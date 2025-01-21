CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Actor Giancarlo Esposito Hopes To Explore Sidewinder's "Serpent Persona" In Future Projects

After being fan-cast in several different superhero/villain roles - including Professor Charles Xavier - over the years, we got word that Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Boys, The Mandalorian) had officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an undisclosed role last summer.

It was later confirmed that Esposito would make his debut in Captain America: Brave New World, but despite set photos giving us a pretty good look at his mysterious character, we only learned that he'd actually be playing the villainous Seth Voelker, aka Sidewinder, shorty before the first trailer debuted during SDCC.

Based on what we've seen and heard, this will be a significantly different take on the Serpent Society member Marvel Comics fans will be used to, but Esposito has now hinted that we might see him adopt more of the character's "serpent persona" in future MCU projects.

"Part of the incorporation of Sidewinder's colors I brought into the costume that I'm wearing," the actor tells ABC. "I'm hoping that it gives them inspiration in movies to come that will allow me to take on more of that serpent persona."

"You've never seen me play a character like this," he continued. "This guy knows how to use a rifle, a pistol, knives, (he's) very, very physical, active with his physicality, punches, kicks, all that."

Esposito has previously said that his take on Sidewinder will be "a scientist [and] a great mind," so it sounds like he will retain some of his comic book counterpart's intellect to go along with the physicality.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.