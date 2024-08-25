DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Reveals Alternate Ending/Deleted Scene With The Deadpool Corps

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has taken to Instagram to share what appears to be a deleted scene or alternate ending for the recently released threequel.

During the movie's final act, the Merc with the Mouth and Logan battled the Deadpool Corps and were saved from a rematch when "Peterpool" showed up and earned the approval of Ladypool and company. Later, we'd learn that the Corps were sent back to The Void.

However, in this sequence, we see that Kidpool and Headpool have returned home with Rob Delaney's Peter. The mild-mannered car salesman is shown feeding the latter some popcorn before the foul-mouthed Kidpool appears to unleash another torrent of abuse!

We'd imagine this will end up on the Blu-ray and it could explain recent photos of Peter visiting the TVA; perhaps the original idea was that he'd "adopt" some of Wade Wilson's Variants?

You can take a closer look at some images from the scene below.

This may also explain why a recently released Kidpool figure from Hot Toys has a couch bundled with it. We'd wondered where Hot Toys plucked that idea from, and it's likely inspired by this scrapped sequence.

"Rob Delaney brought PeterPool (née Sugarbear) into our hearts and effortlessly redefined the modern moose-knuckle — showing it can be chic AND practical. And if theories are correct, he may be the new Anchor Being," Ryan Reynolds recently said of his co-star.

"There’s more to [Rob Delaney] than some realize. He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, “For Henry Delaney”. Henry was Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2."

"I’ve always kicked my own ass because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of [Deadpool 2]," the actor added. "If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.