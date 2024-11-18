DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Ending Was Changed Thanks To A Suggestion From Blake Lively

On the audio commentary for Deadpool and Wolverine, star Ryan Reynolds reveals that the movie only required a day-and-a-half of reshoots - and the additional scene that was filmed was due to a suggestion from Blake Lively.

The It Ends With Us star played Lady Deadpool, aka Ladypool, in Marvel Studios' first R-rated film, but she also contributed in another way by giving some notes on the ending.

Originally, after Wade Wilson (Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) sacrifice themselves to destroy the Time Ripper, we were going to find out that they had survived almost immediately. In the version that was released in theaters, the pair's Goo Goo Dolls-backed entrance is delayed as Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) makes his speech to B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), giving the audience more time to ponder their fate.

"We did just a day-and-a-half of reshoots on the movie, which we're very proud of," Reynolds said. "These kinds of movies typically involve weeks of reshoots. But this speech that Matthew has is one of the pieces that we reshot. And he is miraculous."

Director Shawn Levy added, "And credit where credit is due. It used to be that there was no suspense, that the power room blew up, and our heroes had survived. And it was Blake Lively who said to us, 'You know, I've been with you this whole movie. I want to sit in the fear that they're lost. Let me be in that place of suspense so the triumph of their survival is more emotional and visceral.'"

Levy continued, "That was a Blake note and it really opened up a new way of thinking about this part of the movie and it's why we did this reshoot… and, here, the payoff is so much more satisfying."

It's highly unlikely that anyone would have thought the title characters were going to stay dead, anyway, but it's always better to give these moments a bit more time to make an impact.

