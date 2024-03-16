DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Early Rumored Details About The Movie's Runtime Has Been Revealed

As you'll no doubt already know, Deadpool & Wolverine is now the only MCU movie being released in 2024. However, even if the likes of Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts were still set to hit theaters as planned this year, something tells us the threequel would remain the most anticipated.

Fans remain eager for any and every update, and we now have early word on the movie's current runtime.

"I'm hearing that some things have been put aside and aren't in the current cut of [Deadpool & Wovlerine]," reliable runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual reveals. "So far, they are very pleased with what they currently have and will be adding on in time."

"Currently, [Deadpool & Wovlerine] sits just a bit over 2 hours. Other runtimes floating around atm are false."

As the scooper later adds, it's still very early days for the movie and this is subject to change (remember, reshoots are set to take place soon). However, even with all those rumoured cameos, we're not expecting this one to be an Avengers: Endgame-sized event picture.

You can check out both his X posts below along with a new BTS photo from Deadpool & Wolverine recently shared by Ryan Reynolds.

The film is obviously not even locked yet💀💀. I should be giving another runtime update in the next month and a half or 2. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) March 16, 2024 Ryan Reynolds shares a new BTS photo from the set of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ with the writers of the #Deadpool trilogy 📸 pic.twitter.com/PMxlbNDQDx — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) March 15, 2024

"This new MCU version is ultra-secretive," Dopinder actor Karan Soni recently teased. "There are a lot of surprises. Let’s just say a lot of people traveled to London."

"When we were making the second one, Ryan was plotting back then," the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star continued. "I remember him spilling that at lunch one day that he had started a conversation with Hugh. I remember saying, 'People are going to flip out!' Then the studio got sold to Disney and a lot of other stuff happened. But, of course, Ryan followed through because it was dream casting."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26. Keep checking back here for the latest updates!