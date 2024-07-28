DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claws Its Way To Huge $205 Million Opening And Breaks Several Box Office Records

Updated box office numbers are in for Deadpool & Wolverine and, after earning a massive $205 million in North America, the first R-Rated Marvel Studios movie has sailed past $400 million worldwide...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

There was no stopping Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend as the Marvel Studios movie opened to a massive $205 million.

This is the biggest opening weekend for an MCU movie since 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, meaning the Merc with the Mouth has well and truly earned his "Marvel Jesus" title. 

This domestic debut is the biggest R-Rated opening ever, the eighth biggest opening in history, and the fifth biggest opening for a superhero movie. Deadpool & Wolverine also serves as a high point in the careers of filmmaker Shawn Levy and actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman because this is by far the biggest opening weekend of their respective careers as well. 

While we'll get final figures tomorrow, we know that Deadpool & Wolverine's weekend currently looks like this:

  • Thursday previews: $38.5 million
  • Friday: 57.5 million ($96 million including previews)
  • Saturday: $61.5 million
  • Sunday: $47.5 million 

The movie has also topped Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for the twelfth biggest global bow as it's earned $233.3 million over five days. As a result, the threequel sits at a jaw-dropping $438.3 million worldwide. 

The Marvel Studios movie is only the fourth movie since COVID to debut with over $400 million and the thirteenth in history to do so. $1 billion is surely guaranteed in the coming weeks. 

"This isn’t just Deadpool saying ‘Oh, Hello’ to the MCU," Reynolds recently said on X"It’s Deadpool – and Hugh, Shawn and me – saying farewell to a place and an era that literally made us. We are forever grateful to the fun, weird, uneven and risky world of 20th Century Fox."

"It was our origin story and we wouldn’t trade it for anything. And thank you to Kevin Feige and Disney for allowing us to share it."

How many times did you watch Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend?

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

Spoken
Spoken - 7/28/2024, 12:07 PM
Deserved
PantherKing
PantherKing - 7/28/2024, 12:09 PM
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/28/2024, 12:11 PM
Audience love it. Genuinely a great time in the theaters. Congrats to all parties involved. Chris Evans can’t keep carrying the MCU though
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/28/2024, 12:11 PM
Deadpool and Wolverine going down as an iconic duo after this one.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/28/2024, 12:12 PM
Just as I predicted. Haters gonna hate.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/28/2024, 12:14 PM
@YouFlopped - LMFAO! What a joke
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/28/2024, 12:16 PM
@Moriakum
Hahahaha, i had that mf blocked, so thanks for this! XD
Spoken
Spoken - 7/28/2024, 12:20 PM
@Doomsday8888 - LOL YouFlopped right now
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/28/2024, 12:22 PM
@Spoken
Time to tell him Bye Bye Bye! :P
Spoken
Spoken - 7/28/2024, 12:35 PM
@YouFlopped - From Doomsday8888
?si=aQxtYxMeXLbYn4Wa
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 7/28/2024, 12:16 PM
Absolutely stunning

Marvel's had some rough spots as they worked through the pandemic and dealt with some really bad breaks beyond their control, but they're actually in a really great spot to get back into a groove over the next few years, and this is a heck of a launch point.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/28/2024, 12:18 PM
What a Marvel.

Marvel's Messiah, should i say. :)
MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/28/2024, 12:18 PM
The CinemaScore is so high that will give this movie some big legs.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/28/2024, 12:30 PM
@Moriakum - I [frick]ing love how you printed all these haters and have proof now even if they delete their comments
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/28/2024, 12:31 PM
@Moriakum - LMAO the one I knew I’d see!
theprophet
theprophet - 7/28/2024, 12:22 PM
Looks like the MCU is back, let's hope Cap 4 keeps the hype going
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/28/2024, 12:29 PM
@Moriakum - Keep these comments coming. 😂
Spoken
Spoken - 7/28/2024, 12:30 PM
@Moriakum - Some of these mfers I swear use their negative feelings towards a movie and try to use baseless controversy from other sites to assert their argument as factual.

Some of them gotta stop openly predicting this shit lol. Especially when try to act like their some BO/social analyst for movies.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/28/2024, 12:25 PM
I honestly expected ballpark to be around $170-$180 million domestically. Lucky for $190 million was my thoughts a week before release. Like the movie, way above my expectations!
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 7/28/2024, 12:25 PM
Daumn. Bet this gets to $1.15B or so. Crazy good.

Also, damn am I the only person pumped for Doomsday??
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 12:28 PM
@WakandanQueen - Nope, me also 🙋‍♂️
Spoken
Spoken - 7/28/2024, 12:31 PM
@WakandanQueen - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2024, 12:27 PM

Well deserved box office, reviews, and audience reception for this excellent insane movie.

The next milestone will be Falcap next year. If it shines, the MCU will rule again.

Excelsior!!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/28/2024, 12:28 PM
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claws Its Way To $205 Million Opening and Breaks Several Box Office Records. Great News Blew Away all my Predictions. Great Being Wrong :)

Marvel Studios Bigger and Stronger.

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/28/2024, 12:28 PM
User Comment Image
DenimChicken
DenimChicken - 7/28/2024, 12:30 PM
Just saw it last night. Managed to avoid almost all spoilers. It was the most fun I have had at the movies in a long time. I had no idea about some of the characters that were gonna show up. “Who was your dialect coach, the minions?!”
Order66
Order66 - 7/28/2024, 12:30 PM
Well deserved. A top 10 MCU film for sure.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/28/2024, 12:31 PM
Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine 1 Billion Plus :)

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/28/2024, 12:32 PM
"Give the people what they want ..."

User Comment Image
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/28/2024, 12:35 PM
Imagine doing your first R rated movie that's also the third entry in a franchise that hasn't had a new movie in 6 years while also bringing back an actor that was, in theory, done with the role after a satisfying closure...and it becomes the highest R rated movie of all time in a weekend.

