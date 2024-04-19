DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Theatre Standee Gives Us A New Live-Action Look At Logan And Wade Wilson

Last week's CinemaCon event showcased plenty of promo art for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, but it's been a while since we had a new glimpse of the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) in live-action.

Now, thanks to a theatre standee spotted in Japan, we get a new look at Wade Wilson having a little sit-down while Wolvie stands menacingly (pretty much his default) with his claws popped.

Unfortunately, the iconic mutant is not wearing his mask here. We've seen quite a bit of artwork with the cowl, but we wouldn't be surprised if the big reveal of Logan donning his full comic-accurate costume is saved for the movie.

In related news, Jeff Sneider mentioned that he heard the movie went over "very well" in test-screenings on the latest episode of The Hot Mic. We'll probably be waiting some time for the first critical reactions (press screenings won't begin until early July), but hey, it's a positive start!

Check out the new standee at the link below.

New theater standee for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ in Japan. pic.twitter.com/qQ116nQPp4 — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) April 19, 2024

A 9-minute preview of the movie screened at CinemaCon, and you can check out a breakdown below.

"Wade is captured by the TVA. He wakes up in an office with Matthew MacFadyen's character. He tells Deadpool that he has been chosen for a special mission to save the sacred timeline. Footage of Chris Evans' Captain America is shown and Deadpool salutes him. He sees a clip of Chris Hemsworth as Thor crying over his body. 'That happens in the distant future,' Macfadyen tells him. "'I am Marvel Jesus,'" Deadpool proclaims. He addresses the camera and says, 'Suck it Fox, I’m going to Disneyland. Get f*cked.' The footage ends with Deadpool getting a new super suit."

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Cassandra Nova (not confirmed).

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.