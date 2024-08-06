DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Stills Feature First Official Look At Jennifer Garner's Return As Elektra

Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra was one of the few Deadpool and Wolverine surprises to be confirmed by the trades prior to the movie's release, but it didn't make her MCU debut as the lethal former assassin any less impactful.

Along with Blade (Wesley Snipes), X-23 (Dafne Keen) and Gambit (Channing Tatum), Elektra joins Logan and the Merc With a Mouth to make a stand against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her villainous variants.

Garner shared a video montage of her traning routine to get "Marvel fit" for the role last night, and Ryan Reynolds has now posted some official stills along with some kind words for his co-star, who got to suit-up as Elektra again 20 years after the character's solo movie.

"This @jennifer.garner person. She has a blackbelt in nice, but has inside her, an unblinking hurricane of vengeance™️. I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail… I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity. She’s not only one of my favourite performers, she’s one of my favourite people. I love her and I will now and always, owe her one. Or five. What a baller."

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.