets Go On Sale

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Get VERY Close In New NSFW Teaser As Tickets Go On Sale DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Get VERY Close In New NSFW Teaser As Tickets Go On Sale

As promised, tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine are now on sale, and Marvel Studios has released an F-bomb laden teaser and new poster spotlighting the title heroes...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 20, 2024 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine are now on sale, and Marvel Studios has marked the announcement with a new teaser and poster.

The minute-long promo for Wade Wilson's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut only features a few new shots (Wolverine's mask is still nowhere to be seen), but there is a funny, if typically juvenile, gag right at the end, as the Merc With a Mouth asks Logan to "hold still" while he finishes... pulling his sword out.

The poster spotlights Wade and Wolvie locked in combat. It's a pretty cool one-sheet, but again, it seems like the studio has decided to keep the iconic mutant's full costume under wraps until audiences are sitting down to watch the movie.

This would usually be a smart strategy, but the impact will be lessened somewhat by the fact that we've already seen so much promo art spotlighting the mask. Maybe Marvel should take Deadpool and Wolverine's advice and say "let's f*cking go" on that mask reveal?

Have a look at the new teaser and poster below, and let us know what you think in the comment section.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, & Hugh Jackman Talk Taylor Swift, Cameos, R-Rating, And More
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, & Hugh Jackman Talk Taylor Swift, Cameos, R-Rating, And More
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Gets A New Poster As Ryan Reynolds Confirms Tickets Go On Sale TOMORROW
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Gets A New Poster As Ryan Reynolds Confirms Tickets Go On Sale TOMORROW
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/20/2024, 9:31 AM
I don't get as excited for movies as I used to. But I really am so gosh darn excited for this movie!!!
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/20/2024, 10:41 AM
@IAmAHoot - Last movie I was excited for was Avengers:Infinity War.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/20/2024, 9:31 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/20/2024, 9:32 AM
?si=OIVu4DUaNEDg97de
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/20/2024, 9:35 AM
@bobevanz -

The retconning of X3's Hank as allegedly great is something that awakens dark thoughts in me. I swear, some people are so spiteful that they're going so far as to say they prefer electric blue combable sideburns over The Flop's accurate lower canines and lab coat.

And the less we talk about Tranks Fant4stic the better.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/20/2024, 9:39 AM
@bobevanz - practical and its NOT close at all
Spoken
Spoken - 5/20/2024, 9:43 AM
@bobevanz - I say...

Some characters work with practical or can work with practical. However, I've come to the realization that the reason why they are opting for CGI rather than practical, is because it saves time. Some of these actors just sit around 4-14 hours a day for makeup only to be waiting 2-4 hours for the shot to be ready, while they wait to be taken out of the makeup for 2-4 hours maybe. Not saying this is every makeup and practical practice, but it has been seen before that it could potentially take that long.

To me, it don't [frick]ing matter though. Just has to look clean and works with the movie.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 5/20/2024, 9:51 AM
@bobevanz - In all of those instances, CGI. Typically, I prefer practical, but those are four examples where CGI was an improvement.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/20/2024, 10:17 AM
@Spoken
The only good take.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/20/2024, 10:43 AM
@bobevanz - Some characters need CGI because they are just too big like Juggernaut but practical effects can be used for characters like the beast.

So it's got to be balanced between the two.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/20/2024, 10:57 AM
@bobevanz - Ugh, Fant4stic Thing is a baaad example, lol.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/20/2024, 9:32 AM
LFG
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/20/2024, 9:36 AM
@WhatIfRickJames -

Logan F#cks Greenlantern?
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 5/20/2024, 9:36 AM
That huge guy is gonna reveal as Sabretooth! LFG.

Ps: I know they are gonna behead him, I just hope the head is still conscious.
LSHF
LSHF - 5/20/2024, 9:37 AM
Got my ticket for opening night!
HermanM
HermanM - 5/20/2024, 9:38 AM
Why is every joke Deadpool makes a gay innuendo now? 90s comic book Deadpool was not like that.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/20/2024, 9:42 AM
@HermanM - This ain't the 90's.

User Comment Image
Reginator
Reginator - 5/20/2024, 9:44 AM
@HermanM - its 2024, got to bring in the alphabet people.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/20/2024, 10:45 AM
@HermanM - Because the rainbow people get upset if not mentioned.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/20/2024, 9:39 AM
Got my opening day ticket. wicked excited.... only MCU movie ive been excited for since Endgame. LFG

User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 5/20/2024, 9:39 AM
Also, I'm 99% certain Wolverine ain't going to wear a mask at all in this film now.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/20/2024, 9:42 AM
@HermanM - If you want to lose some money, go ahead and bet on it.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 5/20/2024, 9:54 AM
@IAmAHoot - he's just saying that because deep inside he begs to be proved wrong. Like a defense mechanism to prevent disappointment.
HermanM
HermanM - 5/20/2024, 10:51 AM
@CharlesLeeRay - yep
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/20/2024, 9:43 AM
"Babe wake up, a new Marvel article posted on CBM.com I gotta go bitch in the comments"
Vigor
Vigor - 5/20/2024, 9:47 AM
@ShellHead - a smart man would let his babe sleep and she'd be none the wiser to his toxic time waster of a hobby
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 5/20/2024, 9:48 AM
@ShellHead -

What makes you think they even have a babe they wake up next to?
Origame
Origame - 5/20/2024, 9:45 AM
A teaser...after we've had full trailers?
grouch
grouch - 5/20/2024, 9:48 AM
the mutton chops and hair looks so lame, did they rush this or something? i cannot fathom this choice. even with the cowl it should be thicker.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/20/2024, 10:02 AM
People complaining about the hair are lame.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/20/2024, 10:05 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - Right!!!! 🤦🏿‍♂️ 😆
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 5/20/2024, 10:07 AM
Can’t be asked to buy the tickets now but I already know im
Gonna love this movie and im going to see it 3 times. It’s normal for me to see a movie in theatres 3 times.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 5/20/2024, 10:10 AM
@TheMetaMan -
Because of your head injury?
Because you fall asleep during the movie?
You got to get up a lot to go do number 2?
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/20/2024, 10:48 AM
@TheMetaMan - I have never pre-booked tickets for a movie, just get down there half an hour before it starts, buy some tickets.
rychlec
rychlec - 5/20/2024, 10:16 AM
I like seeing a serious poster finally.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2024, 10:16 AM
Looks fun , that song especially at the beginning is a great touch lol…

?si=h8J8q0-TsBaJ6D4N

Will try to get the tickets soon , probably this weekend.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/20/2024, 10:18 AM
User Comment Image
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 5/20/2024, 10:35 AM
Looking forward to reading detailed plot coverage once it's released and then hopefully we can finally say goodbye to Jackman as wolverine
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/20/2024, 10:42 AM
I am convinced that Wolverine is going to have his mask on for most of the movie. They’re not showing it in the trailer, but I think they will CGI it on his head.
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 5/20/2024, 10:49 AM
@JobinJ - I hope so, otherwise I would'nt explain his tiny mutton chops and lazy hair (it's not terrible though).

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder