DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Easter Egg Confirms [SPOILER] Survived Run-In With Alioth In The Void

A newly spotted Easter Egg in Deadpool & Wolverine's post-credits scene appears to confirm that another Variant in The Void managed to survive their run-in with Alioth. Find the spoilery details here...

By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine plays fast and loose with the Multiverse's rules, something that's evident from the movie's Logan Variant making a home for himself on Earth-100005 (that world's Wolverine should still be alive seeing as it's 2024 and Logan is set in 2029). 

The movie ends with X-23, rescued from The Void, joining Deadpool and Wolverine for a family dinner, though we never learn what became of Blade, Elektra, and Gambit.

It's strongly hinted that the TVA intervened and sent them back home, though that appears to have been confirmed by a leaked clip from the threequel's post-credits scene. As you can see on one of the TVA's monitors, a very much alive Gambit is shown either back in his own reality or examining the wreckage from the fight with Cassandra Nova's forces. 

He did suggest he'd been born in The Void, so perhaps Channing Tatum's card-dealing Cajun is a character we'll catch up with in a future Multiverse story? 

"These pictures are almost 10 years apart to the day," the actor recently said on X"I sat in the audience when Ryan Reynolds showed his first peek of Deadpool to the world and I think I ran backstage right after and found him and I think I just hugged him and was like, 'Holy shit, you did it, man. It’s perfect.'"

"I didn’t know him really at all back then. But since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than 
[Ryan]. I thought I had lost Gambit forever," he continued. "But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me."

See what you make of this newly discovered Deadpool & Wolverine Easter Egg in the X post below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

