DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Confirms Badass "Wolverinepool" Variant Was Cut From The Movie!

Deadpool & Wolverine featured many Variants and, inevitably, some had to be left on the cutting room floor. Logan's doppelgangers were featured in a memorable montage which culminated with the introduction of the Cavillrine.

As for the Merc with the Mouth, he came face-to-face with his own deranged doubles when the Deadpool Corps assembled on the command of The Void's Cassandra Nova.

Today, concept artist David Masson has shared a first look at Wolverinepool!

In the months leading to Deadpool & Wolverine's release, we heard there might be plans for a Variant who goes by this name to appear. He must have been scrapped early on, though, and there are likely good reasons for that.

For starters, this may be a concept Marvel Studios wants to save for down the line (rather than wasting him as just another member of the Deadpool Corps). Alternatively, a Variant who was part-Deadpool and part-Wolverine may have undermined other ideas and moments we saw in theaters last month.

Still, in terms of merchandise, Disney and Marvel Studios might have missed a trick here!

In a video shared by Masson, we also see a Spider-Punk-style Deadpool Variant alongside what looks to be a different take on Kidpool, a Mexican wrestler-inspired Merc with the Mouth, and even an old lady perhaps best described as "Grandmapool."

It sounds like the artist intends to showcase those and the Variants he designed who did make it into Deadpool & Wolverine over the coming days and weeks, so stay tuned to Masson's Instagram page and ComicBookMovie.com to see them as they're unveiled.

While we wait for those additional reveals, Masson has shared his take on Nicepool and Dogpool. The latter ended up becoming Wade Wilson's pet in the movie, but only after her former master had died a horrible death courtesy of the Deadpool Corps and his nonexistent healing factor.

