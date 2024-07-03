DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumor May Reveal Seriously Twisted LOGAN Connection - SPOILERS

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumor May Reveal Seriously Twisted LOGAN Connection - SPOILERS

Spoilers from a screening of some footage from Deadpool and Wolverine mentioned a "violent" Logan connection, and we may now know what this was referring to...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have previously stated that Deadpool and Wolverine would not go back and retcon or alter the events of Logan in any way, and while that's technically true, it sounds like the movie still found a way to tie-in to James Mangold's beloved film... in seriously twisted fashion!

Possible spoilers from this point on.

Earlier today, some spoilers from a screening of just over 30 minutes of footage in Shanghai, China were shared online, and they mentioned that D&W would have a "very violent" connection to Logan. Now, we may know exactly what this was referring to.

It seems speculation that the footage from the trailers of Wade Wilson taking out TVA Agents in the woods was indeed from the same location as the ending of Logan, and the Merc With a Mouth reportedly comes up with an inventive - and macabre - method of dispatching his foes by digging up Wolverine's corpse and using his adamantium-laced bones as weapons!

If true, this is sure to piss at least a few people off, though others will likely see the funny side.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/3/2024, 7:09 AM
Hmm, I don't know, when they announced Hugh was back they were very clear, and on other occasions too, that they wouldn't touch Logan. Let's wait and see.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/3/2024, 7:47 AM
@braunermegda - They did but read that only as meaning they were not going to do anything that would undo Logan and it's ending in the way something like DoFP could be viewed as having done with prior original Xmen movies.

As such during a going to differing timelines to recruit a Wolverine they set in stone that Logan ending DOES still happen on what specific timeline it ensure everything else can't be percieved as changing anything in that timeline we saw with Logan. That could also then be reinforced if/when his 'daughter' appears to tell the main Variant how he died saving the life of her and the other kids to help him get over how he 'failed' the Xmen so he can get his s#!t together for the final battle.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/3/2024, 7:11 AM
The only time I would choose Tallverine over Shortverine is if I had to use his femur as a weapon
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/3/2024, 7:13 AM
WHY IS THERE SNOW?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/3/2024, 7:15 AM
A trailer CGI misdirect would make sense, but otherwise...
Toecutter
Toecutter - 7/3/2024, 7:22 AM
@IAmAHoot - It looks more like the Age of Ultron intro location to me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 7:25 AM
@Toecutter - that could be it

Plus , we know there’s another forest location with no snow which looks more like the Logan one imo

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/3/2024, 7:31 AM
@Toecutter - I like many assumed so too, especially since the first teaser showed Age of Ultron footage before showing that snowy location a little later on.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/3/2024, 7:51 AM
@IAmAHoot - Cos it is darn cold digging up Wolvie to use his bones as weapons?

However, yeh, there is more than one forest scene but also doesn't have to be the same time of year you dig up a body if enough time has passed it's a skeleton not still, erm, juicy.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/3/2024, 8:04 AM
@IAmAHoot - It's possible that the snow is on the ground because it was snowing previously. Just spitballin here.
Origame
Origame - 7/3/2024, 8:17 AM
@IAmAHoot - in fairness, it could just be showing this is some time after the ending of Logan. They are in Canada afterall.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/3/2024, 8:21 AM
@Apophis71 - Thinking about it, and looking at the footage of those scenes, that would certainly add up. Right there by the Canadian border should bring snow in the right areas, there's at least one shot that looks like it could be there very tree Logan died at, etc. I guess it's the thought that he's going back just to get the adamantium that's throwing me off then. But it's a Deadpool movie, who knows? Maybe Wade figures he might still be alive under there, or miscalculated the tempad.

Can't wait!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 7:21 AM
User Comment Image

I guess it depends on execution (pun intended)…

It could be a fun darkly comedic gag or fall flat on its face if true considering the reverence some fans have for LOGAN so we’’ll see.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 7/3/2024, 7:40 AM
Uhm if true I hate this. This doesn't sound funny, maybe it'll be funny when I see it play out but as of now I fckn HATE IT. LOGAN is my fav CBM movie and one of my fav movies ever. Really wish they hadn't touched that movie at all.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/3/2024, 8:00 AM
@Typhoon20 - I do kinda hope they make that scene more emotional and sombre not play it for laughs even if can be viewed as dark humour at the same time. Paying respects to the fallen Wolvie then needs must with reverance should be OK and at least sets in stone they are not undoing anything in Logan.

It is deffo one of those things on paper sounds a bad move but in practice could land perfectly (or be horrible) but we'll see, considering how much love there seems to be for 'Uncle Wolf' over there and they seem to have responded positively to it makes me suspect it shouldn't be a negative thing how they did it.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/3/2024, 8:06 AM
HAHAHAHAHA THATS FUNNY!! 😄
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/3/2024, 8:06 AM
How poetic, lol. Hilariously meta.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/3/2024, 8:20 AM
If the scene works, I'm in. Honestly, I'm so over Jackman's Wolverine, and kind of annoyed that he's back, that I'm just hoping to get a few laughs and two hours of a throw away good time

