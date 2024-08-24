DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Reclaims Top Spot At The Box Office In Its Fifth Week In Theaters

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Reclaims Top Spot At The Box Office In Its Fifth Week In Theaters

Despite facing some still competition from Alien: Romulus and It Ends with Us, Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 24, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine continues to dominate the box office after five weeks in theaters.

Marvel Studios' outrageous crowd-pleaser has now reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the North American box office after taking in an estimated $4.8M on Friday (from 3,840 locations), bringing its domestic total to $563.70M. Disney/20th Century's Alien: Romulus has dropped to No. 2 with $4.5M as it moves into its second week on release.

Lionsgate's new take on The Crow took flight on Friday, but is not expected to make much of an impact. Following dismal reviews, the Rupert Sanders-helmed reboot is looking at a three-day opening weekend of just $4M-$6M.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led superhero team-up movie recently passed Joker's lifetime gross to become the biggest R-rated film of all time, and it now looks set to jump past the Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the 16th highest-grossing movie ever in the U.S.

If Marvel/Disney wasn't planning a sequel already, you can bet they are now!

Check out our review of Deadpool and Wolverine here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds Explains Why Rob McElhenney's Cameo Was Cut; Reveals Details Of Scene
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds Explains Why Rob McElhenney's Cameo Was Cut; Reveals Details Of Scene
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Concept Art Showcases Ladypool; Hugh Jackman Shares Wolverine Transformation Video
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Concept Art Showcases Ladypool; Hugh Jackman Shares Wolverine Transformation Video
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/24/2024, 11:38 AM
Don't get too cocky because JOKER 2 is on its way and wants that top spot back! 🤡😀💜

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder