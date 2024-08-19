DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Confirms Badass "Wolverinepool" Variant Was Cut From The Movie!

Newly revealed Deadpool & Wolverine concept art features a first look at a "Wolverinepool" Variant who didn't make it into the movie. Take a closer look at this clawed take on the Merc with the Mouth here!

By JoshWilding - Aug 19, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine featured many Variants and, inevitably, some had to be left on the cutting room floor. Logan's doppelgangers were featured in a memorable montage which culminated with the introduction of the Cavillrine. 

As for the Merc with the Mouth, he came face-to-face with his own deranged doubles when the Deadpool Corps assembled on the command of The Void's Cassandra Nova. 

Today, concept artist David Masson has shared a first look at Wolverinepool! 

In the months leading to Deadpool & Wolverine's release, we heard there might be plans for a Variant who goes by this name to appear. He must have been scrapped early on, though, and there are likely good reasons for that. 

For starters, this may be a concept Marvel Studios wants to save for down the line (rather than wasting him as just another member of the Deadpool Corps). Alternatively, a Variant who was part-Deadpool and part-Wolverine may have undermined other ideas and moments we saw in theaters last month. 

Still, in terms of merchandise, Disney and Marvel Studios might have missed a trick here!

In a video shared by Masson, we also see a Spider-Punk-style Deadpool Variant alongside what looks to be a different take on Kidpool, a Mexican wrestler-inspired Merc with the Mouth, and even an old lady perhaps best described as "Grandmapool."

It sounds like the artist intends to showcase those and the Variants he designed who did make it into Deadpool & Wolverine over the coming days and weeks, so stay tuned to Masson's Instagram page and ComicBookMovie.com to see them as they're unveiled. 

While we wait for those additional reveals, Masson has shared his take on Nicepool and Dogpool. The latter ended up becoming Wade Wilson's pet in the movie, but only after her former master had died a horrible death courtesy of the Deadpool Corps and his nonexistent healing factor.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

Spidey91
Spidey91 - 8/19/2024, 1:39 PM
So they basically fusion-dance'd their asses 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 1:46 PM
@Spidey91 - User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 8/19/2024, 1:39 PM
Um that might be the coolest thing I've ever seen

Call him "Badger" and make him a recurring character Marvel. Now
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 1:51 PM
@Vigor - technically , I think there is already a Badger in the comics with Gabrielle who is X23’s clone.

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/19/2024, 1:40 PM
Regenerate???
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/19/2024, 1:41 PM
Kinda tight. They should do a edit to make it look like a stealth wolverine variant.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/19/2024, 1:41 PM
I keep seeing articles about things being "cut" from a movie, but then it's just concept art or an early draft of the screenplay. "Cut" typically refers to the edit of the film, so things can't be cut from a film prior to filming.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/19/2024, 1:48 PM
Lol , that’s Logan nightmare and Wade’s dream wrapped up in one variant…

Them encountering him could have been a funny moment but oh well.

Also I wonder if that’s Wade with Wolverine claws or Logan that is deformed & scarred?.

Anyway , looks cool!!.

