DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Responds To Box Office Success As Movie Approaches $900 Million WW

Deadpool and Wolverine continues to dominate the box office, and has now passed the $400 million mark domestically, while approaching $500 million overseas. Analysts believe the R-rated superhero team-up should pass the $1 billion milestone by this Sunday.

A very impressive feat, but the movie hasn't faced much in the way of competition thus far - and that's set to change this Friday when Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures' adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us hits theaters.

The movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds' wife and the voice of Ladypool Blake Lively, is expected to open strong, and could well knock Deadpool and Wolverine off the No. 1 spot.

Reynolds recently shared a heartfelt response to the box office numbers, thanking fans for showing up for the movie and posting some behind-the-scenes shots from all three Deadpool movies.

"This has always been a game of inches and the relentlessness we hit this movie with (particularly in post production which is another phase of the writing process) is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to every single person who showed up for this film. Thank you to everyone seeing it multiple times, making friends with new characters and tipping our hats to some familiar faces we love from the past. What a damn thrill this has been."

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.