DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Reveals The Resistance In Officially Released, Cameo-Filled Photos

The "official" spoiler embargo for Deadpool & Wolverine appears to have lifted as director Shawn Levy has just taken to Instagram to share a photo of The Void's Resistance.

The filmmaker is pictured alongside Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Dafne Keen (X-23), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Wesley Snipes (Blade). As you can see, they're all in costume and we'd bet none of you ever imagined seeing these versions of the characters share the screen.

Over on X, Levy dropped a still of these characters as they stand ready to do battle with Cassandra Nova's army of villainous Variants. As amazing as that behind-the-scenes snap is, it's even more incredible seeing this team-up as it was presented in the movie itself.

Now would also be a good time for Marvel Studios to start sharing its own spoilery content from Deadpool & Wolverine because social media has been flooded with 4K footage. That's seemingly been captured in theaters with devices far more advanced than a regular old smartphone.

It's a shame in some ways that X-23 didn't get to "suit up" but given her presence during the threequel's closing moments (which Levy has also shared a new photo from), we'd bet this isn't the last time Laura unsheathes her claws in the MCU.

As for Blade and Elektra, chances are that's it for them; Gambit, however, is a character we can easily imagine showing up again before the Multiverse Saga comes to a close, particularly if Tatum is game.

Check out Levy's photos below and stay tuned because we're sure more content like this from Deadpool & Wolverine will find its way online in the coming days.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.