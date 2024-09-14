DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Detailed Look At Final Costume Designs For Toad And The Blob

Newly revealed Deadpool & Wolverine concept art showcases the final costume and character designs for two iconic members of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants: Toad and The Blob. Take a closer look here...

By JoshWilding - Sep 14, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine celebrated 20th Century Fox's hit-or-miss Marvel Universe and did so without many of the franchise's original actors. While the Void was packed full of familiar characters, they were largely played by stunt performers.

That saved the threequel's budget from spiralling out of control and gave those actors the chance to shine as members of Cassandra Nova's mutant army.

Today, we have a closer look at Toad and The Blob courtesy of concept artist Jonay Bacallado. 

"Toad is a character we have seen in various X-Men movies, including the first ever X-Men movie back in 2000," he explains. "For this version, costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo wanted to introduce a color palette inspired by the Asian giant toad colours. We suggested also ideas for the skin texture mimicking a real toad skin."

Talking about Blob, Bacallado adds, "Blob is one of the mutants who lived in the Void under the command of Cassandra Nova. In the comics, Blob is a member of the Brotherhood of Mutants who possessed elastic, blubbery skin that granted him increased durability."

"For this design, we wanted to add an element of cuteness into his design, that would contrast his brute force and strength. For that matter, we created the motif in his t-shirt in the style of Kawaii cute animals."

For those of you wondering, Toad was played by Dany Ramos, while Blob was portrayed by Mike Waters. Neither character had a particularly noteworthy role in the movie, though Toad was shown alongside Pyro when he battled Chris Evans' Human Torch.

Take a closer look at Bacallado's Deadpool & Wolverine character designs below.

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

View Recorder