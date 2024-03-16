DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Early Rumored Details About The Movie's Runtime Has Been Revealed

Deadpool & Wolverine is still a good few months away from arriving in theaters, but we now have early rumoured details about where things stand with the threequel's runtime. Find more details here...

By JoshWilding - Mar 16, 2024 11:03 AM EST
As you'll no doubt already know, Deadpool & Wolverine is now the only MCU movie being released in 2024. However, even if the likes of Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts were still set to hit theaters as planned this year, something tells us the threequel would remain the most anticipated. 

Fans remain eager for any and every update, and we now have early word on the movie's current runtime. 

"I'm hearing that some things have been put aside and aren't in the current cut of [Deadpool & Wovlerine]," reliable runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual reveals. "So far, they are very pleased with what they currently have and will be adding on in time."

"Currently, [Deadpool & Wovlerine] sits just a bit over 2 hours. Other runtimes floating around atm are false."

As the scooper later adds, it's still very early days for the movie and this is subject to change (remember, reshoots are set to take place soon). However, even with all those rumoured cameos, we're not expecting this one to be an Avengers: Endgame-sized event picture. 

You can check out both his X posts below along with a new BTS photo from Deadpool & Wolverine recently shared by Ryan Reynolds.

"This new MCU version is ultra-secretive," Dopinder actor Karan Soni recently teased. "There are a lot of surprises. Let’s just say a lot of people traveled to London."

"When we were making the second one, Ryan was plotting back then," the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star continued. "I remember him spilling that at lunch one day that he had started a conversation with Hugh. I remember saying, 'People are going to flip out!' Then the studio got sold to Disney and a lot of other stuff happened. But, of course, Ryan followed through because it was dream casting."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26. Keep checking back here for the latest updates!

Cyclops Actor James Marsden Gives Telling Response When Asked About Potential DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/16/2024, 11:38 AM
Anyone could have rumored that, and they'd likely be in the ballbark.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/16/2024, 11:40 AM

It is rumored that the Moon will continue to orbit the Earth in this movie.

You heard it here first!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/16/2024, 12:28 PM
@DocSpock - that’s kinda big if true.

Ps:

Our last interaction I didn’t even read your response because I didn’t like my tone in the initial reply. I wasn’t trying to be rude nor confrontational and using asinine probably wasn’t the best word. You probably don’t even remember but my bad fam
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/16/2024, 11:42 AM
These updates are what I long for.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/16/2024, 12:05 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

My wife always tells me that when she rolls her eyes.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/16/2024, 11:45 AM
I have a feeling this is gonna be great. I just believe in Reynolds.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/16/2024, 12:30 PM
@McMurdo - it’s weird reading that but I agree. I see a lot of people dissing Ryan but I find him hilarious. I rewatched Deadpool 1 recently and he did great.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 3/16/2024, 11:54 AM
Just over 2 hours? Anyone could report that and probably be right...seriously the number of rumours and 'scoops' on this one are going to the ridiculous amounts....reminds me of all the stuff around Wanda Vision before that was finished.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/16/2024, 12:04 PM
@UniqNo -

Your rumor pains feed Disney's evil soul.
JakeDaSnakkke
JakeDaSnakkke - 3/16/2024, 12:01 PM

I haven't seen either of the two previous Deadpool movies, but I can't lie and say I haven't seen following this one. The cameos make it all the more interesting. It will be cool to see cameos I never thought I'd see in a MCU movie.
four20smoke
four20smoke - 3/16/2024, 12:36 PM
@JakeDaSnakkke - not sure what your tastes are, but thw first two are entertaining to say the least.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/16/2024, 12:08 PM

If Rumor Josh & Rumer Willis got married, would the internet & the universe be able to handle it?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/16/2024, 12:09 PM
@DocSpock - "Oh Yes"
LSHF
LSHF - 3/16/2024, 12:08 PM
"Other runtimes floating around atm are false."


Why are runtimes floating around ATM machines?

Sincerely,

Confused
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/16/2024, 12:11 PM
Do you have to turn off comments for every list? The one time I'd want to comment on Spider-Man TAS and I can't. Good grief
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/16/2024, 12:13 PM
@bobevanz - he doesn't like human people that criticize his view point. plus he collects hot toys which says it all really.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/16/2024, 12:22 PM
@bobevanz - screw it, just comment here. I like the 💡 of member berry'ing...
Deklipz
Deklipz - 3/16/2024, 12:23 PM
@bobevanz - wait… they turn off commments on some things now?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/16/2024, 12:35 PM
It’s going to be hard, but I’m going to try to give the Deadpool rumors a break. I’m genuinely excited for this movie and I’d like nothing more than to not have anymore cameos spoiled. I just think how hype it would’ve been to see the trailer and not knowing Wolverine was in it

View Recorder