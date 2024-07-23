DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Eyes Massive $360 Million Global Debut As Ryan Reynolds Downplays DEADPOOL 4 Possibility

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to open to a massive $360 million at the worldwide box office this weekend, but could the latest MCU movie exceed expectations? Ryan Reynolds also talks a possible Deadpool 4...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Deadline

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters across the globe this weekend and, according to Deadline, it's currently eyeing a $160 million - $170 million debut in North America for the biggest R-Rated opening ever.

The last Marvel Studios movie to be released on the big screen, The Marvels, debuted with $46.1 million in the U.S. and $110 million worldwide.

The trade adds that Deadpool & Wolverine is eyeing a $180 million - $190 million international debut, meaning the threequel's predicted global bow currently stands at $340 million - $360 million. That's an epic start and we wouldn't be shocked to see the movie ultimately exceed expectations over the coming days.

You'll no doubt recall predictions of a $200 million opening weekend a few weeks ago and the trade believes that's still possible if Deadpool & Wolverine overperforms. The R-Rating will be factor as some parents will be understandably reluctant to take their kids to see Wade Wilson and Logan tearing into each other both physically and verbally.

Even if Deadpool & Wolverine opens on the lower end with $340 million worldwide, it will still be way ahead of Deadpool ($264 million), Deadpool 2 ($263 million), and DC's Joker ($243 million).

Needless to say, numbers like these are bound to get fans speculating about a possible Deadpool 4. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday, Ryan Reynolds downplayed the possibility.

"Oh god no," the actor said when asked if a fourth instalment is happening. "My wife and children will divorce me. Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital 'B' broke, and in turn, probably then doing 'Deadpool 4' 'cause I’d need the money."

Asked if Taylor Swift will play Dazzler, Reynolds responded "I wish," suggesting she could instead pick up where he leaves off. "If I ever stop, she’d make a good Deadpool," he joked.

Check out the full interview below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Blake Lively Leans Into Ladypool Rumors At Premiere As More Reactions Land - SPOILERS
