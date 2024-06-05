DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Officially Rated R For "Bloody Violence, Language, Gore, & Sexual References"

We already knew Deadpool and Wolverine was going to be rated R after the bloody, F-bomb-laden first trailer, and the movie has received its official rating from the MPA...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2024 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

When it was announced that Marvel Studios was moving forward with a third Deadpool movie, it was generally assumed that the Merc With a Mouth's antics would be toned down to meet the usual PG-13 rating.

After all, it was difficult to imagine the Disney-owned studio giving the go-ahead to an MCU-set project filled with gruesome violence, F-bombs, and whatever other outrageous references/innuendo Wade Wilson's unhinged mind could conjure up.

Director Shawn Levy would later confirm the rumors that the movie would be rated R, and any lingering doubts vanished after the first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine showcased plenty of blood, bad language, and... pegging (referenced, not shown).

Now, the MPA has given the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

Does this mean we can expect more R-rated MCU movies going forward? If D&W is a success - and early tracking data indicates that it very much will be - we'd say it's inevitable. We've already seen the Disney+ shows begin to get a little more adult-oriented with Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again is also expected to be rated TV-MA.

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Full Version Of Silence Your F*cking Cell Phones PSA Video Released
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/5/2024, 2:34 PM
Surprised....was no one! Great to hear!! I bet there's still a pg 13 edit to get the kids in for more of a box office haul.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/5/2024, 2:38 PM
User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/5/2024, 2:38 PM
User Comment Image

You know who you are.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2024, 2:40 PM
@DrReedRichards - this is very off topic but man do I love Evans in that movie lol
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 6/5/2024, 2:42 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

You're not alone, mate. He alone made that cardigan trendy again!

I may, uh... I may or may not have gotten myself a piece.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/5/2024, 2:39 PM
This will make a billion, dethrone Joker and Disney will pay it no mind and go right on with Black Gay Lesbian Jedi Star Wars brought to you by Harvey Weinstein's favorite feminist.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2024, 2:40 PM
Off topic:
@RorMachine

Logan Browning cast in Amazon Prime’s “Criminal , based on Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips comic series of the same name.

https://deadline.com/2024/06/logan-browning-cast-criminal-1235959723/

Cast already includes Charlie Hunnam , Adria Arjona , Richard Jenkins & Kadeem Hardison.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/5/2024, 2:42 PM
Isn’t it MPAA?

