DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Empire Magazine Covers See Wade Wilson And Logan Team Up With Dogpool

Following the release of that awesome second trailer, Marvel Studios has started ramping up its Deadpool & Wolverine promotion in a big way. Today, that comes in the form of two new Empire Magazine covers.

The first features never-before-seen shots of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman suited up, though the latter still doesn't have his mask on.

It's interesting that Marvel Studios is making an effort to put Jackman's face front and centre in marketing, but seems happy to cover up Reynolds'. The fact Wade Wilson is horribly scarred is no doubt part of the reason, though this also speaks to the popularity of the Merc with the Mouth and the fact the character alone is a major selling point.

Joining them on the cover is the weirdly adorable Dogpool.

We also have a second cover featuring a suitably wacky cartoon take on the trio, and Wolverine does don a mask for that piece. There are lots of fun details to discover here, including the fact Logan has severed Wade's arm!

Typically, these covers will be followed by new stills and interviews, so we'll be sure to bring those to you once they start landing. It's doubtful they'll reveal much, but there could be some surprises in the magazine's coverage.

Check out those new Deadpool & Wolverine covers below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.