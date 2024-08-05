DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Reveals The Resistance In Officially Released, Cameo-Filled Photos

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Reveals The Resistance In Officially Released, Cameo-Filled Photos

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has shared some official behind-the-scenes and production photos from the threequel which put the spotlight on the Resistance: Elektra, X-23, Gambit, and Blade...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The "official" spoiler embargo for Deadpool & Wolverine appears to have lifted as director Shawn Levy has just taken to Instagram to share a photo of The Void's Resistance. 

The filmmaker is pictured alongside Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Dafne Keen (X-23), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Wesley Snipes (Blade). As you can see, they're all in costume and we'd bet none of you ever imagined seeing these versions of the characters share the screen. 

Over on X, Levy dropped a still of these characters as they stand ready to do battle with Cassandra Nova's army of villainous Variants. As amazing as that behind-the-scenes snap is, it's even more incredible seeing this team-up as it was presented in the movie itself. 

Now would also be a good time for Marvel Studios to start sharing its own spoilery content from Deadpool & Wolverine because social media has been flooded with 4K footage. That's seemingly been captured in theaters with devices far more advanced than a regular old smartphone. 

It's a shame in some ways that X-23 didn't get to "suit up" but given her presence during the threequel's closing moments (which Levy has also shared a new photo from), we'd bet this isn't the last time Laura unsheathes her claws in the MCU.

As for Blade and Elektra, chances are that's it for them; Gambit, however, is a character we can easily imagine showing up again before the Multiverse Saga comes to a close, particularly if Tatum is game. 

Check out Levy's photos below and stay tuned because we're sure more content like this from Deadpool & Wolverine will find its way online in the coming days. 

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At [SPOILER]; Asks For LOGAN-Like Send-Off
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At [SPOILER]; Asks For "LOGAN-Like Send-Off"
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Emma Corrin On Cassandra Nova's Fate And Possibly Being The MCU's Next Big Bad
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Emma Corrin On Cassandra Nova's Fate And Possibly Being The MCU's Next Big Bad
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/5/2024, 10:43 AM
"Resistance is Fertile."
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/5/2024, 10:44 AM
Omg, is that them there in person. What will the doubters do!?!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2024, 10:56 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - lolz, i am a doubter and watch the scenes in the film again.

Whatever they shot when these pictures were taken were never used. The ones we got were reshot not having the actors all together
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/5/2024, 10:58 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/5/2024, 11:05 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - what are they going to show next, a picture with Hemsworth? Lolz
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/5/2024, 11:27 AM
@vectorsigma - User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/5/2024, 10:46 AM
Loved Channing Tatum as Gambit. Gambit is my favorite X-Man and after seeing an interview with him years ago talking about how he was really working to get the accent right I really wanted to hear his voice and he did not disappoint. Blade was a big surprise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 10:55 AM
@Steel86 - yep

Been a hell of a year to be a Gambit fan man!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/5/2024, 11:02 AM
@TheVisionary25 - OMG, I've rewatched that episode of X-Men so many times. Legit tears in eyes the first time.
dracula
dracula - 8/5/2024, 11:05 AM
@Steel86 - eh, would have made more sense to bring back tyler kitsch
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/5/2024, 11:07 AM
@Steel86 - Tatum was hilarious with the accent/diction for Gambit. Is that they way Gambit is supposed to talk in the comics?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 11:08 AM
@GeneralZod - Basically yeah lol. Maybe a little exagereted for comic effect
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 11:19 AM
@Steel86 - same

I felt real down after man
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/5/2024, 11:20 AM
@TheRogue - I thought Gambit was one of the best parts of the movie. I stopped reading X-Men comics in '86 (yes, old AF), so Gambit (introduced in '89) was totally fresh to me. Tatum hit it out of the park. I really hope Tatum/Gambit becomes an MCU regular.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 11:27 AM
@GeneralZod - Thank you. SOme people didin't like him. I liked Gambit. I liked how he was funny by himself aswell.
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/5/2024, 11:34 AM
@GeneralZod - Basically, he's cajun. Think Brad Pitt in SNATCH but with a French accent.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2024, 10:47 AM
"It's a shame in some ways that X-23 didn't get to 'suit up'"


It really is a shame. I feel like everyone thought we were getting 23 in costume before release as I believe it was hinted at in an interview. Secret Wars we will get her suited up.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/5/2024, 10:48 AM
Gambit looks better without the jacket TBH.

Where's the headline photo? not seen that officially released. @JoshWilding. They really got Blade looking like shortstuff! haha
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2024, 10:50 AM
@Conquistador - He is like 97 so for that age he looked pretty solid
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/5/2024, 10:51 AM
@Conquistador - Just added it!
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/5/2024, 10:55 AM
@JoshWilding - Nice!

Ok i get that he's standing behind them, but he still looks short next to them all.

[frick] though!, Garner is still going to be hot when she's hit her 70's....

On another note, That photo of them all looks really colourful! haha looks like a XXX parody scene is about to go down!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/5/2024, 10:57 AM
@Conquistador - Yeah I agree. Gambit looks good without the coat as well.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/5/2024, 11:01 AM
@Conquistador - Yeah, Gambit looks good. I wish he had the black and red eyes though.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/5/2024, 11:04 AM
@Fogs - The black would have been to much i think, and them girls (and boys) like them some Tatum eyes. It was cool how they lit up though.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 10:52 AM
That’s a surreal ass image but I love it lol..

I wouldn’t be surprised if we see them all in Secret Wars again but if this is it then it was a good showing.

It would have been cool if X23 had a costume aswell but not a big deal she didn’t though I did like her still wearing the sunglasses her Logan got her…

It created a nice little tie between the last film and this.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2024, 10:59 AM
Garu!
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/5/2024, 11:31 AM
@dracula - More sense, Yes, but Tyler's Gambit isn't beloved and I haven't read or saw anything saying he is aching to play Gambit again. Channing literally loves the character and spent waay more time and effort trying to make a Gambit movie. Channing was helping with writing multiple scripts, helped searched for directors and endless studio meetings. So imo Channing having this moment was more deserved than Tyler getting to play the character again.
dracula
dracula - 8/5/2024, 11:02 AM
Wonder if they tried getting any of the old costumes back like they did with Tobey and Andrew

could have at least let blade have that awesome sword he used in his trilogy

Human Torch for sure has a new costume

Something about Elektra's costume feels very familiar but its for sure neither of her old costumes
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 11:05 AM
This is probably closest we have to the exiles right? Does mcu not like the exiles, they seem to avoid calling any group their name.

I can only hope this means they are making an exiles movie.
dracula
dracula - 8/5/2024, 11:09 AM
@TheRogue - If they had the x men during development of this saga, maybe they would have.

Could have done a team of non mcu marvel movies

Michael Chiklis
Nicholas Cage
Ben Affleck
Thomas Jane
Eric Bana
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/5/2024, 11:12 AM
Movie needed 30 more minutes. Felt rushed just like MoM and NEH. Im a millenial though so i’m use to slower paced character driven movied
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/5/2024, 11:12 AM
Wish they gave Gumbo his black eyes with purple pupils, he was kinda perfect.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/5/2024, 11:13 AM
It looks like they had a great time making the film. BTW, Jennifer Garner looks spectacular in the film.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 8/5/2024, 11:18 AM
Love that image of the Resistance Squad all together.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2024, 11:21 AM
Beetlejuice 2 tickets on sale
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2024, 11:26 AM
@bobevanz - it actually looks really good!
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 8/5/2024, 11:28 AM
My youngest son has a new found crush on Dafne Keen, and Jennifer Garner looks wonderful. I may be developing a crush on her again!
Unites
Unites - 8/5/2024, 11:37 AM
Elektra's outfit was purple?
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 8/5/2024, 11:44 AM
Look wise Jennifer Garner Elektra>>>> netflix skinny Elektra
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 8/5/2024, 11:48 AM
I see there's no more meat to scrap off the bone. Just into spoilers without warning now.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder