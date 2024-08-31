DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Holds On To Box Office No. 1 Spot SIX Weeks In; Approaches $600M Domestic

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Holds On To Box Office No. 1 Spot SIX Weeks In; Approaches $600M Domestic

As expected, Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has managed to hold on to the No. 1 spot at the box office as it heads into its sixth weekend in theaters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 31, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios' first ever R-rated movie, Deadpool and Wolverine, has handily held on to the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office as it heads into its sixth weekend in theaters.

The Shawn Levy-directed blockbuster was briefly dethroned by Alien: Romulus earlier this month and dropped to second place, but managed to claw its way back to the top spot thanks to very little competition.

Several movies - including the Dennis Quaid-led biopic Reagan and Sony and Blumhouse’s AI horror flick Afraid - release this weekend, but none are expected to cause any problems for Deadpool and Wolverine over the Labor Day holiday.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led Multiverse adventure - which recently passed Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time - is expected to take in $12 million to $13 million over the extended break, and should pass $600 million domestic by Monday (it'll have to reach Inside Out 2's $646 million to become the highest-grossing film of 2024).

DP&W's worldwide total now sits at around $1.21 billion.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: THE ART OF THE MOVIE First Look Reveals Awesome New Concept Art And Keyframes
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: THE ART OF THE MOVIE First Look Reveals Awesome New Concept Art And Keyframes
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Marvel's Comic Book References Video Reveals First Look At Several Logan Variants
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Marvel's "Comic Book References" Video Reveals First Look At Several Logan Variants
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/31/2024, 11:01 AM
LET THE CHOIR SING!
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 8/31/2024, 11:06 AM
*NOTE TO DISNEY/MARVEL: See what happens when you give the general audience and the committed fanbase what they want? Kinda' nice for everyone concerned isn't it? 🤓
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 8/31/2024, 11:08 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - Why is there so much whining these days?
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/31/2024, 11:15 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - All they have to do is put two of the most popular characters in comics history, one of whom hasn't been onscreen in nearly a decade, in the only MCU movie of the year, and pack it wall-to-wall with cameos from 25 years of beloved CBMs. It's not rocket science. They should just do that every time.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 8/31/2024, 11:10 AM
Back to back billion dollar movies for Disney. After reading the comments in the Snow White article you would think Disney will be gone soon.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/31/2024, 11:34 AM
@defenderofthefaith - back to back? I could have sworn that garbage Marvels movie was last and that did not make a billion lol
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 8/31/2024, 11:38 AM
@bobevanz - I would like to demonstrate the intelligence shown in this comment. Marvels was not the last Disney movie before Deadpool. It was Inside Out 2 and it made over a billion. The commentor even lol his own comment. This is what a lot of society on the Internet has become now.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 8/31/2024, 11:12 AM
I think the reduced amount of superhero movies this year, helped a little. Also the desire to wanna see new X-Men content.
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/31/2024, 11:30 AM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - Not only superhero films but a lack of big movies period. I think Twisters and Aliens were the only two other BIG movies this summer. Shot Tom's Mission Impossible should've come out this summer it would've faired alot better.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/31/2024, 11:37 AM
@Steel86 - i agree with this point. The strikes resulted to less big movies this year and no competition. Good scheduling was a factor too.


The real measure of Marvel being back is next year imo
MadThanos
MadThanos - 8/31/2024, 11:21 AM
Hi, Tom Rothman!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/31/2024, 11:32 AM
Clap clap clap, the mcu is saved until February 😂
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/31/2024, 11:34 AM

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder