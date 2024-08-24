DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Reclaims Top Spot At The Box Office In Its Fifth Week In Theaters

Deadpool and Wolverine continues to dominate the box office after five weeks in theaters.

Marvel Studios' outrageous crowd-pleaser has now reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the North American box office after taking in an estimated $4.8M on Friday (from 3,840 locations), bringing its domestic total to $563.70M. Disney/20th Century's Alien: Romulus has dropped to No. 2 with $4.5M as it moves into its second week on release.

Lionsgate's new take on The Crow took flight on Friday, but is not expected to make much of an impact. Following dismal reviews, the Rupert Sanders-helmed reboot is looking at a three-day opening weekend of just $4M-$6M.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led superhero team-up movie recently passed Joker's lifetime gross to become the biggest R-rated film of all time, and it now looks set to jump past the Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the 16th highest-grossing movie ever in the U.S.

If Marvel/Disney wasn't planning a sequel already, you can bet they are now!

#DeadpoolAndWolverine reclaims #1 spot FRI with $4.8M in its 5th week as #AlienRomulus drops to 2nd with $4.5M kicking off 2nd week. Wknd #boxoffice on track for about $18M for #Deadpool (-40%) pushing cume to $577M, and $16M for #Alien (-60%) lifting total to $72M. — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) August 24, 2024 It’s happening!!!#RyanReynolds & #HughJackman are indeed beating Mario & Luigi tomorrow at US #BoxOffice, after #DeadpoolAndWolverine back at #1 grossing strong 4.8M on 5th FRI, just a -41.2% drop from last FRI, for a 563.7M cume in the U.S.



It will beat… pic.twitter.com/yd39NJFNfF — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) August 24, 2024

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.