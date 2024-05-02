DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Empire Magazine Covers See Wade Wilson And Logan Team Up With Dogpool

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Empire Magazine Covers See Wade Wilson And Logan Team Up With Dogpool DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Empire Magazine Covers See Wade Wilson And Logan Team Up With Dogpool

Two new Empire Magazine covers for Deadpool & Wolverine have been revealed today which showcase the Merc with the Mouth and Logan, though this time, they're joined by the oddly adorable Dogpool...

News
By JoshWilding - May 02, 2024 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Following the release of that awesome second trailer, Marvel Studios has started ramping up its Deadpool & Wolverine promotion in a big way. Today, that comes in the form of two new Empire Magazine covers. 

The first features never-before-seen shots of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman suited up, though the latter still doesn't have his mask on. 

It's interesting that Marvel Studios is making an effort to put Jackman's face front and centre in marketing, but seems happy to cover up Reynolds'. The fact Wade Wilson is horribly scarred is no doubt part of the reason, though this also speaks to the popularity of the Merc with the Mouth and the fact the character alone is a major selling point.

Joining them on the cover is the weirdly adorable Dogpool. 

We also have a second cover featuring a suitably wacky cartoon take on the trio, and Wolverine does don a mask for that piece. There are lots of fun details to discover here, including the fact Logan has severed Wade's arm!

Typically, these covers will be followed by new stills and interviews, so we'll be sure to bring those to you once they start landing. It's doubtful they'll reveal much, but there could be some surprises in the magazine's coverage.

Check out those new Deadpool & Wolverine covers below. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

RUMOR: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reshoots Add Even More Cameos; X-MEN Reboot Seeking POC To Direct
Related:

RUMOR: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reshoots Add Even More Cameos; X-MEN Reboot Seeking POC To Direct
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Promo Art Recreates Classic Comic Cover; New Look At Dogpool Revealed
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Promo Art Recreates Classic Comic Cover; New Look At Dogpool Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/2/2024, 11:36 AM
#LFG
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/2/2024, 12:19 PM
@SonOfAGif - LOTTA FREAKIN GOALS!
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 5/2/2024, 11:37 AM
Excited to see the mag. Probably a good chunk of info for DP&W.
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/2/2024, 11:40 AM
Can't wait to see this movie,last time I went to see a movie from the MCU was Thor:Love And Thunder, I am so embarrassed to even admitting that.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/2/2024, 11:50 AM
@marvel72 - watching Thor 4 was like having Thanos rip the soul stone from my forehead
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/2/2024, 11:54 AM
@Matchesz - Yup or like when Bucky kills Tony's parents,brutal.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/2/2024, 12:08 PM
@marvel72 - So glad something came up and I had to cancel my tickets for opening weekend for L&T. Then I heard how bad it was and waited for home viewing. Then it somehow managed to be worse than I expected. God that movie was such a disaster.

I did see GOTG3 in theaters and enjoyed that, and I’m looking forward to seeing this one too!
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/2/2024, 12:11 PM
@marvel72 - That was the last straw to me. I gave them a benefit of the doubt
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/2/2024, 12:18 PM
@mountainman - Crazy how Tiaka went from being the saviour of Thor to the destroyer! reminds me of how Schumacher's Bat movies were recieved when forever came out and then with B&R. NGL, Batman and Robin is worth a watch when stoned out your mind! lol
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/2/2024, 12:20 PM
@marvel72 - And the film let us know how bad it was going to be in the first 10 minutes, with buffoonish, yoga surfer Thor destroying that temple
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 5/2/2024, 12:23 PM
@marvel72 - I used to say Feige won every ticket of phases 4&5 for what he did in P1-3. I think he took that too seriously and decided to mess with my soul.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/2/2024, 12:46 PM
@marvel72 - I was smart enough to get out of watching L&T in the theater.

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 5/2/2024, 12:46 PM
@marvel72 - Yeah, that was kinda the last straw to me, also. Watched Wakanda Forever as a chore because I was already fed up with those bad-to-mid films. Missed Ant-Man, GotG3 (that one I should've watched in the theaters) and The Marvels.

Will watch Deadpool and then probably only Avengers 5 (if things are looking good). I'm even turned of from watching F4, if that's possible :(
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2024, 11:41 AM
Looking good!!

Also I know Will Smith’s reputation has been tarnished to a degree but I still love watching him on screen ever since I was a kid so I’m want to check out Bad Boys 4 (it nice that it looks fun too).

User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/2/2024, 11:44 AM
if the opening weekend is anything less than WF or MoM…. Lmao 🤣
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/2/2024, 11:55 AM
@YouFlopped - It's the final worldwide box office total that matters, not just opening weekend.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 5/2/2024, 12:01 PM
I know we need to see Jackman's face to get hyped, but it really would be cool to see some official images of him in the mask/cowl. I mean we've seen the promo art, so it's not like it's a secret at this stage.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/2/2024, 12:05 PM
I just hope the director for this film can bring a higher perspective to enrich the material.
User Comment Image
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 5/2/2024, 12:09 PM
I wonder if Hugh's beard is stylized that tiny so the mask can look better.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 5/2/2024, 12:49 PM
@CharlesLeeRay -

Probably. It looks so puny compared to before.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/2/2024, 12:38 PM
Loving the marketing.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/2/2024, 12:40 PM
Bismutj
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 5/2/2024, 12:51 PM
LFG
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder