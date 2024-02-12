DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Trailer Features Intriguing SECRET WARS Easter Egg

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Trailer Features Intriguing SECRET WARS Easter Egg DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Trailer Features Intriguing SECRET WARS Easter Egg

The first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine was released last night, and fans have spotted a very interesting Secret Wars Easter Egg right at the end...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 12, 2024 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for Deadpool 3 Deadpool and Wolverine last night during the Super Bowl, and our first look at the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut featured quite a few cameos (some expected, others a complete surprise) and Easter Eggs, including a very interesting nod to Secret Wars.

Right at the end of the trailer as Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is just about to "help" Wade (Ryan Reynolds) up, a Secret Wars comic book can be seen on the ground. Whether this will have anything to do with the plot or is simply something to get fans talking remains to be seen, but the issue in question could be significant.

Issue #5 of Jonathan Hickman's run focuses on The Beyonder and Molecule Man, and their roles in the creation/deletion of The Multiverse. This could back up rumors that Deadpool and Wolverine is going to serve as a reboot of sorts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or, at the very least, make some major course corrections to lay the groundwork for the Avengers: Secret Wars movie.

Have another look at the trailer below, and let us know what you think.

Quite a few cameos have been lined up for Deadpool 3, including several other X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit.

A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed (that appeared to be Tyler Mane in the recent set photos). Variants of the Merc With a Mouth are also rumored to appear, including Dogpool (since confirmed), Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps.

A recent synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Shawn Levy directs DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Green Band Trailer Ditches The Blood, Profanity... And Pegging!
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Green Band Trailer Ditches The Blood, Profanity... And Pegging!
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stills Highlight Key Trailer Moments As Fans Spot Some HUGE Cameos In First Sneak Peek
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stills Highlight Key Trailer Moments As Fans Spot Some HUGE Cameos In First Sneak Peek
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

1 2
FlopWatchers5 - 2/12/2024, 10:08 AM
a completely contrived and forced “Easter egg” lmao 😂
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 10:14 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - You've commented 250 times on this teaser since it dropped. It is quantifiably important to you.
ShellHead - 2/12/2024, 10:25 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - do you not have a job to go to?
FlopWatchers5 - 2/12/2024, 10:28 AM
@ShellHead -

“why work a 9-5?
fuk with ya boi
and get a 9 for 5.”- Shawty LO
FlopWatchers5 - 2/12/2024, 10:33 AM
@ObserverIO - no sir. this site made it clear after the marvels this is a safe place to voice concern and dissatisfaction.

im just doing what y’all do. i think it stings because this a “movie” people are looking forward too.

well, people on this site. the reaction overall seems to be underwhelming on other platforms and based on views.

this site has a history of hyping up movies that turn out to be either bad, a flop, or compete dub.
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 10:54 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - Does it sting? Hold on let me watch that teaser again.

?si=D2Ox2Whe3vzu21ML

Nope. It does not sting at all.
McMurdo - 2/12/2024, 11:50 AM
@ShellHead - he is triggered by people hating the Marvels lol
FlopWatchers5 - 2/12/2024, 10:09 AM
can we get an article with the list of studios with the most billion dollar pictures? that would be fun!
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 10:22 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - That'd be a pretty long list at this point. Did you know there are 53 billion dollar grossing movies now?! 2 billion dollar movies would be quicker.

There's only 6:
Titanic (Paramount)
Force Awakens (Disney)
Avatar 1 & 2 (Disney)
Avengers: Infinity War (Disney)
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

All Disney but one. And number 7 is Spider-Man: NWH with $1.9 billion.
Urubrodi - 2/12/2024, 11:00 AM
@ObserverIO - One correction there Titanic belonged to Fox and now Disney, not Paramount. So it's all Disney.
JonC - 2/12/2024, 11:37 AM
@Urubrodi - 'bout time for a Titanic 2, Revenge of the Iceberg...
Ryguy88 - 2/12/2024, 11:43 AM
@ObserverIO - avatar 1 wasnt Disney
McMurdo - 2/12/2024, 11:52 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - Disney simp 😂
FlopWatchers5 - 2/12/2024, 12:02 PM
@McMurdo - at least you know who on top. we don’t do bunk beds.

#flopwatchers
McMurdo - 2/12/2024, 12:11 PM
@FlopWatchers5 - you also make shallow pop pornography. It's why this film is pushing the "needs a messiah" schtick. Even the suits know it.
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 1:18 PM
@Ryguy88 - Fox is Disney. Okay so it wasn't Disney when it came out in 2009, but it was the last time they released it during Covid. Kinda counts. ish.
lazlodaytona - 2/12/2024, 10:09 AM
Wasn't blown away by the teaser but I did like the way they organized it.
Still have high hopes for this tho....
DocSpock - 2/12/2024, 10:11 AM

When Doom shows up at the end of this seemingly endless trail, he better be EPIC!
TheVandalore - 2/12/2024, 10:14 AM
I liked seeing Pyro back for a sec.
Evansly - 2/12/2024, 10:20 AM
@TheVandalore - I didn't recognize him at first but I am glad too! I remember someone saying he was great in something recently too
Slotherin - 2/12/2024, 11:15 AM
@TheVandalore - I didn't spot him but I recently re-watched X2 and plan to rewatch X3 so I'm happy to see him again
DRDOOM4EVER - 2/12/2024, 10:15 AM
How the hell does he do an entire article on this Easter egg and not mention the most important character of Marvel appearing on the cover? DOOM is coming...and he had an actual Easter egg this time
UniqNo - 2/12/2024, 10:16 AM
The trailer wqs ok, but I'll be honest....I'm not looking forward to the countless articles that's about to be published on here because of it.

Guess I'll be taking a break.
HashTagSwagg - 2/12/2024, 10:20 AM
What no one with eyes seems to have spotted was in this shot here from the trailer, we see 3 claw scratch marks which means we could see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine popping up in the movie.
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 10:39 AM
@HashTagSwagg - If you look at the very last shot the person who moves into frame to pick Deadpool up is wearing yellow and some people are saying that it could be Wolverine because he wears a yellow costume in some of the comics and one of the cartoons.

But it's probably just a cameo of that banana from Ryan Reynolds Imaginary Friend movie, which also had a Superbowl trailer.

There was also a shot of someone playing cards in the casino who looked like he had Wolverine's distinctive hairstyle from the comics.
But he wasn't wearing yellow at all, he was wearing a white suit jacket, so smart money says he's either James Bond or Rick fom Casablanca. Of course it is possible that he's Harrison Ford from the beginning of Temple of Doom, but Harrison Ford no longer has hair.

Also the X-Men movies with High Jackman in them were by FOx, but this is Disney.
So there is no way in hell we will see anyone in this from any of the Fox X-Men movies. Especially not Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman himself said that he had retired from palyong Wolverine and would only ever cpome back if it was for the MCU, which this is not.
Sorry but this is a ridiculous assumption.
Slotherin - 2/12/2024, 11:24 AM
@ObserverIO - seems legit
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 11:34 AM
@Slotherin - Oh come on. Because there are claw marks? Those are obviously made by those red arrows hovering above. Which were obviously sent by the genie from the lamp.
RenatoSilva4 - 2/12/2024, 10:34 AM
According to an american insider, he discovered what the Marvel movie will be like: Avengers: Secret Wars – Doctor Doom arrives at TVA, and in a battle the villain kills all TVA employees, and after that he tells Loki that he intends to create a new universe where there is no poverty and crime and for this he will have to sacrifice most of the creatures of the multiverse, soon after he steals Loki's powers and kills him. Doctor Doom builds Battleworld in the place where the TVA is located, destroying several timelines and joining the remaining ones into just one, and because of this he causes the death of trillions of creatures in the multiverse. Nick Fury, Monica Rambeau and the Fantastic Four are at S.A.B.E.R. and they detect suspicious activity in space, Monica Rambeau and the Fantastic Four go to Battleworld in a ship, they arrive at Battleworld in the ship, and in a battle Doctor Doom kills Monica Rambeau, and sends the Fantastic Four to the Light Dimension with the use of your interdimensional transportation equipment. Sylvie learns of Loki's death and the creation of Battleworld, and uses the tempad to recruit Wolverine (Hugh) and Deadpool (Ryan) to help defeat the villain. Nick Fury is at S.A.B.E.R. and learns of the death of Monica Rambeau, and the disappearance of the Fantastic Four, and decides to use a holographic call to recruit Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Sam, Shang-Chi, Peter (Tom), Banner and Thor to defeat the villain. The Fantastic Four meet the cosmic entity called “One Above All” in the Light Dimension, and he says that he is the creator of the entire multiverse and all the creatures that live in it, but he does not interfere in anything that happens in the multiverse, and that it is to the Light Dimension that the souls of all creatures in the multiverse go when they die. Sylvie, Wolverine (Hugh) and Deadpool (Ryan) use the tempad to recruit Peter (Tobey) and Peter (Andrew) to help defeat the villain.
The heroes recruited by Nick Fury are on a ship in space heading to Battleworld, Sam, Shang-Chi and Peter (Tom) are in the first part of the ship and Sam tells Peter (Tom) that he previously thought that Spider-Man was a 60 year old man, and Peter (Tom) tells Sam that he thought before that Captain America was paler, Shang-Chi smiles, Banner and Thor are in the second part of the ship and Banner tells Thor that he misses Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, Thor says he does too, Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel are in the third part of the ship and Doctor Strange tells Captain Marvel that no matter what happens he loves her and Captain Marvel kisses him. Scarlet Witch (who is being mind controlled by Doctor Doom) arrives on Battleworld in a gigantic ship and with a gigantic army of Robots, she tells Doctor Doom that now they can begin part two of the plan, the sacrifice of most of the remaining creatures of the universe. “One Above All” tells the Fantastic Four that it is not yet time for them to die, and sends them with one of her powers back to Battleworld. Sylvie, Wolverine (Hugh), Deadpool (Ryan), Peter (Tobey) and Peter (Andrew) use the tempad to recruit a variant of Tony Stark (Robert) and a variant of Steve Rogers (Evans) to help defeat the villains. Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Sam, Shang-Chi, Peter (Tom), Banner and Thor, arrive at Battleworld in a ship, Doctor Doom tells Scarlet Witch to let the heroes come to him, and he mocks because Doctor Strange thinks he can defeat him with just that army, Doctor Strange opens several portals and Namor and his army, Black Panther (Shuri) and his army, Wong and his army of Wizards, Peter Quill, White Vision, Valkyrie, Korg, Daredevil, Ironheart, Ant-Man, Wasp, Rhodes, Barton, Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy leave them, shortly after, the Fantastic Four arrive on Battleworld, and Sylvie, Wolverine (Hugh), Deadpool (Ryan), Peter (Tobey), Peter (Andrew ) and the variants of Tony Stark (Robert) and Steve Rogers (Evans), arrive at Battleworld using the tempad, and a great battle between the heroes against the villains and the army of Robots begins. Doctor Strange removes Scarlet Witch's mind control spell, shortly after, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch sacrifice themselves to kill Doctor Doom, and the other heroes kill the entire army of Robots. A major incursion into the universe caused by the creation of Battleworld takes place, and the Fantastic Four use the late Doctor Doom's interdimensional transportation equipment to go to the Light Dimension, they convince "One Above All" to build a new Universe 616, and take the few survivors of the old multiverse go there. (A Marvel soft reboot happens after this, with some characters continuing to be played by the same actors, and with a recast of other Marvel characters).
DarthAlgar - 2/12/2024, 10:42 AM
@RenatoSilva4 - paragraph

noun
par·​a·​graph ˈper-ə-ˌgraf

a subdivision of a written composition that consists of one or more sentences, deals with one point or gives the words of one speaker, and begins on a new usually indented line.




Paragraphs are your friend.👍
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 10:43 AM
@RenatoSilva4 - I can confirm every single thing you just said which I didn't read. God bless American insiders.
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 10:43 AM
@DarthAlgar - * Giraffes are your friend.
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 10:44 AM
@DarthAlgar -
HammerLegFoot - 2/12/2024, 10:47 AM
@RenatoSilva4 - This is your fan fic
DarthAlgar - 2/12/2024, 10:49 AM
@ObserverIO - Actually, my friend is an albino spider monkey who wears a top hat and a bow tie and has a drinking problem.

His name is Jasper.
Fogs - 2/12/2024, 10:55 AM
@RenatoSilva4 - ChatGPT, as any tool, can be used for good or bad.
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 10:58 AM
@DarthAlgar - You gotta look after that little buddy. Don't let him drive drunk. Or angry. (or even passive aggressive, which I imagine Jaspar is when he's drunk)
WhatIfRickJames - 2/12/2024, 11:02 AM
@RenatoSilva4 - this did not happen
Slotherin - 2/12/2024, 11:25 AM
@RenatoSilva4 - you didn't watch The Marvels, huh?
Feralwookiee - 2/12/2024, 12:02 PM
@RenatoSilva4 - "Doctor Doom arrives at TVA, and in a battle the villain kills all TVA employees, and after that he tells Loki that he intends to create a new universe where there is no poverty and crime and for this he will have to sacrifice most of the creatures of the multiverse"

-So, literally exactly the same motivation of MCU Thanos?
I doubt it and strongly hope not.

Do you have a source or link for this rambling fan fiction by any chance? ^
ObserverIO - 2/12/2024, 1:28 PM
@Feralwookiee - source: "An American insider"
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder