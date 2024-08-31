DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Holds On To Box Office No. 1 Spot SIX Weeks In; Approaches $600M Domestic

Marvel Studios' first ever R-rated movie, Deadpool and Wolverine, has handily held on to the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office as it heads into its sixth weekend in theaters.

The Shawn Levy-directed blockbuster was briefly dethroned by Alien: Romulus earlier this month and dropped to second place, but managed to claw its way back to the top spot thanks to very little competition.

Several movies - including the Dennis Quaid-led biopic Reagan and Sony and Blumhouse’s AI horror flick Afraid - release this weekend, but none are expected to cause any problems for Deadpool and Wolverine over the Labor Day holiday.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led Multiverse adventure - which recently passed Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time - is expected to take in $12 million to $13 million over the extended break, and should pass $600 million domestic by Monday (it'll have to reach Inside Out 2's $646 million to become the highest-grossing film of 2024).

DP&W's worldwide total now sits at around $1.21 billion.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine holds #1 spot FRI with $3.6M. Will try to reach about $15M over 4-day Labor Day holiday wknd. That would be its 5th total wknd at #1 with domestic #boxoffice cume breaking $600M on MON! pic.twitter.com/T2qgJU1fb6 — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) August 31, 2024

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.