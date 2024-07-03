DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumor May Reveal Seriously Twisted LOGAN Connection - SPOILERS

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have previously stated that Deadpool and Wolverine would not go back and retcon or alter the events of Logan in any way, and while that's technically true, it sounds like the movie still found a way to tie-in to James Mangold's beloved film... in seriously twisted fashion!

Possible spoilers from this point on.

Earlier today, some spoilers from a screening of just over 30 minutes of footage in Shanghai, China were shared online, and they mentioned that D&W would have a "very violent" connection to Logan. Now, we may know exactly what this was referring to.

It seems speculation that the footage from the trailers of Wade Wilson taking out TVA Agents in the woods was indeed from the same location as the ending of Logan, and the Merc With a Mouth reportedly comes up with an inventive - and macabre - method of dispatching his foes by digging up Wolverine's corpse and using his adamantium-laced bones as weapons!

If true, this is sure to piss at least a few people off, though others will likely see the funny side.

Deadpool is using Wolverines Adamantium bones to fight TVA agents when they confront him in the same forest Wolverine died in at the end of ‘LOGAN’ 💀 🤯#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/1Su083KCQU — Austin Medeiros (@austin_medz) July 2, 2024 No... Even Worse...he's...................using Logan💀LMFAOOOO. https://t.co/zf9pEFcvZJ — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) July 2, 2024

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.