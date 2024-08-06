DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Stills Feature First Official Look At Jennifer Garner's Return As Elektra

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Stills Feature First Official Look At Jennifer Garner's Return As Elektra

Ryan Reynolds has taken to social media to share a first official look at Jennifer Garner's return to the big screen as Elektra Natchios in Deadpool and Wolverine...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 06, 2024 08:08 AM EST
Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra was one of the few Deadpool and Wolverine surprises to be confirmed by the trades prior to the movie's release, but it didn't make her MCU debut as the lethal former assassin any less impactful.

Along with Blade (Wesley Snipes), X-23 (Dafne Keen) and Gambit (Channing Tatum), Elektra joins Logan and the Merc With a Mouth to make a stand against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her villainous variants.

Garner shared a video montage of her traning routine to get "Marvel fit" for the role last night, and Ryan Reynolds has now posted some official stills along with some kind words for his co-star, who got to suit-up as Elektra again 20 years after the character's solo movie.

"This @jennifer.garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance™️. I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail… I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity. She’s not only one of my favourite performers, she’s one of my favourite people. I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller."

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 8/6/2024, 8:12 AM
She looked great
tylerzero
tylerzero - 8/6/2024, 8:23 AM
Slight correction if I may:

She "LFG" (LOOKED F*CKING GOOD)
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/6/2024, 8:27 AM
The joke about Daredevil made me laugh because he left her the first time for J-Lo, got back together and then it happened again. Sheesh
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/6/2024, 8:33 AM
Why would the TVA have to worry about Elektra or Blade or Gambit to stick them in the "void"? How did Deadpool know about X-23? Main plot was really bad. The movie had some good jokes and Wolverine was in full costume cool! But overall? This was a let down for me.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/6/2024, 8:36 AM
Affleck fumbled it bro
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 8:53 AM
I never minded her as Elektra and thought she did fine in the 2003 DD film (never saw her own solo tbh).

Also , she still looks damn good!!

User Comment Image

I will say though that her cameo felt the least impactful and didn’t really have any standout moments imo unlike the others which is unfortunate (though she definitely felt like the leader).

