DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Ending Was Changed Thanks To A Suggestion From Blake Lively

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Ending Was Changed Thanks To A Suggestion From Blake Lively

It seems one key moment from the final act of Deadpool and Wolverine was changed after a note from Blade Lively, who provided the voice of Ladypool in the movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 18, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Via Total Film

On the audio commentary for Deadpool and Wolverine, star Ryan Reynolds reveals that the movie only required a day-and-a-half of reshoots - and the additional scene that was filmed was due to a suggestion from Blake Lively.

The It Ends With Us star played Lady Deadpool, aka Ladypool, in Marvel Studios' first R-rated film, but she also contributed in another way by giving some notes on the ending.

Originally, after Wade Wilson (Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) sacrifice themselves to destroy the Time Ripper, we were going to find out that they had survived almost immediately. In the version that was released in theaters, the pair's Goo Goo Dolls-backed entrance is delayed as Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) makes his speech to B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), giving the audience more time to ponder their fate.

"We did just a day-and-a-half of reshoots on the movie, which we're very proud of," Reynolds said. "These kinds of movies typically involve weeks of reshoots. But this speech that Matthew has is one of the pieces that we reshot. And he is miraculous."

Director Shawn Levy added, "And credit where credit is due. It used to be that there was no suspense, that the power room blew up, and our heroes had survived. And it was Blake Lively who said to us, 'You know, I've been with you this whole movie. I want to sit in the fear that they're lost. Let me be in that place of suspense so the triumph of their survival is more emotional and visceral.'"

Levy continued, "That was a Blake note and it really opened up a new way of thinking about this part of the movie and it's why we did this reshoot… and, here, the payoff is so much more satisfying." 

It's highly unlikely that anyone would have thought the title characters were going to stay dead, anyway, but it's always better to give these moments a bit more time to make an impact.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.

RUMOR: Wesley Snipes Set To Make His MCU Return As BLADE Sooner Than You Think
Related:

RUMOR: Wesley Snipes Set To Make His MCU Return As BLADE "Sooner Than You Think"
Ryan Reynolds Plays Down DEADPOOL 4 Chances But Confirms We WILL Find Out Why Thor Was Crying
Recommended For You:

Ryan Reynolds Plays Down DEADPOOL 4 Chances But Confirms We WILL Find Out Why Thor Was Crying

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 11/18/2024, 11:27 AM
Jesus - how bad of a director do you need to be to be TOLD that you should add a bit of suspense before revealing what happens to your main characters?? I don't buy this one bit.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 11:31 AM
While none of us would have thought both Logan & Wade were dead , it was still nice to give that moment a bit of breathing room instead of revealing they had survived immediately.

Plus that speech leads to one of the funniest moments in the film afterwards imo , Matthew McFadyen’s reaction as Paradox sells it

User Comment Image
Baf
Baf - 11/18/2024, 11:32 AM
I watched this movie last week and don't even remember the ending.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/18/2024, 11:43 AM
@Baf - More than any other CBM, the story is completely beside the point.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 11/18/2024, 11:44 AM
She wanted to feel the loss of 2 guys that can't die?

I think she needs to work on her acting skills before giving advice about making movies.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/18/2024, 11:45 AM
I only watched the movie after it came to D+. I have just been extremely busy lately. Is it me or was Deadpool more of a d1(k than usual this time? I know that it was supposedly done somewhat for laughs, but his getting Johnny and Nicepool killed was inexcusable.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 11:49 AM
@RolandD - I mean , he’s not exactly known for his moral center lol

Didn’t seem off to me but could be wrong
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/18/2024, 11:57 AM
This movie is so cringe im never watching it again.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder