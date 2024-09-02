DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art And BTS Photo Reveal Detailed Look At The Threequel's Callisto Variant

New Deadpool & Wolverine concept art puts the spotlight on Callisto, one of the mutants who served Cassandra Nova in The Void. We also have a behind-the-scenes shot from the stunt performer who played her!

By JoshWilding - Sep 02, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine's scenes in The Void featured many familiar characters...they just weren't necessarily played by the actors you'd expect. 

Azazel, Lady Deathstrike, Juggernaut, Toad, and more were all portrayed by stunt performers or lesser-known actors, though that's somewhat understandable given their minor roles in the movie (even so, it's hard to escape the feeling it would have been far more enjoyable seeing the Resistance battle the likes of Kelly Hu and Vinnie Jones). 

Marvel Studios has established that not all Variants look alike, though, and in the case of Callisto - played by Dania Ramirez in X-Men: The Last Stand - it was stunt performer Chloe Kibble who suited up as the mutant. 

She was a stunt performer on Deadpool & Wolverine and previously doubled for Zawe Ashton in The Marvels.

Artist Jonay Bacallado has just shared his final costume design for the MCU's Callisto and says, "Callisto is a mutant character we got to see on screen on X-Men: The Last Stand, from the early stages of the MCU with 20th Century Fox. For Deadpool & Wolverine, we got the chance to revisit some of the mutants from the early Marvel days, as part of Cassandra’s henchmen in the Void."

"Mayes C. Rubeo wanted to give nods to the original character in the comics, so we added the punk rock flavour to it, we incorporated the colour palette as well," he explains. "And also, the tattoos [on] her arms represent one of her powers, the ability to transform her arms into multiple and fierce tentacles."

Take a closer look at Deadpool & Wolverine's take on Callisto in the Instagram gallery below. 

Kibble has also shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of herself and The Russian actor Billy Clements on the threequel's set.

Back in July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2024, 12:40 PM
Cool!!.

It would have been nice if we got the actors back for these minor characters but given that they had little to no role (with the exception of Juggernaut) , it makes sense not to go through the time or money to get them back…

Plus the “variant” concept gave them the opportunity to recast aswell.
mountainman
mountainman - 9/2/2024, 12:41 PM
Cassandra Nova got the D-list variants of all those mutants. They brought back the Pyro actor and it sounds like they approached Vinny Jones to return. They might have tried getting more recasts but it wasn’t worth the money and effort for those small roles.

