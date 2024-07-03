DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE TV Spot Features More New Footage From Wade Wilson's MCU Debut

As we get closer to the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, we're going to start seeing more teasers find their way online. Whether Marvel Studios decides to reveal any more major plot points or cameos remains to be seen, but they have begun to spotlight a bit of new footage.

In this latest TV spot, we get our best look at Alioth - the entity introduced in Disney+'s Loki - circling over Giant-Man's skull (which is believed to Cassandra Nova's base of operations), a new look at the Merc With a Mouth planting a kiss on a slain TV Agent's heard, as well as a few quick glimpses of Logan charging into battle (against Sabretooth, presumably).

Despite a few leaks (most resulting from a screening of the first 40 minutes in China this week), Marvel has reportedly done a pretty good job of keeping the movie's biggest secrets under wraps, and the various trailers/promos are believed to be made up of footage from only about ten minutes overall.

Check out the new TV spot at the link below.

A new TV spot for ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ featuring new footage has been released!



pic.twitter.com/Qpe2hUHHB3 — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 3, 2024

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.