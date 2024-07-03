DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot Features More New Footage From Wade Wilson's MCU Debut

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot Features More New Footage From Wade Wilson's MCU Debut

Yet another promo for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has been shared online, and it highlights several new shots from the highly-anticipated threequel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2024 01:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

As we get closer to the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, we're going to start seeing more teasers find their way online. Whether Marvel Studios decides to reveal any more major plot points or cameos remains to be seen, but they have begun to spotlight a bit of new footage.

In this latest TV spot, we get our best look at Alioth - the entity introduced in Disney+'s Loki - circling over Giant-Man's skull (which is believed to Cassandra Nova's base of operations), a new look at the Merc With a Mouth planting a kiss on a slain TV Agent's heard, as well as a few quick glimpses of Logan charging into battle (against Sabretooth, presumably).

Despite a few leaks (most resulting from a screening of the first 40 minutes in China this week), Marvel has reportedly done a pretty good job of keeping the movie's biggest secrets under wraps, and the various trailers/promos are believed to be made up of footage from only about ten minutes overall.

Check out the new TV spot at the link below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stills Confirm Another Multiversal Cameo As Ryan Reynolds Reveals Film's Original Premise
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Stills Confirm Another Multiversal Cameo As Ryan Reynolds Reveals Film's Original Premise
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Teases Taylor Swift Cameo With New Social Media Post
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Teases Taylor Swift Cameo With New Social Media Post
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/3/2024, 1:17 AM
So my theory is that Alioth will be an integral part of Secret Wars. Where every universe will merge into one and Battleworld will essentially be all the Earth's merged into one and Alioth as it's protector with Dr. Doom sitting inside of Alioth monitoring the Battleworld and whichever Kang is left become Beyonders and Doom is keeping them out.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/3/2024, 1:18 AM
@SonOfAGif - solid theory.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/3/2024, 1:45 AM
@McMurdo - And it will be the Doom from the Fantastic 4 reboot universe. I also think that Battleworld becomes the target of Galactus and the heroes who remain will try to help Galactus consume Battleworld to break it apart. The Celestials will also try and repair the Multiverse but Doom sits in complete control with Alioth. But Loki has been helping various heroes and cosmic beings with making Galactus arrive much sooner and uninterrupted.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/3/2024, 2:05 AM
@SonOfAGif - you should write a comic.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/3/2024, 1:17 AM
This is gonna be fun.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/3/2024, 2:15 AM
Is that Jpnathan Majors in his smoje form from the movie Candleshoe ?!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder