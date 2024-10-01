DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Featurettes Reveal Amazing Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of The Void's Superhero Variants

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital platforms and, thanks to io9, we have one final featurette clip focusing on those familiar superheroes Wade Wilson and Logan encountered in The Void.

As well as plenty of new shots of the Variants in action, we hear from Wesley Snipes on his return as Blade along with Jennifer Garner who addresses suiting up as Elektra again.

Snipes' return as Blade has left a lasting impression on fans, though they never expected him to reprise the role. However, everything changed when Reynolds - who Snipes famously didn't get on with while making the Blade threequel - sent a text message to his old co-star saying, "I want to talk to you."

Earlier this year, Snipes recalled, "I did not think it was possible. I didn't think we would be able to pull it off. I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it — also because they had Mahershala cast for the next upcoming version of it."

"I thought it didn't make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, 'Okay, I got to take this call. Let's see what this is about,'" the actor added. "He told me the idea... They said 'yes' and 'it's a go.' 'If you're in, we're in.' Here we are."

Social media and YouTube are going to be flooded with 4K clips from the R-Rated threequel in the coming days, though Marvel Studios did release the somewhat forgettable deleted scenes in advance after announcing the Digital and HE release dates.

Check out this new look at Deadpool & Wolverine below.

Tatum has also shared a clip from the movie's Digital release showing more behind-the-scenes footage from his long-awaited debut as Gambit (a character he was first tapped to play way back in 2014).

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) on October 1 before clawing its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22. A full list of deleted scenes and special features can be found here.