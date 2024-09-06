DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Features Lady Deathstrike Costume Design And The TVA's Mr. Paradox

When we got a first blurry look at Deadpool & Wolverine's Variants, the hope was that Marvel Studios had tapped the original actors to reprise their roles.

That wasn't the case, unfortunately, but with Cassandra Nova's army used largely as cannon fodder, it was probably for the best because fans would have hated seeing X2: X-Men United star Kelly Hu, for example, wasted as Lady Deathstrike.

Stunt performer Jade Lye plays the villain in her place and concept artist Jonay Bacallado has now shared a closer look at his design for Deathstrike's new MCU costume.

"Lady Deathstrike being one of Cassandra’s henchmen made totally sense when we learnt she was coming back to the MCU," he explains. "She has Adamantium nails and often fought Wolverine in the past, as in X2 from the X-Men movies. Pruned by the TVA, now she’s part of Cassandra’s team in the Void."

Take a closer look at the fan-favourite villain in the Instagram post below.

Bacallado also took to social media to share his final costume design for the twisted TVA agent Mr. Paradox. We last saw him being hauled off by Hunter B-15's men and, while he was likely a one-and-done baddie, Matthew Macfadyen definitely made a lasting impact.

"We get to know new areas of the TVA in this film, unseen [in the] Loki series," the artist says. "Mr Paradox is a key central character for the story. [Costume Designer Mayes C. Rubeo] wanted to explore a bit further the TVA style, not only on hunters but on bureaucrats and higher ranks as well."

He adds, "For this design, we created a unique pattern for the suit inspired by the RGB colours and the cathode ray tube TV systems of the past. The suit has threads in red, green and blue, just like TVs used to function to create the images on the screens. A very subtle detail when you look at it up close. The tie represented the sacred timeline."

As Bacallado himself puts it, this is "a perfect example that everything we see on screen is thought out and designed."

Back in July, we concluded our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.