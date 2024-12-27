DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Is The Only Positively-Reviewed Comic Book Movie Of 2024

Looking back, 2024 really wasn't a very good year for comic book movies, and only Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine received positive reviews from critics...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 27, 2024 07:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

2024 was never shaping up to be a particularly strong year for comic book-based movies (especially after Marvel Studios announced that only one MCU film would be released), but we weren't expecting it to be quite so disappointing - from a critical or commercial standpoint.

Of the seven CBMs that hit theaters this year, only Deadpool and Wolverine was positively-reviewed, and even that was far what you'd call critically-acclaimed with a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes. The comedic team-up was a massive success at the box office, however, and is now the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Sony Pictures released three SSU movies in 2024, Venom: The Last Dance, Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter, and all wound up with a green splat on the review aggregator. The Venom threequel did perform relatively well at the box office, but the others bombed.

We also had a pair of reboots in Hellboy: The Crooked Man and The Crow, neither of which made a dent at the box office and were both met with negative reviews.

The most surprising of the bunch was by far Joker: Folie à Deux. Todd Phillips' original Joker was somewhat divisive, but it was a huge hit for Warner Bros. and was the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever until Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed it.

So, not exactly the best year for genre, but 2025 has to be better... Right?

With Superman, Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World on the slate, we can only hope.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.

Related:

NicolausCopernicus
NicolausCopernicus - 12/27/2024, 7:32 PM
I enjoyed The Crooked Man for what it was though
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 12/27/2024, 7:50 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - the story wasn’t bad but the pacing and uneven tone along with Hellboy looking like cosplay really made it blah for me. It should have been more suspenseful.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/27/2024, 7:34 PM
And it's the only CBM of 2024 to break $1 Billion and the first R-Rated movie to reach: $1.3 Billion.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/27/2024, 7:36 PM
Who could EVER have predicted that one?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/27/2024, 7:38 PM
Marvel Studios DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE is the Only Positively Reviewed Comic Book Movie Of 2024

AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/27/2024, 7:39 PM
@AllsGood -
RolandD
RolandD - 12/27/2024, 8:19 PM
@AllsGood - That’s funny. You only count the Sony Marvel movies when they do well and ignore them when they do poorly like Madame Webb and Kraven. In fact, that’s pretty craven of you.
mountainman
mountainman - 12/27/2024, 7:38 PM
Speaking of The Crow, it’s wild that Skarsgard started in one of the worst movies of the year (that one) and one of the best movies of the year (Nosferatu) within a few months of each other.
tmp3
tmp3 - 12/27/2024, 7:48 PM
@mountainman - Skarsgard was magnificent as Orlock. One of my favorite takes on the Count yet
mountainman
mountainman - 12/27/2024, 8:12 PM
@tmp3 - Absolutely. Skatsgard put on an amazing performance and Eggers gave us another masterpiece. Vampires are actually scary again!
tmp3
tmp3 - 12/27/2024, 8:14 PM
@mountainman - Every design choice was so so cool. Inspiration from the book, the og movie and real Transylvanian history while adding its own spin to everything. Not to mention the voice!! And the physicality!! Best Drac since Oldman EASILY
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/27/2024, 7:45 PM
Worth repeating.

"The most surprising of the bunch was by far Joker: Folie à Deux. Todd Phillips' original Joker was somewhat divisive, but it was a huge hit for Warner Bros. and was the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever

until Deadpool and Wolverine surpassed it."

Domestic = $636,745,858

International = $701,327,787

Worldwide = $1,338,073,645
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 12/27/2024, 8:03 PM
And, at the end of the year, we can get only two super-heroes movies in Top Ten Box Office 2024: Deadpool & Wolverine (2nd) and Venom 3 (9th). Venom still can fall more positions if Gladiator 2 or Sonic 3 reach the top 10...
TK420
TK420 - 12/27/2024, 8:13 PM
I keep trying to tell y'all these new comic book movies suck, but y'all ain't listen...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/27/2024, 8:15 PM
Damn , that’s unfortunate but still well deserved imo since it was a solid film imo…

It was filled with humor that worked for the most part , action that was well done aswell as heart.

Man it is crazy though that 7 cbms released this year and I have only seen 1 , not just in theaters but overall.

Might still check out the rest in the future but likely won’t be anytime soon.
epc1122
epc1122 - 12/27/2024, 8:20 PM
Shouldn’t transformers one be on the list? Technically it started as an 80s cartoon but it does have comics in its long history.
RolandD
RolandD - 12/27/2024, 8:24 PM
Dude, 2025. You left out the most highly anticipated Marvel movie of next year, Fantastic Four. Actually, it’s number two overall for me as Superman is my most anticipated movie for next year and probably even a couple of years after that. Damn, we need a good Superman movie! I do think that James Gunn is going to deliver.

