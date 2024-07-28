DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claws Its Way To Huge $205 Million Opening And Breaks Several Box Office Records

There was no stopping Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend as the Marvel Studios movie opened to a massive $205 million.

This is the biggest opening weekend for an MCU movie since 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, meaning the Merc with the Mouth has well and truly earned his "Marvel Jesus" title.

This domestic debut is the biggest R-Rated opening ever, the eighth biggest opening in history, and the fifth biggest opening for a superhero movie. Deadpool & Wolverine also serves as a high point in the careers of filmmaker Shawn Levy and actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman because this is by far the biggest opening weekend of their respective careers as well.

While we'll get final figures tomorrow, we know that Deadpool & Wolverine's weekend currently looks like this:

Thursday previews: $38.5 million

$38.5 million Friday: 57.5 million ($96 million including previews)

57.5 million ($96 million including previews) Saturday: $61.5 million

$61.5 million Sunday: $47.5 million

The movie has also topped Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for the twelfth biggest global bow as it's earned $233.3 million over five days. As a result, the threequel sits at a jaw-dropping $438.3 million worldwide.

The Marvel Studios movie is only the fourth movie since COVID to debut with over $400 million and the thirteenth in history to do so. $1 billion is surely guaranteed in the coming weeks.

"This isn’t just Deadpool saying ‘Oh, Hello’ to the MCU," Reynolds recently said on X. "It’s Deadpool – and Hugh, Shawn and me – saying farewell to a place and an era that literally made us. We are forever grateful to the fun, weird, uneven and risky world of 20th Century Fox."

"It was our origin story and we wouldn’t trade it for anything. And thank you to Kevin Feige and Disney for allowing us to share it."

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.