DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Responds To Box Office Success As Movie Approaches $900 Million WW

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Responds To Box Office Success As Movie Approaches $900 Million WW

Deadpool and Wolverine has been slashing box office records since it arrived in theaters, and the movie is now closing in on $900 million worldwide...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 06, 2024 06:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine continues to dominate the box office, and has now passed the $400 million mark domestically, while approaching $500 million overseas. Analysts believe the R-rated superhero team-up should pass the $1 billion milestone by this Sunday.

A very impressive feat, but the movie hasn't faced much in the way of competition thus far - and that's set to change this Friday when Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures' adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us hits theaters.

The movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds' wife and the voice of Ladypool Blake Lively, is expected to open strong, and could well knock Deadpool and Wolverine off the No. 1 spot.

Reynolds recently shared a heartfelt response to the box office numbers, thanking fans for showing up for the movie and posting some behind-the-scenes shots from all three Deadpool movies.

"This has always been a game of inches and the relentlessness we hit this movie with (particularly in post production which is another phase of the writing process) is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to every single person who showed up for this film. Thank you to everyone seeing it multiple times, making friends with new characters and tipping our hats to some familiar faces we love from the past. What a damn thrill this has been."

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Could Have Featured Some FANT4STIC Cameos
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Could Have Featured Some FANT4STIC Cameos
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Shawn Levy And Ryan Reynolds On Why We Didn't Get To See The Death Of The X-Men
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Shawn Levy And Ryan Reynolds On Why We Didn't Get To See The Death Of The X-Men
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Itwasme
Itwasme - 8/6/2024, 6:31 PM
The movie is out already? I've been on here for weeks and hadn't noticed.

Jk... its nice to have something positive to talk about.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 7:00 PM
@Itwasme - it really is man

It’s so rare nowadays that it’s nice to just live in it right now before we no doubt go back into the gutter sadly lol
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/6/2024, 6:35 PM
I gotta admit, I'm somewhat surprised with it's performance.
I had it topping out with around $800 million worldwide, so I was way off.
I just wish they would totally move away from the multiverse.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/6/2024, 6:41 PM
Cool. But all this coverage.. overkill.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 8/6/2024, 7:19 PM
@WhateverItTakes -

User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/6/2024, 7:12 PM
If only SOMEONE could have predicted this.

Well, at least Captain America has been shooting on schedule with a super tight script without a hitch and will be a rock solid tentpole blockbuster we can all bank on.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/6/2024, 7:32 PM
@Batmangina - I predicted it’s going to make a billion.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 7:14 PM
Man , it’s good to see such a success for a superhero/comic book movie again after the rough year or so they have had at the B.O…

Credit to Reynolds & Co , I feel like they really made this seem like an event that people had to come and see on the big screen with obviously bringing High Jackman back as his most iconic role being the catalyst for that.

Also while it hasn’t had any big competition thus far and didn’t think it would be toppled until Alien Romulus next week , I had completely forgotten about “It Ends with Us” coming out this week which is a romantic drama based on a popular book which stars Blake Lively so it would be hilarious if that knocks DP & W out of the top spot…

You just know Ryan would have a remark about that lol since he’s already helping promote his wife’s movie

?si=WvqnFw59Z_txhoOH
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/6/2024, 7:24 PM
I see it finishing with $1.4 billion.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/6/2024, 7:28 PM
I've really enjoyed post Endgame:

No Way Home
Deadpool & Wolverine
Eternals (I liked it & won't apologize)
Shang-Chi
Guardians Vol 3

Even the ones I wasn't entirely over the moon with I thought were still decent enough and pretty enjoyable like BP2 and MoM
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/6/2024, 7:42 PM
@ThorArms - same here. I liked love and thunder and I’ve never apologized for that
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 8/6/2024, 7:59 PM
@MyCoolYoung - well you damn sure need too
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/6/2024, 7:37 PM
bitch my phone died
pass me a charger:.”
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/6/2024, 7:44 PM
The box office numbers don’t matter. Rather you enjoyed it does not matter. What matters? Metacritic

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder