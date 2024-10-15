DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Editors Reveal The Jaw-Dropping Price Of Logan's Brown And Tan Suit (Exclusive)

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Editors Reveal The Jaw-Dropping Price Of Logan's Brown And Tan Suit (Exclusive)

Deadpool & Wolverine Editors Dean Zimmerman and Shane Reid talk about crafting the Wolverine Variants sequence, revealing the staggering six-figure cost of creating Logan's brown and tan costume...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 15, 2024 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is a movie full of iconic and memorable moments, but for many fans, the Merc with the Mouth's trip through the Multiverse to find an appropriate Wolverine Variant is a standout sequence. 

It's not exactly hard to see why; we follow Wade Wilson as he encounters the likes of Age of Apocalypse Wolverine, Old Man Logan, and even a version of the clawed mutant wearing John Byrne's classic brown and tan suit...for a fight with The Hulk! 

Last week, we caught up with Deadpool & Wolverine Editors Dean Zimmerman and Shane Reid to discuss their incredible work on the latest MCU movie. 

During our conversation, we asked about reports they came up with the idea of adding those Wolverine Variants when work on the threequel was halted as a result of last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. 

Dean and Shane explained their creative process and revealed that the brown and tan comic-accurate suit cost a whopping $100,000 to create! It's because of those costs that there were ultimately only so many Variants that could receive the spotlight...

I’ve seen other interviews where you’ve talked about pitching a much grander version of the Wolverine Variants sequence during the downtime caused by the strikes. There are characters from the comics I never expected to see, but were there any you pushed for that didn’t make the cut?

Dean: Yeah, there was a whole bunch of them.

Shane: There were some funny ones.

Dean: One of our storyboard artists was a huge comic book fan and he gave us a list of, like, ten of them. There was also, and maybe no on really likes to hear this, time and budget issues you have to deal with as well. Here’s a perfect example: the brown and tan, we spent around $100,000 building that suit. They’re expensive. To build this kind of stuff…we have to get a little economical with what we could actually come up with and do. So, yeah, ‘Hugh, can you take your shirt off be bolted to a cross?’ ‘Yeah, I can do that, no problem.’ ‘Great, let’s get a bunch of pink skulls, throw ‘em down there, and light it in the way of the comic book.’ ‘Can you be an old man?’ ‘Sure!’ They were all thought out but also done with budget in mind and also time. We didn’t have much time. Once we resumed shooting, our deadline on this movie was so tight. When we went back to photography in London, we did have a finite amount of time and even coming up with all those ideas, once we got back, we were like, ‘Hey everyone, we’re going to do this’ and everyone’s heads are exploding. How are we going to do this in the time we have left?

Shane: The reason we could is because we were able to shed some things. That time between the break, we used as well as we could. Dean and I did a hard pitch to Shawn and Ryan about that sequence and, again, being in a relationship with collaborators who see your vision and then run with it, because we were economically able to take some things out we might have wanted to get or didn’t need any more, we were able to fit that in. Dean and I have said this a few times, but the film benefited from that break. We luckily were able to problem solve things and come up with new things. It’s one of those things that while it was a challenge and scary at the time, in some ways, it helped in this experience for us to push the film a little bit further.

You’ve blown my mind with that statistic about the brown and tan suit costing $100,000.

Dean: Like I said, it’s one of those things that’ll stand the test of time. Just the costumers…it’s all handmade. It’s all done to an inch of Hugh’s body. To shoot it all as well.

Shane: Yeah, it’s a lot. 

It really is a staggering sum but one that makes it easier to understand how movies like Deadpool & Wolverine end up having such huge production budgets. 

Was it worth it? Given the response from fans, we'd say the answer to that is a resounding "yes," particularly when it's a costume fans have spent decades of dreaming of seeing in live-action (there are those who prefer it to the blue and yellow suit Hugh Jackman donned for the majority of this movie). 

Be sure to watch the full interview with Dean and Shane above and check back here soon for more highlights from our conversation with the filmmakers. 

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) and claws its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Plan To Kill Colossus In Pre-Hugh Jackman Version Of Movie
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Plan To Kill Colossus In Pre-Hugh Jackman Version Of Movie
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Editor Explains Why Gambit Post-Credits Scene Ended Up Being Cut
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Editor Explains Why Gambit Post-Credits Scene Ended Up Being Cut
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 10/15/2024, 4:41 PM
Yikes. Hardly seems worth it, as cool as it looks.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/15/2024, 4:57 PM
@IronSpider101 - they spent about $95,000 too much. It was only on screen for 12 seconds. You could’ve just color swapped his original one in post.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 10/15/2024, 4:43 PM
Better use it then💁
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/15/2024, 4:46 PM
Always like yellow and black grey more than brown
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/15/2024, 4:50 PM
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/15/2024, 4:51 PM
Oh my god MY JAWWWWW MY JAW GAS DROPPED HELP JOSH!!!!!
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 10/15/2024, 4:55 PM
Kudos for their brainstorming and managing well their budget. That sequence delivered quite well.

And I will from now on rememmber that making costumes for these films can be one of the reasons why it has a big budget before anything else. The more accurate they look, the likely more costly it is to the whole film feature.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/15/2024, 4:57 PM
Sounds like we need to get another Wolverine movie with him in that brown and tan.

#TillHes90
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 5:02 PM
@MahN166A - have it be his main suit in SW.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 5:01 PM
Damn man , I know that it seems like everything is so expensive worldwide right now but shit lol…

To hear just one suit cost that much and it’s barely in the movie is indeed staggering.

Definitely worth it though since it looked great imo (honestly seemed like it fit Hugh better then the yellow & blue)

User Comment Image

Time and budget are the biggest factor in these type of productions so kudos to them in managing both well.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/15/2024, 5:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - To be fair, the blue and yellow didn't need to fit him in a more snug way until the sleeves were torn away. The brown & yellow scene was obviously shot around the same time as the sleeveless yellow & blue stuff judging by Jackman's physique (the arms in particular). He didn't need to be in that particular crazy shape for the whole production; just the more revealing/shirtless stuff.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 5:19 PM
@IAmAHoot - that’s true but even the material itself , I liked better
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/15/2024, 5:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Same.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/15/2024, 5:03 PM
Glad they got that skull/cross segment in. What a beautiful surprise.
Fares
Fares - 10/15/2024, 5:06 PM
Brown and yellow isn't my favorite color combination, but I gotta say, in the movie, liked the suit better than the blue and yellow one.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/15/2024, 5:13 PM
For that amount of money I don't want to say it's worth it, but the fan outpouring over it, it surely is. Hopefully they hear the message, cause he looked fantastic in it and should wear it again!
TheyDont
TheyDont - 10/15/2024, 5:13 PM
Yes, very believable.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/15/2024, 5:15 PM
A hundred grand for a suit we saw for 10 seconds or less? IF this is true, this is a voluntary example of waste and mismanagement. Was it made out of gold? How many hours did the costume designer spend on it? How much were they charging per hour? Something is off.

It’s just like government waste and inefficiency, spending way more than necessary and not getting your money’s worth. Maybe, MAYBE, I could see a justification for spending $100,000 on the main suit Hugh wears during the entire movie. Especially considering there were probably multiple versions used for specific shots. But to spend $100k on the brown suit for a blink and you missed it shot is not something to brag about.

That money could have been used for something else, easily. Makes you wonder how much they’re spending on other things. Lots of waste and fraud and misappropriation of funds if you ask me.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/15/2024, 5:25 PM
@MuadDib - You're speaking as someone who has no knowledge of how the industry works.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 10/15/2024, 5:27 PM
So the new X-men suit for everyone will be 150k? Whatever , cool story. Might as well put the mask on him if that’s the case. What a waste for 10sec. Happy it got brought to life tho.
RedFury
RedFury - 10/15/2024, 5:34 PM
Okay they're definitely using that suit again somewhere down the line if it cost them that much to make right? Even with the abundance of money this studio has, that's a hefty amount for mere seconds worth of screentime. If it's a one and done and they don't use it for his next appearance I'd be surprised.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/15/2024, 5:38 PM
@RedFury - perhaps but I wonder if that’s just on the more expensive end of costumes we usually get ?

I’m sure the materials are not cheap anyway so expensive suits might be the norm then yet they change pretty much from one movie to the next.
RedFury
RedFury - 10/15/2024, 5:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that could definitely be the case as I have no idea how much these costumes usually cost lol.

But like... For a few seconds of screen-time? That's really committing to the bit if it was a one time thing. Whoever convinced the producers of that is honestly a genius because it was definitely worth it as a fan.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder